AiMCO Announces New Member Webinar To Deep-dive Into The Intricacies Of Influencer Agreements

The Australian influencer marketing council (AiMCO) announced its new ‘Influencer Agreements 101’ webinar – a deep-dive into influencer agreements between brands and influencers, or their agencies.

Lead image: Tegan Boorman, guiding council chair, AIMCO.

The webinar, to be held on May 14, will explore the intricacies of legal and contractual agreements between brands, agencies and influencers, dissecting crucial elements of any arrangement, and best practices to ensure successful campaigns and avoid potential pitfalls.

The 45-minute webinar, led by AIMCO guiding council chair Tegan Boorman from Social Law Co., is set to cover a comprehensive range of topics around influencer agreements. This will include how to structure contracts to meet specific campaign objectives and deliverables, the need to understand the current branded content policies on TikTok and Meta platforms as well as key takeaways from Ad Standards complaints when negotiating influencer agreements, as well as tips for mitigating risk. Boorman will also provide real-life examples, highlighting the importance of compliance, and offer insights on best practice ad disclosure.

“Influencer marketing has emerged as a powerful tool for brands to connect with their target audiences authentically. To harness its full potential, understanding the legal and contractual framework is paramount. This webinar aims to ensure our members are equipped to successfully negotiate agreements that enable them to meet client expectations and mitigate risk, while continuing to build trust with their audiences,” Boorman said.

“This webinar is part of AiMCO’s ongoing commitment to provide value for our members. As the nation’s leading body for influencer marketing, we strive to ensure our members have an understanding of key legal issues commonly arising out of influencer marketing campaigns, and feel confident in negotiating deals with those issues in mind. As the influencer marketing space continues to evolve, and as regulators turn their attention to influencer marketing legal compliance, it’s more important than ever for our members to understand the issues that can arise, and how to mitigate risk,” said Patrick Whitnall, AiMCO managing director.

The webinar is the latest in a series of online education sessions, designed to provide key insights into influence marketing best practices.

The webinar is free for AiMCO members, and $100 (plus booking fee) for non-members.




