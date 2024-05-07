AI Tools Such As ChatGPT Leading To ‘Content Overwhelm’ Among Marketers

Bynder, the leading digital asset management provider, has analyzed the impacts of increased utilization and advancements in AI on content marketing.

AI has proliferated among both consumers and marketers, however, the surge in usage has led to a feeling of ‘content overwhelm’ in the marketing industry, driven by the demand to produce more content.

By comparing the number of assets stored and uploaded annually on their internal DAM platform alongside Google search data for AI tools such as ChatGPT and Bard, Bynder was able to uncover how the dawn of AI has impacted the amount of content that marketers are creating.

Content generated by marketers surged by 56.71 per cent in the wake of ChatGPT launch – seven times higher than the typical rate of increase

Following the groundbreaking launch of AI tools such as ChatGPT in 2022, the marketing landscape underwent a huge shift as generative AI gained prominence.

This 56.71 per cent growth highlights the remarkable role of generative AI in its ability to enhance creativity, improve efficiency, and streamline content creation. However, it also emphasizes the growing pressure to produce content more rapidly to keep up with the pace of the industry, thus causing overwhelm amongst marketers.

Average amount of content created will be more than double by 2030

Based on the current rate of increase, Bynder predicts that in 2030 the average marketer will be responsible for creating 23 per cent more content than they do today.

By 2030, the data predicts a staggering 67.4 per cent increase in content being created by Bynder customers alone. Within the next six years, tens of millions of assets will be produced and distributed online by marketers using Bynder’s platform.

Assets served online predicted to dramatically increase

With content creation growing exponentially, more content needs to be delivered to an increasing number of channels and touchpoints. Bynder found that the volume of assets being served via their DAM has increased by 3 million in Q1 of 2024 (vs Q1 of 2023). Based on this run rate, we expect an extra 12 million assets to be served in the next year.

Looking to 2030, based on current customers, Bynder estimates more than 72 million pieces of content will be served online in the next six years. This dramatic increase in content delivery highlights the growing need for organizations to operate in a world where consumer demand for targeted content across multiple touchpoints continues to multiply.

AI makes life more difficult and easier simultaneously for marketers

The data highlights that AI is leading to a greater volume of content being created, suggesting content is quicker and easier to produce than ever. However this brings new challenges, in managing large increases in volume, variety and complexity of assets.

The growing demand for marketers to manage such a large amount of content, only accelerated by AI advancements, can be aided by strategic use of a DAM platform.

In fact, Bynder has seen a 55 per cent average increase in users of their software each year, indicating the critical need for a solution to manage the growing amount of content required of a modern-day marketer.

Warren Daniels, CMO at Bynder comments on AI’s influence on the industry:

“Artificial Intelligence has emerged as a formidable force for marketers, reshaping the landscape of the industry and providing the solutions to curate compelling and dynamic content. However, as content levels continue to soar, marketers are confronted with the challenge of effectively managing and storing their digital assets.”

“Bynder’s AI powered DAM (Digital Asset Management) platform serves as a single source of truth for marketers. With a DAM solution, teams can better identify if they need to create new content, or if they can reuse or repurpose what they have already got. Overcoming the challenge of content overwhelm can reduce the burden of creating new content as you have better visibility of all your assets in one place.”