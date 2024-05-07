New Campaign Highlighting Renewable Gas As A Crucial Component Of Energy Transition

Jemena has launched a new campaign aiming to educate and raise awareness of the pivotal role renewable gas will play in the ongoing energy transition. Created by MBCS, it is the first campaign to market since the agency was appointed as the brand’s creative agency of record early last year.

Under the over-arching creative and messaging platform “The Big Picture”, the multi-channel, integrated campaign, managed by Initiative media, is executed across TV, Digital, Radio, Press / print and OOH. MBCS’ remit included all strategy, creative development, activations, digital and comms.

“Jemena is a fascinating business with a strong ambition to reduce emissions by introducing renewable gases like biomethane and renewable hydrogen to help NSW and support its energy transition. From research we learnt the more audiences were educated about renewable gas, the more their perception shifted positively regarding it as a credible and important choice of energy for the future,” said Marshall Campbell, general manager, MBCS.

Central to the campaign is a 60-sec hero film created to educate and engage everyday Australians, business operators through to heavy industry and manufacturing sectors, educating them about what renewable gas is, how it is being developed and highlight its success internationally, raising awareness and interest. The hero video is supported by 1 x 30”, 2 X 15” iterations together with a range of digital and static assets including print and OOH.

“MBCS’ idea “The Big Picture” is centred around the fact there is not one silver bullet when looking to reduce carbon emissions. When we take a step back and look at the big picture, we can see there will be multiple energy solutions required to get us ALL through the energy transition efficiently, one of which is renewable gas. Our holistic narrative approach has allowed us to show the small things we all enjoy every day when using gas, to then pan out to reveal how it can have a positive impact on cities, countries and even the world,” said Campbell.

“The new campaign is designed to tell the story about the importance of renewable gas in Australia’s energy transition. By showcasing the benefits and potential of renewable gas we hope to raise awareness and interest levels, inspire action and drive positive change towards a lower emissions future for thousands of gas-reliant businesses and manufacturers, as well as many hard-to-electrify communities,” said Sandra Centofanti, general manager, customer & commercial, Jemena Networks.

“We can’t wait to see the positive results and get the conversations started,” Centofanti concluded.

The campaign launched late-April and will run in NSW only, where Jemena own the gas distribution network and renewable gas demonstration facilities.