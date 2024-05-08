Introducing BrandComms.AI, Forethought Revolutionises How Brands Do Effective Creative

Marketing advisory, strategy and analytics company Forethought announced the launch of BrandComms.AI, a Gen AI platform that generates on-demand creative ideas built on consumer behaviour and tested with real consumers for efficacy.

Lead image: top left to right, Ken Roberts, Isobell Roberts, bottom left to right, Jaimee Lincoln, Daniel Lord.

The BrandComms.AI models are customised for each client, driven by Forethought’s marketing science methodologies and trained on more than 30 years of exclusive category insights – a combination that promises to revolutionise the development of effective creative.

“This is not just another marketing tool; BrandComms.AI is the pinnacle of Forethought’s 30 years of marketing expertise. It is a game-changing leap in marketing effectiveness for advertisers, and it’s not speculative: it’s here, and it’s operational right now,” said Ken Roberts, Forethought founder and executive chairman.

“Our clients – and all brand owners – are in constant pursuit of faster, smarter, science-based solutions to marketing briefs without the wasted ad spend. While other businesses may promise AI-driven products that can deliver on the ‘faster’ aspect, we’re confident BrandComms.AI is the only product in market that can actually improve efficacy for marketing communication while also delivering on speed,” continued Roberts.

“All creative generated by BrandComms.AI is pre-tested, ensuring brands and their agencies can be confident they’re backing creative proven to activate the drivers of consumer purchase behaviour. It’s robust, it’s tested and – critically – it’s safe, with measures taken to ensure client IP and data are locked down tight. We’re delighted by the response BrandComms.AI is already receiving from the clients and partners we’ve tested it with, and we can’t wait to see what comes from their briefs,” said Roberts.

The platform is enabled by Forethought’s patented marketing science methodologies, trained on proprietary category behaviour data sets and customised for each brand.

“Insights go in, effective creative comes out. It’s that simple. What’s not so simple is what underpins the whole operation. Forethought’s patented methodologies provide the hierarchy of what is driving consumer choice across categories by understanding consumers’ emotional and rational decision-making. That’s how BrandComms.AI produces more effective creative that drives market share,” said Daniel Lord, Forethought partner and head of product.

The methodologies include ‘Prophecy Thoughts & Feelings’, which identifies the rational and emotional levers that will drive market share for a brand, and the ‘Communications Triple Play’, an actionable strategic blueprint that uses these insights to determine what matters most for a brand to drive business outcomes and provide a distinctive position in market.

The development of BrandComms.AI started in July 2023, led by Forethought’s head of digital and communications, Isobell Roberts; Forethought senior data scientist and developer, Jaimee Lincoln; and Daniel Lord.