Travel Insurer Trippi Draws Ire From The Brazilian Embassy Over Cheeky Brazilian Ad
A new privately owned player, Trippi, has entered the $2bn (by annual gross written premium) Australian travel insurance industry as revenue in the category peaks post covid times, and Australians travel in record numbers.
And to drive cut through the brand has deliberately courted a provocative creative stance that has already drawn the ire of the Brazilian Embassy and the broader Brazilian community across Australia.
Trippi is majority owned and created by incubation and private investment business Viper Capital.
“Most big insurance companies in Australia don’t offer travel insurance, which means the category is full of unknown brands who focus on last minute convenience buying and functionality. This underpins it as a grudge purchase around what is for most people the highlight of their year. We felt we could position a brand closer into the holiday experience and identify with a large segment of fun-loving Aussies around what holidays really represent. We are talking partying, indulging, a touch of hedonism …maybe even getting a bit naughty”. said Phil Hayden, co-founder of Trippi and Viper Capital.
The creative platform was produced from a collaboration with creative and design agency Inventive Heads.
“Our insurance can be tailored to areas of cover, and limits and excesses to save you money. However, we wanted to tie this saving to a benefit, one that basically says Trippi gives you more money to spend on the fun holiday stuff, by minimising the amount you get slugged on the less exciting insurance stuff,” said Hayden.
The ads run across oOH outdoor posters and online with lines of
-Save on Trippi Travel Insurance and take more Dong (with an image of Vietnam)
-Save on Trippi Travel Insurance and spend more doing it Greek (Greek island
image)
-Save on Trippi Travel Insurance and spend more enjoying The Powder (ski
holiday cover)
The business launched at the start of the year with 3 outdoor executions of which one was quickly withdrawn and sees others going up this month in the run up to the northern hemisphere summertime trips.
We had an outdoor ad that said, “Save on Trippi Travel Insurance and spend more partying with a Brazilian.”
Whilst the sign off was for travel insurance to South America the image was of a bikini wearer from the front cheekily implying the hair removal procedure, not the person from the country. However, the outdoor company insisted we could not feature a cropped body part and should be imagery of a full person. Therefore, we featured a Brazilian Carnivale girl which drew emails of complaints from the Brazilian community saying we were promoting their women as prostitutes, and culminated in a “cease and desist” letter from the Brazilian embassy for promoting sex tourism to their country”
“The irony was the most censored ad actually became the most complained about,” said Hayden.
“We actually self-referred it to the Ad Standards Council in February, and they sensibly found it clear of any such violation. We just hope they do the same when they are presented with the next one from Trippi…..! …..” .
Please login with linkedin to comment
Latest News
Racing NSW Hits Tabcorp With Legal Action Over $6 Million Revenue Loss
NSW Supreme Court papers have revealed that Racing NSW has launched legal action against Tabcorp, a major sponsor of The Everest, over allegations it failed to adequately promote The Kosciuszko, a support race on Sydney’s marquee spring carnival day. The famous Kosciuszko race is held on The Everest day for horses trained exclusively in regional […]
AI Tools Such As ChatGPT Leading To ‘Content Overwhelm’ Among Marketers
Bynder, the leading digital asset management provider, has analyzed the impacts of increased utilization and advancements in AI on content marketing. AI has proliferated among both consumers and marketers, however, the surge in usage has led to a feeling of ‘content overwhelm’ in the marketing industry, driven by the demand to produce more content. By […]
Stake Appoints 72andSunny As It’s Creative Partner
Stake, the Australian investment platform, has appointed 72andSunny as its creative partner on brand strategy, brand design and integrated communications. Stake, one of the nation’s largest online brokers, sought a partner to help further enrich the brand, based on the current needs of Australian investors. Bryan Wilmot, Chief Marketing Officer at Stake, said: “We were […]
61% Of Aussies Want Corporate Australia To Stay Away From Social & Political Issues Leo Burnett Study Finds
Advertising agency Leo Burnett Australia has released part one of ‘The Good Study 2024’, in partnership with UTS Business School and Zenith Australia. The study found that while Australians overwhelmingly agree it’s important for brands to do some form of good in the world, only 39% believe they should take a position on social and […]
