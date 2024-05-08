Gippsland Dairy Celebrates The Deliciousness Of Patience With ‘Slow Good’ Platform Via Special

Gippsland Dairy Yogurt is launching a new brand platform this week celebrating the unique, time-consuming process by which it is crafted.

“In a category and industry focused on quick production and lowest cost, Gippsland Dairy has been able to retain its award-winning texture and taste by keeping true to its unique production method. We’re thrilled to have unlocked a platform that we feel has all the ingredients to be impactful, memorable and help tell our story,” said Andrew Noisette, head of marketing, Gippsland Dairy.

“In life, slow is typically something we avoid – it can be aggravating, stress inducing and, in some cases, downright disastrous. But our good mate, prolific writer and yogurt fiend, Voltaire said, ‘Perfection is gained by slow degrees; it requires the hand of time.’ He was onto something. Slow can be good,” said Chris Ellis, creative director at Special.

Leading with a series of films directed by Tim Bullock and voiced by Tiriel Mora, the campaign features acutely ‘slow bad’ life experiences — from a long goodbye to disembarking a plane — contrasted with the inappropriately blissful enjoyment of Gippsland ‘Slow Good’ yogurt.

“Long press releases are slow bad. So in short, slow is what makes Gippsland Dairy. We’ve captured this truth with a piece of sticky language that speaks to craft and taste. It’s a fun platform that will deliver chuckles and yogurt cravings for some time to come,” continued Ryan Fitzgerald, executive creative director, Special.

The campaign continues across radio, Spotify, social, outdoor, digital and point-of-purchase.