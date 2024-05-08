TikTok’s Head Of People AUNZ Laura Chuck Leaves After Nearly 4 Years

TikTok’s head of people for Australia and New Zealand Laura Chuck has left after nearly four years in the role.

In an emotional LinkedIn post, Chuck said “It’s with mixed emotions that I bid farewell to my incredible journey at TikTok, where I’ve spent nearly four incredible years”.

Chuck joined TikTok in June 2020 and was a key force in growing the tech giant’s team of 30 people to the 300 or so people that work there today.

Prior to joining TikTok, Chuck was global lead people partner [Amazon] at Twitch in San Francisco and prior to that she was global senior director of People – HRBP.

Chuck will be starting a new position as VP of people at Buldkite.

On her LinkedIn, Chuck said “reflecting on my time at TikTok fills me with immense pride. From being part of a tight-knit team of 30 to overseeing a dynamic workforce of over 300 across AUNZ, our journey has been nothing short of extraordinary 🎢 .”

“Together, we’ve propelled exponential growth and expanded our footprint with the establishment of five offices throughout the region, including ventures in Melbourne and Auckland.”