Brendon Cook, OAM, Inducted into the OMA Hall of Fame
Brendon Cook, a visionary leader and pioneer in the Out of Home (OOH) advertising industry has been honoured with induction into the Outdoor Media Association (OMA) Hall of Fame for his remarkable achievements and lasting impact on the industry in Australia. With a career marked by unparalleled dedication and strategic foresight, Brendon Cook has continuously […]
New Campaign Highlighting Renewable Gas As A Crucial Component Of Energy Transition
Jemena has launched a new campaign aiming to educate and raise awareness of the pivotal role renewable gas will play in the ongoing energy transition. Created by MBCS, it is the first campaign to market since the agency was appointed as the brand’s creative agency of record early last year. Under the over-arching creative and messaging […]
Love Media Welcomes Alana Dowling As New Client Director
Love Media has announced the appointment of Alana Dowling as its new Client Director. Lead image: Alana Dowling and Rob Wall. This strategic appointment underscores Love Media‘s commitment to enhancing its service offerings to clients and strengthening its team with top-tier talent. Dowling brings to Love Media nearly two decades of experience in the media […]
B&T 30 Under 30 – Where Are They Now? Until Recently, Prison!
We’re following up with Andrew Hamilton, the 2013 Winner of the B&T 30 Under 30 Marketing and PR Award. He’s now a full-time comedian, but it has not been a straightforward path to get there. We’re finding out how working in PR and a B&T 30 Under 30 Award helped him navigate the criminal justice […]
“We Will Never Tell A Journalist What To Write” – Nine’s Aimie Rigas On How Data Is Shaping News
Aimie Rigas is a new breed of newsperson. She and her colleagues in the news publishing industry are using data science to shake up how news is developed and presented. Their aim – to drive greater engagement with written news content and the ads contained within. Vanessa Lyons, CEO of ThinkNewsBrands caught up with Rigas, […]
Beware The Bad Guy. Billie Eilish Fans Brace Themselves For Scammers
Ticket sales to the Australian tour of American singer Billie Eilish have only just started, but criminals are already rubbing their hands with glee. Some fans are complaining about ticket prices that are higher than to Taylor Swift’s shows. Experts say this will increase demand for cheaper tickets in the resale market and the risk […]
Twilio Names Chris Koehler As CMO
Twilio, the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalised experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced that Chris Koehler has been appointed CMO. Koehler brings more than 25 years of expertise in customer engagement and marketing technology, and a proven track record of driving growth and innovation at industry-leading companies. As CMO, Koehler will report […]
ARN Announces Ad Sales Partnership With The Athletic
ARN’S iHeart has announced an ad sales partnership in Australia with The Athletic, one of the world’s largest digital sports publishers. The alliance aims to radically expand the Australian sports podcast landscape, offering significant access and opportunities for advertisers to engage a previously untapped audience at scale. The Athletic is renowned for its compelling storytelling […]
Burger Wars Continue As Hungry Jack’s Brings Back The Big Jack & Mega Jack
The moment Australia has been waiting for is here – The controversial Big Jack is back! With a much-anticipated return, Hungry Jack’s is gunning to set the nation’s taste buds alight as the iconic Big Jack and Mega Jack return to menus nationwide, for a limited time only. The burger wars reignite as The Big […]
Diverse Voices, Sustainable Choices: Natalie Dean-Weymark On Why Sustainability Is A Non-Negotiable
With sustainability a growing concern in all facets of life, there is an increasing need for diverse attitudes and minds within the media industry, driving the cause for positive change. As a B-Corp-certified PR and digital marketing agency, Compass Studio understands this need. The agency supports ethical, environmentally friendly, impact-led brands, utilising strategic storytelling to […]
New Partnership Between The Sweetshop And The Gardening.Club
The Sweetshop is set to unveil a partnership that marks a new chapter as they join forces with futurist Tomas Roope and renowned AI artist Jacqui Kenny. The partnership is named ‘The Gardening.Club’, drawing upon the fact that Tomas has used the “gardening” metaphor for years to explain how A.I. is radically changing the creative […]
‘A Very Rare Breed Of Creative’ – Clemenger BBDO hires Chief Creative Officer
B&T's chatting with Clems boss Dani Bassil on Adrián Flores CCO appointment. We never got to Italian or Thai herbs.
