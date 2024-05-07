Ideally Continues high growth trajectory, appoints senior marketing lead
Ideally has appointed international brand marketer Maura Halpin to the newly created role of marketing lead, effective immediately.
The appointment comes at a pivotal time in the brand’s ambitious growth strategy following its launch in August 2023. Since launch Ideally has announced a $2.15m seed investment has grown to nearly 20 staff across Australia and New Zealand; and serves more than 80 clients, including Telstra, Lion and Arnott’s.
Reporting directly to co-founder & CRO Joshua Nu’u-Steele, Halpin’s immediate remit will be to develop and implement Ideally’s overarching marketing strategy, championing a data-driven approach to marketing performance. Her role has global responsibilities.
Co-founder & CRO Joshua Nu’u-Steele, said the marketing lead will play a critical role in shaping Ideally’s brand voice, expanding its community presence and collaborating closely on sales and account-based marketing (ABM), and the brand needed an ambitious, insights driven marketer to fill the role.
Nu’u-Steele said: “I believe we have found that person in Maura, and we couldn’t be more excited to have her join our team. With two-thirds of our customers being marketers, Maura’s diverse skills set across media, creative, consumer research, and product marketing will help speak directly to our customers enabling Ideally to continue to push boundaries in revolutionising how brands gather insights and achieve growth.
A strategic, insights driven marketer, Halpin brings over 18 years of experience to Ideally, spanning brand and product marketing, media and creative strategy, consumer insights and go-to-market strategy.
Halpin spent 11 years at Google ANZ in sales product strategy, creative innovation and consumer marketing roles, most recently as go-to-market Lead for Google’s Consumer Apps portfolio in Australia, focused on Google Search and core Google brand health. Prior to Google Halpin held brand & communication strategy roles in some of San Francisco’s leading creative advertising agencies (Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, Venables Bell & Partners) and strategy innovator, Naked Communications in Sydney.
On her new role, Halpin said: “I’m a big believer in the power of an insight to unlock breakthrough marketing communications. I love to champion insights work, so I’m thrilled to join Ideally where we get to help marketers grow their ideas by bringing the voice of the consumer in early. I’m excited to see what we can unlock for Ideally customers and be a part of the team that brings them success. It’s an ambitious brand on the cusp of phenomenal growth and the team’s energy is infectious.”
Halpin’s appointment follows other recent and notable hires including Anastasia Ramsey as customers success lead; Geena Fulmer, enterprise BDM both located in Auckland; and Liv Walker, product designer, located in Sydney.
