Stake Appoints 72andSunny As It’s Creative Partner

Stake, the Australian investment platform, has appointed 72andSunny as its creative partner on brand strategy, brand design and integrated communications.

Stake, one of the nation’s largest online brokers, sought a partner to help further enrich the brand, based on the current needs of Australian investors.

Bryan Wilmot, Chief Marketing Officer at Stake, said: “We were impressed with 72andSunny’s expertise in modern brand building, across strategy, creative and design. From the initial learning sessions, it was clear that their collaborative approach resonated with our needs, and we’re excited about what we can achieve.”

Ross Berthinussen, CEO at 72andSunny ANZ, said: “Partnering with Stake is a thrilling opportunity for us. As the landscape of investing evolves at a lightning pace, we’re eager to dive in and unravel its complexities to shape a brand that not only adapts to but leads the charge. Together, we’ll unleash creativity, strategy, and design to strengthen the brand’s reputation as a market leader.”

72andSunny is Google’s lead creative agency and the recent partnership with Stake continues the momentum of recent wins including MLC and BCF with a few more new client partners to be announced.