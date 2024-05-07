Love Media Welcomes Alana Dowling As New Client Director

Love Media has announced the appointment of Alana Dowling as its new Client Director.

Lead image: Alana Dowling and Rob Wall.

This strategic appointment underscores Love Media‘s commitment to enhancing its service offerings to clients and strengthening its team with top-tier talent.

Dowling brings to Love Media nearly two decades of experience in the media industry, where she has demonstrated exceptional skills in media investment and marketing strategy.

She was most recently at Orion Worldwide as investment, marketing, and L&D director. Prior to that, she held roles at Magna Global, Carat, and Initiative, leading numerous successful campaigns and fostering strong client relationships.

In her new role at Love Media, Dowling will leverage her extensive experience to drive client strategy, foster innovative media solutions, and strengthen Love Media’s commitment to superior client service and collaboration. Her hands-on approach and senior expertise will be instrumental in delivering enhanced value to Love Media’s diverse client portfolio.

“We are excited to welcome Alana to our team,” said Rob Wall, managing director of Love Media. “Her impressive background and deep understanding of the media landscape will be invaluable as we continue to grow and evolve. Alana’s media experience and personal qualities as a wonderful human align perfectly with our goals, making her an excellent addition to our agency. Alana and I worked together at Carat and I am looking forward to working with her once again,” continued Wall.

Dowling’s appointment comes at a time when Love Media is poised for significant growth and expansion.

“I am thrilled to join Love Media and look forward to working with the team to deliver exceptional results for our clients,” said Dowling. “It’s an exciting time to be part of the independent media agency landscape, and I am eager to contribute to Love Media’s success and plans for the future”.