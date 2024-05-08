Contiki Challenges Influencers To ‘Switch On Social Travel’ In New Campaign Via We Are Social
Travel company Contiki has launched a social-first campaign that encourages influencers to get off social media and embrace the travelling experience.
The campaign ‘Switch On Social Travel’, by We Are Social, uses social media to take aim at influencers that take selfies at tourism hot spots, encouraging them to fully immerse in the travel experience.
The campaign took a diverse group of 17 influencers from the US and Australia, boasting a combined following of 20 million followers, for an epic trip through Portugal and Spain.
In a category awash with the same tired travel content, Contiki sought to redefine the travel experience by doing the unthinkable; challenging travel influencers to completely unplug from social media for the entirety of the trip.
Freed from the pressure of posting and seeking validation on social media (usually for free travel and accomodation), the influencers delved deeper into cultural experiences, formed meaningful relationships and rediscovered the joy of living in the moment.
“As we continue to evolve the travel experience, we’re inspiring travellers to truly engage with the world around them,” Contiki North America President Melissa DaSilva said.
“This campaign redefines the conventional use of social media in the tourism industry. It’s about inspiring the audience to rediscover the real essence of travel – connections made, cultures explored, and memories created away from the digital gaze.”
Throughout the social experiment, Contiki’s channels provided fans with sneak peeks of the trip through engaging video content, capturing the essence of the journey and the authentic connections made by the participants.
The seven-day journey was documented by more than 30,000 photos and 40 hours of video footage, which has been cut into short and long-form video packages. This includes casual vlogs and films that highlight the joy of immersive travel.
After reconnecting online, the creators shared their experiences, enriched by their time offline, with their followers, sharing their stories and answering questions from the audience.
The campaign has been rolled out globally across Instagram Reels, YouTube, TikTok, and other digital platforms, published across Contiki and the influencers’ channels.
We Are Social’s ECD Ben Clare said: “For younger generations, never before has the pressure to immortalise a holiday or experience into a flawless social media post been so great. But doing so ironically detracts from the joy of travel and being fully present in the moment. It’s obviously pretty unconventional to engage travel influencers in a way that actually reduces their time online, but so far it’s proven to be a powerful message: travel is more enriching when you live in the moment, not just capture it.”
Check out the Instagram content: Log off, Daily recap, Zipline activity reel, Log on, Main film
Credits
BRAND: CONTIKI
VP of Marketing and Communications: Rita Kelly
Global Brand & Partnerships Director: Rachel Storey
Director of Marketing: Yuri Park
Senior Marketing Manager: Natalie Turner
Head of Creative Communications: Dominic Oliver
CREATIVE AGENCY: WE ARE SOCIAL
Account Director: Polina Patroucheva
Group Account Director: Helene Ioakimidis
Strategy Director: Russ Mitchinson
Executive Creative Director: Ben Clare
Associate Editorial Director: Michele Danno
Creative: Camden Chan
Editorial Director: Ruaridh O’Donnell
Executive Producer: Lucinda Hayden
Designer: Cynthia Vu
PRODUCTION COMPANY: MY MEDIA SYDNEY
Director: Mikki Young
Creative Director: Mitchell McKay
Head of Design and Post Production: Phillip Antonio Lemos
AFFILIATE MARKETING AGENCY: ALL-INCLUSIVE MARKETING
Director of Strategic Operations: Jen Watson
Account Director: Natalie Fillion
Account Manager: Nate Sielk
