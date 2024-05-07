Mike Shows Up At A Wake And Still Hasn’t Seen That Show, In Latest Instalment Of ‘I Saw It On Binge’, Via Thinkerbell

Mike Shows Up At A Wake And Still Hasn’t Seen That Show, In Latest Instalment Of ‘I Saw It On Binge’, Via Thinkerbell
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



BINGE has launched the second iteration of its ‘I Saw it on BINGE’ brand platform, showcasing the social consequences of not keeping up with the world’s most talked about shows.

The ‘I Saw it on BINGE’ platform highlights the social currency of being kept up to date with the latest shows, and if you’re not kept up to date…you’re kinda screwed. Because you’ve either got it, or you don’t.

In this next instalment, Mike finds himself at a wake, which is already a terrible place for small talk, but even worse when you try to hide the fact you haven’t seen the show everyone is talking about.

The film follows Mike’s first attempt at bluffing his way through not seeing a show, over a date.

The campaign has proved to be a gamechanger for the BINGE brand. Campaign research verbatims echoed the campaign’s impact, depicting feeling “out of the loop” without BINGE. BINGE delivered a 9% point improvement on unprompted brand attribution when compared to other campaigns across FY24. This had a flow on effect to BINGE brand familiarity scores, rising to unprecedented levels with each burst of the campaign. The campaign also demonstrated a beneficial cumulative effect, leading to increases in brand attribution with each campaign burst. What’s more, BINGE achieved its highest monthly META brand lift results yet, exceeding industry benchmarks threefold in ad recall and almost fourfold in intent.

“We’ve had an overwhelming response to our character Mike and we thought there was no better way to continue the brand journey than placing him in another awkward scene. It’s these moments where we rely on talking about the latest entertainment, helping highlight BINGE as the best destination to watch and stay up to date on the world’s most talked about shows,” commented Fiona King, BINGE marketing director.

“It’s fun to invest in platforms and characters that allow you to tap into them time and time again. Mike’s stubbornness to sign up to BINGE and watch the world’s best shows means we’ll likely see a bit more of his awkwardness in the future,” said Tom Wenborn, executive creative tinker at Thinkerbell.

This new episode of the BINGE platform has launched across Meta, Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Binge

Latest News

Shot of a young programmer working at his computer with an overlay of computer graphics
  • Media

Media-Wize Wins AUSCERT PR Account

Media-Wize calls itself "a media training and technology and cyber security PR agency". Think nerds with better hair.

Concrete Playground Debuts Innovative Urban Exploration Platform With Lexus As Launch Partner
  • Advertising

Concrete Playground Debuts Innovative Urban Exploration Platform With Lexus As Launch Partner

Concrete Playground announced the launch of its redesigned website in partnership with Lexus. This partnership introduces a new era of urban discovery, enabling a deeper, more intuitive engagement with cities through a state-of-the-art digital platform. Revolutionised Digital Experience Concrete Playground’s website has undergone a significant transformation, designed to enhance the way users interact with their […]