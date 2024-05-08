Independent Media Agencies Of Australia (IMAA) Announces Record 44 New Group Deals For 2024

The Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA) announced a record number of new group deals for its members, offering additional savings on everything from workplace cultural health checks to research and data insights. Lead image: Sam Buchanan, IMAA CEO.

The new deals provide members with savings on insurance, along with industry reporting tools, HR, management, data, out-of-home verification, coaching and more.

The IMAA has presented 44 new group deals to its members from providers including:

· Abe’s Audio – voiceover and audio production company

· Analytic Edge – real-time marketing analytics solutions

· Apollo Secure – cyber security platform

· AudioNET – commercial audio verification

· Canda – IT solutions provider

· Criteo – customer acquisition and retention commerce media platform

· Cuppa – demand masterclasses, expert discussions, and unique experiences

· Data Intelligence – intelligent use of technology and data for organisations

· David Fish – strategic coach and business leader

· Digital Brief – training and sales development

· DOMO – cloud software

· Dotgap – media agency recruitment

· Drawbridge – builds and deploys 3D immersive experiences

· Fabulate – influencer discovery

· Flaunt Talent – entry level recruitment and coaching

· Fonto – research and insights

· Funnel – marketing data hub

· GfK – radio ratings

· GWI – audience insights

· Holistic Analytics – attribution and marketing mix modelling

· Human Kind Collective – people, talent and culture consultancy

· I Am Mentally Fit – Builds resilience and mental fitness in teams and communities

· Integral Ad Science – ad verification and contextual targeting

· Indeed – recruitment services

· Ipsos iris – media measurement currency

· Maple Insurance & Risk – general insurance and risk advisory

· Market Mind Analytics – marketing mix modelling

· Marquee – material instruction and ad file delivery platform

· Max Dragon – AI and media and entertainment technology

· Moving Walls – out-of-home planning, buying and measurement platform

· My Net Zero – climate action employee engagement

· Nielsen – data and research

· On Device Research – independent brand lift measurement

· Onloop – AI-drive manager enablement for agency teams

· Plexus – specialises in marketing and promotional compliance

· Prophet – predictive intelligence and analytics

· Roy Morgan – research and insights

· Rubii – real time performance monitoring and reporting visualisation platform

· Seedooh – Third party ad verification of OOH, DOOH, cinema and stadia campaigns

· Shirofune – AI ad management platform

· The Spec Sheet – ad specs and material instructions management

· Thundercloud – automation platform

· Veridooh – Independent verification of out-of-home campaigns

· WildJar – Call tracking software

“There is no doubt the economy is headed into more turbulence and business confidence will weaken. What a great opportunity for the independent media industry to be more disruptive, creative, and aggressive than ever. We are passionate about supporting the independent sector, by reducing their costs so agencies can compete more aggressively than ever. Our risk advisory services will enable agencies to feel comfortable to take risks to grow, while safeguarding their future with greater resilience while facing the key risks in the media sector – financial, regulatory, operational, reputational, and strategic risks,” said Maple insurance & risk director, Adam Sulway.

Human Kind collective founder, Virginia Scully, said the deal struck with the IMAA offered members’ access to complimentary culture health checks, along with discounts on other company services.

“Agencies are facing several broad-scale workplace challenges – from women over 30 leaving the industry in droves, to managing multi-generational workforces and a concerning level of mentally unhealthy employees – and that’s on top of an ambitious legislative agenda with the compliance and governance bar rising. This is not the time to go it alone,” said Scully.

“Ipsos is thrilled to partner with the IMAA and to provide discounted access to Ipsos iris, Australia’s IAB-endorsed digital measurement service. Access to Ipsos iris will ensure IMAA members are able to provide the best media strategy advice to their clients on their digital media investment,” said Brian Hogan, Ipsos iris commercial lead.

IMAA CEO, Sam Buchanan, said the IMAA’s group deals program, launched in 2021, had been a game-changer for the independent media sector.

“This year, we have negotiated with our partner vendors best in market deals which are exclusive to our IMAA members. The latest phase of our group deals’ initiative offers an incredible range of benefits for members across all aspects of their business,” said Buchanan.

“Now more than ever, with the national cost-of-living crisis and tightening ad budgets, these discounts support our indie agency sector and help to reduce critical business running costs. They’re also an important part of the IMAA’s commitment to creating an even playing field for independent media agencies across the country and providing value to our members,” continued Buchanan.

“We’re proud of the breadth of business deals we have secured for our members since the launch of the program in 2021 – the initiative is now industry-leading and has made a significant difference to the day-to-day running of our many member agencies across the country”.