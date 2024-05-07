Feel-Good Gin! The Oasis Committee And Spirit of Little Things Collab On Charity Gin
The Oasis Committee in partnership with Spirit of Little Things has created the perfect bottle of gin for every media office bar cart with all proceeds from the signature gin to go towards Oasis Project and Western Australia’s disadvantaged youth.
The Oasis Committee is focused on leveraging the power of the WA advertising and communications industry to drive continued financial support to the Salvation Army and the Oasis Project which supports disadvantaged youth between the ages of 16 and 25, by creating safe, supported, and sustainable accommodation options.
However, to ensure we can get to the $150,000 target and are not solely reliant on the effort of one night, the
Committee has collaborated with Spirit of Little Things – official alcohol sponsor of the 2024 Oasis Ball – to produce a bespoke gin, aptly named ‘The Spirit of Oasis’. With generous proceeds from every bottle sold, the Committee aims to drive towards that target with the help of the entire industry, not just in Perth but our colleagues and peers on the East Coast.
Michelle Testa, Carat Client Partner and 2024 Chairperson, said: “We are so proud of the efforts of WA’s advertising industry to come together to support our efforts to raise funds for WA’s disadvantaged young people. I really challenge our media partners, creative and media agencies around Australia to help us get to our target by jumping online and purchasing a bottle of Spirit of Oasis. It’s an easy way to make real change in the world and makes a heartfelt addition to the office bar cart, the perfect staff reward, end of financial drink for the office, client gift or birthday present for friends and family. Of course, drink responsibly and donate in any way you can.”
The Signature gin is a nod to London Dry style gin, but with a delicate touch that comes from being hand crafted and nurtured. It can be savored in a G&T, enliven a cocktail, or be enjoyed straight up.
As the official alcohol sponsor of Oasis Ball, Spirit of Little Things will also be mixing two bespoke cocktails available to purchase on the night for a donation of $5.
Spirit of Little Things co-founder Josh Krueger said “We are delighted to be producing this unique and limited release premium gin for such a great industry initiative that will raise important funds to support young people
between who are marginalised and disadvantaged. When Michelle Testa approached me there was no hesitation to bring this initiative to life! We are proud to be part of this event knowing your G&T enjoyment will be helping people in need, so don’t miss out on this exclusive limited release gin.”
Pre-order a bottle, or two here. The Oasis Ball, now in its 27th year, will be held on Friday 17th May at Crown Towers and features the Campaign Brief WA Awards amongst entertainment, experiences and many more ways for more than 900 guests to contribute towards the Oasis Committee’s fundraising goal of $150,000.
