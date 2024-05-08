Spotlight On Sponsors: PGA Championship Becomes First Men’s Major To Sign Sports Betting Partner

The PGA of America has signed a landmark deal with ESPN Bet, becomming the first men’s golf major to sign a sports betting partnership. Meanwhile, St Kilda has locked down its defence in a new deal with NordVPN.

ESPN Bet x PGA Championship

The PGA of America has signed a multiyear sports betting partnership with PENN Entertainment seeing ESPN BET become the Official Sports Betting Sponsor of the PGA Championship through to 2026. The deal comes just a week out from the 2024 PGA Championship that will take place at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky from May 16-19.

This agreement marks a milestone for the PGA Championship as it becomes the first men’s golf major to establish an official sports betting sponsor.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with PENN Entertainment and immerse ESPN BET into the spectator experience throughout the PGA Championship,” said Jeff Price, PGA of America chief commercial officer. “The added onsite presence of ESPN BET as well as broadcast and content offerings will provide spectators with exciting new ways to enjoy and engage with all of the action during the PGA Championship”.

NordVPN x St Kilda

St Kilda Football Club this week announced that NordVPN had signed on as an official partner. The partnership will aim to educate Saints fans on the potential risks of using unsecured networks to ensure privacy and safety online. As part of the deal, Saints fans will receive an extra month of NordVPN subscription for free.

“Strong defence is crucial not only on the football field but also in our activities online, thus we’re honoured to establish our partnership with St Kilda Football Club,” said NordVPN head of PR Laura Tyrylyté.

“We are sure this partnership will bring more awareness about cybersecurity and online privacy to football fans. We’re looking forward to providing them with robust internet security solutions across their devices”.

Sporting Globe Bar & Grill x Collingwood

Collingwood has signed an extension of its partnership with The Sporting Globe Bar and Grill for another two seasons. Signing on as the Official Venue Partner of Collingwood last year, The Sporting Globe will support the Club throughout the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

With events held in Melbourne, Perth, Sydney and the Gold Coast, the vebue will continue to form part of Collingwood’s Pies at the Pub game day experience. To celebrate the partnership, Collingwood members receive $9 pints of Carlton Draught siren-to-siren at all Sporting Globe venues in Australia during every Collingwood game this season.

“After a fantastic initial year, we are doubling down on our commitment to share in more thrilling sports moments across The Sporting Globe network of 20+ venues with exclusive offers for the loyal Pies Army,” said The Sporting Globe’s CEO James Sinclair.

Boost Mobile x A Leagues

Boost Mobile has taken its first steps into the football world, becoming the official Telco partner and Major Partner of the Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s and Liberty A-League Women’s Finals Series.

The partnership will also see the telcon present the Boost Young Footballer of the Year as part of A-League Dolan Warren Awards, in addition to being a Major Partner of the upcoming A-League All Stars event, to be held on May 24th at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.

“Today’s announcement expands the reach of the Boost brand at the same time as we are expanding our products and services from mobile to broadband and home internet, which is coming soon. We can’t wait to introduce our brand to the Australian football community,” said Peter Adderton, founder of Boost Mobile.

"Football is leading the way in youth participation and is the fastest growing sport in the country".

country”.