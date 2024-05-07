News Corp Australia Gets Ready For D_Coded 2024

News Corp Australia Gets Ready For D_Coded 2024
News Corp Australia will be unveiling transformative solutions to navigating today’s rapidly changing digital landscape at the company’s annual D_Coded event next week.

Over two days in Sydney and Melbourne, a series of live presentations and product announcements will outline how brands can gain a strategic advantage, build stronger customer relationships and achieve long-term growth.

D_Coded will outline News’ extensive understanding of audiences and reveal innovative new strategies and technologies to deliver deeper insights, targeting, personalisation and measurement.

Managing director client partnerships Lou Barrett said: “In a complex landscape, marketers need powerful tools that deliver results. D_Coded will showcase how our Intent Connect platform, along with new innovations in shoppable experiences and video solutions, enable brands to connect with the right audiences, inspire action and maximise return on investment.”

Managing director client product Pippa Leary said: “Advertisers shouldn’t choose between powerful data and ease of use. Our upcoming announcements will show how Intent Connect and our expanded data capabilities seamlessly deliver both, turning insights into measurable outcomes.”

D_Coded will be headlined by Evan Shapiro, media universe cartographer and Professor of media and entertainment, who will discuss the implications of a new user-centric era. He will outline how brands, agencies and publishers must embark on a journey of audience understanding like never before in order to achieve success.

LiveRamp senior vice president Daniella Harkins will deliver a keynote address on the impacts of signal loss and the opportunities a collaborative approach to data practices will bring to the Australian market.

Also on stage will be Omnicom Media Group Australia chief investment officer Kristiaan Kroon, AdFixus head of sales Roland Irwin and Journey Beyond group manager digital & loyalty Wade Stokes among others.

D_Coded is News Corp Australia’s annual digital marketing event for clients, partners, marketers, media executives and digital specialists.




