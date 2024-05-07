Brendon Cook, OAM, Inducted into the OMA Hall of Fame

Brendon Cook, a visionary leader and pioneer in the Out of Home (OOH) advertising industry has been honoured with induction into the Outdoor Media Association (OMA) Hall of Fame for his remarkable achievements and lasting impact on the industry in Australia.

With a career marked by unparalleled dedication and strategic foresight, Brendon Cook has continuously pushed the boundaries of innovation and business growth.

His profound understanding of business strategy, coupled with a relentless pursuit of excellence, has shaped the landscape of Out of Home advertising in Australia and New Zealand.

As the founder of oOh!media, Brendon spearheaded the industry’s transition to digital, positioning himself at the forefront of OOH advertising innovation.

Under his leadership, oOh!media experienced exponential growth, driven by strategic acquisitions, organic expansion, and the introduction of pioneering advertising environments to capitalise on the digital revolution and evolving consumer behaviours.

Cook’s tenure at oOh!media has been nothing short of extraordinary, marked by two successful ASX listings, private equity ownership, and nearly 40 strategic acquisitions. His visionary leadership transformed oOh!media from a two-person startup to a powerhouse with over 800 employees, solidifying its position as the market leader in the industry today.

“Brendon Cook’s induction into the OMA Hall of Fame is a testament to his unparalleled contributions and unwavering commitment to driving innovation and growth in the Out of Home advertising sector,” said Elizabeth McIntyre, CEO at OMA.

“His visionary leadership and transformative initiatives have left an indelible mark on the industry, and we are thrilled to honour his legacy.”

In addition to his groundbreaking work at oOh!media, Brendon has also served as an ASX Director for over 16 years, played a pivotal role as the International Vice President of The World Out of Home Organisation, and contributed to the digital publishing landscape as a founding director and shareholder of ilearning.

Cook’s induction into the OMA Hall of Fame is a well-deserved recognition of his outstanding achievements and enduring impact on the Out of Home advertising industry. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of industry leaders to innovate, adapt, and drive positive change.