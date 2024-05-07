Flexiroam Partners With Specialist Agencies To Launch “Ready For Anything” Global Campaign
FlexiRoam launched an international campaign promoting effortless connectivity while you travel called “Ready for Anything”.
FlexiRoam provides low-cost international roaming, making it more affordable than ever and has partnered with three Australian specialist agencies to bring this to life.
Bench Media has been commissioned to run media campaigns globally including search, social, display and video. Momentum has been engaged to work on branding, strategy and creative content including campaign concepts while StudioLDN is bringing to life a new website and app for FlexiRoam.
The three agencies have been working in partnership to raise awareness for FlexiRoam, staying top of mind for those planning a trip overseas and looking for an alternative to the incumbent telcos’ high roaming costs.
“Global Roaming is a sore point with consumers which are having to be “on guard” while travelling and roaming with their local telco. We’ve been working closely with the team at FlexiRoam to take the message to travellers that there is a better way to stay connected when travelling internationally. This has required some innovative strategies on the media side to effectively reach a wide and diverse global audience across almost 200 countries,” commented Shai Luft, COO and co-founder at Bench Media.
“We found that just like simplifying the complexity of international roaming, it was necessary to create an app and website for FlexiRoam with a simplified user experience. They aim to empower the millions of people seeking seamless connectivity during their travels, free from the guesswork and risk associated with major telco providers,” added James Sutton, director & founder at Studio LDN.
The media campaign has so far resulted in over 1 million people installing the FlexiRoam app and acquisition costs improving month on month.
“We had to get pretty innovative with our media attribution models as we are promoting both the FlexiRoam app and website and it was challenging to have one source of truth across both to attribute media correctly and inform us where we should invest more, especially with such a complex campaign across so many countries,” said Shai Luft, COO at Bench.
“We wanted to bring to life that overseas travel should be about having incredible experiences and the last thing you need tying you down or restricting you is mobile roaming cost. We identified that ‘flexible travel’ is a key trend global travellers are really embracing, people want to make the most of every spontaneous moment. We have captured this by creating pacey, immersive content that captures those memorable moments that happen when you embrace adventure, food experiences and of course the unexpected spontaneous,” said Dave Clough, creative director at Momentum.
“It was great to be guided by experts in their respective fields and for them to work as an integrated team with our own marketing Group. It was a critical component that contributed to the campaign’s success. Roaming costs are still expensive and dominated by the incumbent telcos and our services bring real competition to this market. Our partnership with Bench, Studio LDN and Momentum has seen these three agencies work as a natural extension of our marketing team to bring to life the Ready for Anything concept,” said Steve Picton, CEO of FlexiRoam.
“Travel should be about exploring and experiencing new adventures without being worried about huge bills when you get back home. It’s a very exciting time for FlexiRoam to be leading with this message to everyone that is planning an overseas trip. FlexiRoam recognises that Marketing is our absolute priority and having built an internal team in Australia we will still be relying on our agency partners to deliver the industry leading results and make FlexiRoam the global leader in the Travel Roaming eSIM market with annual growth exceeding 75%,” continued Picton.
Please login with linkedin to comment
Latest News
‘The Media Has A Way To Go On Diversity’ – Diversity Council Leader Lisa Annese On Industry Diversity And Why Sunita Gloster Is An Important Addition To Their Board
Few are more qualified than a Gruen regular to knock adland and the media into shape on diversity.
Mike Shows Up At A Wake And Still Hasn’t Seen That Show, In Latest Instalment Of ‘I Saw It On Binge’, Via Thinkerbell
Why is it we pay for 19 SVOD accounts namely due to FOMO but then rarely bother to watch the shows anyway?
Samsung Unveils Power Of AI To ‘Upscale Every Moment’ With Neo QLED 8K
Got mates who brag about their 83-inch, 10K resolution, OLED screen TV? You're just as bored & baffled as all of us.
Media-Wize Wins AUSCERT PR Account
Media-Wize calls itself "a media training and technology and cyber security PR agency". Think nerds with better hair.
Snapchat Taps Gelato Messina In New Brand Campaign
B&T needs little tempting to scoff more Gelato Messina. Apart from having to go up a size.
Travel Insurer Trippi Draws Ire From The Brazilian Embassy Over Cheeky Brazilian Ad
There's a very fine line between "playful" and "utterly offensive". These ads are almost a dictionary definition of it.
Racing NSW Hits Tabcorp With Legal Action Over $6 Million Revenue Loss
Here's some horse racing news that thankfully doesn't require a silly hat or passing out in a nearby rose bush.
AI Tools Such As ChatGPT Leading To ‘Content Overwhelm’ Among Marketers
Study says tech leading to an avalanche of content for marketers. Not to mention having to read the instruction manuals.
Stake Appoints 72andSunny As It’s Creative Partner
72andSunny nabs Stake's creative. And by that we mean the investment platform, not the nemesis of all vampires.
61% Of Aussies Want Corporate Australia To Stay Away From Social & Political Issues Leo Burnett Study Finds
Do you love a study that appears to fly in the face of every study before it? Be mesmerised by these results from Leos.