Concrete Playground Debuts Innovative Urban Exploration Platform With Lexus As Launch Partner
Concrete Playground announced the launch of its redesigned website in partnership with Lexus. This partnership introduces a new era of urban discovery, enabling a deeper, more intuitive engagement with cities through a state-of-the-art digital platform. Revolutionised Digital Experience Concrete Playground’s website has undergone a significant transformation, designed to enhance the way users interact with their […]
Mindshare And The Brand Agency Take Top April’s New Business Rankings
Which agencies soared like an eagle for the month of April? As in stellar performance, not Eddie the hapless ski jumper.
Suntory BOSS Coffee Fuels Ambition With New Campaign From It’s Friday
Does your workplace have a strict, policed illegal drug policy? Then Suntory BOSS Coffee will have to do.
Resolution Digital Wins MyPlates Media Account
The best thing about personalised number plates is it makes spotting wankers on the road far easier. And drug kingpins.
Debunking The “Three Year Lie”: A New Approach To Retail Digital Strategy
This columnist says it's wrong to claim digital always has a three-year pay off. Has no opinion on the seven-year itch.
TV Ratings (06/05/2024): The Farmer Is Back And He Wants A Wife
It was a good night for lovers of farming and love.
The Growth Distillery Unveils The New Rules Of Influence
The New Rules Of Influence has arrived. And there appears to be no "difficult second album" syndrome here.
Whittaker’s Launch New Brand Platform, ‘Hello Chocolate Lovers’ Via Bastion Shine
New Zealand chocolate brand continues its insidious march into the Aussie market. Much like New Zealanders themselves.
Tyro Shows They Are ‘Into Business Big Time’ With New Brand Campaign Via Howatson+Company
Think finance isn't funny? Think again with this fun work. Yes, it still applies to funeral homes & Clive Palmer ads.
IAB Study Finds 66% Of Advertisers Have Five Or Less Years Experience With Affiliate & Partnership Marketing
Study finds advertisers & agencies not overly experienced with affiliate marketing. The opposite to networking drinks.
Optus Names NBN boss Stephen Rue As New CEO
In what would've been a delicious irony, alas this Optus news didn't get leaked in a major security beach.
Indy Enigma Delivers Signage For NSW’S First Purpose-built Surf Park
Is the fear of shark attack holding you back from a professional surfing career? This new surf park could be the ticket.
Houston Ramps Up Creative Capability, Appoints Two Senior Creatives
Houston - we don't have a problem! Well, not anymore with the appointment of these other-worldly recruits.
JCDecaux Secures All Major Bus Advertising Contracts Across Sydney
Do you like your ads to arrive 25 minutes later than scheduled? JCDecaux now boasts Transport for NSW's bus ad contract.
CommBank Launches The Brighter Side TV On 10 And 10 Play
Commbank teams with 10 for a new financial literacy program. Pensioners and the unemployed are advised not to watch.
IMAA Announces Next Female Leaders Of Tomorrow Programme
Here's a top initiative by the IMAA that B&T's proud to get behind. Unlike the 20 hotdogs in 20 minutes challenge.
Fast 10: Avid Collective’s Luke Spano On Building Deeper Relationships With Local Publishers & Advertisers
Avid Collective's Luke Spano takes on B&T's fast 10 questions. Well, 11 if you include "did you have a nice weekend?"
QMS Boosts NSW Billboard Network With Australian Turf Club Agreement
The QMS team seemingly now the ones to ask for a hot tip at Rosehill after partnering with the Australian Turf Club.
VMO Signs Deal With Stockland Shopping Centres
Often visit Stockland malls only to forget the very reason you came in the first place? Let VMO give you a gentle prod.
Day Management Appoints Paramount’s Tim Wall As Head Of Talent And Publicity
Paramount's Tim Wall exits the TV business after 12 years. Confesses the Rove years were the most taxing.