Brendon Cook, OAM, Inducted into the OMA Hall of Fame
Other than Australia's typically pleasant weather, no one's done more for outdoor than the former oOH! boss.
New Campaign Highlighting Renewable Gas As A Crucial Component Of Energy Transition
It's hard not to make a renewable gas ad sound like a tedious Year 9 science lesson. So well done to the agency here.
Love Media Welcomes Alana Dowling As New Client Director
Seasoned media pro Alana Dowling joins the Love Media team. Clearly replacing someone who didn't love it
B&T 30 Under 30 – Where Are They Now? Until Recently, Prison!
A prestigious 30 Under 30 gong can get you headhunted, promoted or, in this instance, a two-year stint in the slammer.
“We Will Never Tell A Journalist What To Write” – Nine’s Aimie Rigas On How Data Is Shaping News
Data becoming the journalist's tool for more engaged content. Still not beating dodgy MAFS contestants or a Kardashian.
Beware The Bad Guy. Billie Eilish Fans Brace Themselves For Scammers
Thought getting Tay Tay tickets was an unimaginable nightmare? Read on as Billie Eilish promoters say hold my beer.
Twilio Names Chris Koehler As CMO
Chris Koehler named as Twilio's CMO. Which may prove a prickly tongue twister after a lengthy open bar tab.
ARN Announces Ad Sales Partnership With The Athletic
Can we slow the rotation of the sun? Because that's the only way we'll fit all these new podcasts into one day.
Burger Wars Continue As Hungry Jack’s Brings Back The Big Jack & Mega Jack
Hungry Jack's' Big Mac ripoff set to return after recent legal win. Still no one racing to clone the Filet-O-Fish.
Diverse Voices, Sustainable Choices: Natalie Dean-Weymark On Why Sustainability Is A Non-Negotiable
Here, Compass Studios' Natalie Dean-Weymark talks diversity in media. It's the human equivalent of the Family Assorted.
New Partnership Between The Sweetshop And The Gardening.Club
Thought you'd be getting tips on aphids & fungus gnats from this Gardening. Club news? Prove yourself totally wrong here.
‘A Very Rare Breed Of Creative’ – Clemenger BBDO hires Chief Creative Officer
B&T's chatting with Clems boss Dani Bassil on Adrián Flores CCO appointment. We never got to Italian or Thai herbs.
Concrete Playground Debuts Innovative Urban Exploration Platform With Lexus As Launch Partner
Concrete Playground announced the launch of its redesigned website in partnership with Lexus. This partnership introduces a new era of urban discovery, enabling a deeper, more intuitive engagement with cities through a state-of-the-art digital platform. Revolutionised Digital Experience Concrete Playground’s website has undergone a significant transformation, designed to enhance the way users interact with their […]
Mindshare And The Brand Agency Take Top April’s New Business Rankings
Which agencies soared like an eagle for the month of April? As in stellar performance, not Eddie the hapless ski jumper.
Suntory BOSS Coffee Fuels Ambition With New Campaign From It’s Friday
Does your workplace have a strict, policed illegal drug policy? Then Suntory BOSS Coffee will have to do.
Resolution Digital Wins MyPlates Media Account
The best thing about personalised number plates is it makes spotting wankers on the road far easier. And drug kingpins.
Debunking The “Three Year Lie”: A New Approach To Retail Digital Strategy
This columnist says it's wrong to claim digital always has a three-year pay off. Has no opinion on the seven-year itch.
TV Ratings (06/05/2024): The Farmer Is Back And He Wants A Wife
It was a good night for lovers of farming and love.
The Growth Distillery Unveils The New Rules Of Influence
The New Rules Of Influence has arrived. And there appears to be no "difficult second album" syndrome here.
Whittaker’s Launch New Brand Platform, ‘Hello Chocolate Lovers’ Via Bastion Shine
New Zealand chocolate brand continues its insidious march into the Aussie market. Much like New Zealanders themselves.
Tyro Shows They Are ‘Into Business Big Time’ With New Brand Campaign Via Howatson+Company
Think finance isn't funny? Think again with this fun work. Yes, it still applies to funeral homes & Clive Palmer ads.
IAB Study Finds 66% Of Advertisers Have Five Or Less Years Experience With Affiliate & Partnership Marketing
Study finds advertisers & agencies not overly experienced with affiliate marketing. The opposite to networking drinks.
Optus Names NBN boss Stephen Rue As New CEO
In what would've been a delicious irony, alas this Optus news didn't get leaked in a major security beach.
Indy Enigma Delivers Signage For NSW’S First Purpose-built Surf Park
Is the fear of shark attack holding you back from a professional surfing career? This new surf park could be the ticket.
Houston Ramps Up Creative Capability, Appoints Two Senior Creatives
Houston - we don't have a problem! Well, not anymore with the appointment of these other-worldly recruits.
JCDecaux Secures All Major Bus Advertising Contracts Across Sydney
Do you like your ads to arrive 25 minutes later than scheduled? JCDecaux now boasts Transport for NSW's bus ad contract.