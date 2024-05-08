Mackenzie Arnold & Tony Gustavsson To Take Part In Inspiring Conversation At Vivid Sydney

CommBank Matildas’ Mackenzie Arnold and head coach Tony Gustavsson will join this year’s Vivid Sydney taking part in an inspiring Vivid Ideas conversation at Sydney Town Hall on Monday, 10 June.

Champions of Change: Mackenzie Arnold and Tony Gustavsson will explore the dynamic between coach and athlete, offering an in-depth look at the pressures and achievements encountered by these prominent figures in sport. Moderator Grace Gill, Matildas alumni and journalist, will examine their individual journeys in women’s football, including the biggest challenges of building a world-class sporting team and the social impact of the CommBank Matildas’ achievements beyond the field for female athletes.

Arnold, who cemented herself into Australian sporting history during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 for successfully saving three penalties in Australia’s quarter-final victory over France, is looking forward to sharing her experience of playing for Australia’s beloved women’s team.

“This Vivid Sydney event is an awesome opportunity to connect with fans and reflect on the incredible ride we’ve had with the Matildas over the last couple of years,” said Arnold. “The highs and lows, the pressure and the triumphs, what it means to represent your country on the world stage – this is more than just a game. It’s a chance to inspire the next generation and make a difference for women and girls on and off the field.”

Likewise, Gustavsson, who has led Australia to its highest-ever finishes at the Olympic Games and the FIFA Women’s World Cup, is thrilled to reflect on his team’s successes and how they have revolutionised women’s sport in this country forever.

“The Matildas have had an incredible journey over the last 12 months, and it’s a proud moment for me as a manager to celebrate and reflect on this at Vivid Sydney alongside Mackenzie,” said Gustavsson. “I want to shed light not only our achievements on the field but also the incredible spirit and resilience behind the scenes, how much each of these players gives to this game. This conversation is also a chance to delve into the strategies that shaped our team’s success and to touch on the broader implications of our journey for women’s sport and society at large”.

“We’re so proud to be bringing two modern-day superstars of sport to the Vivid Sydney 2024 program. This discussion with Mackenzie and Tony will explore humanity through the lens of sport and bring a relatable and inspirational touch to their world class achievements on the field. You do not want to miss this opportunity to hear from two of Australian football’s most influential and inspiring figures,” said Vivid Sydney festival director Gill Minervini.

Before departing for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Champions of Change: Mackenzie Arnold and Tony Gustavsson will follow the Matildas’ final home ground match on Monday, 3 June, at Accor Stadium as they take on AFC Women’s Asian Cup champions, China PR, in the “’Til It’s Done Farewell” international series.

This event, exclusive to Vivid Sydney, bolsters a formidable line-up of Vivid Ideas programming including In Conversation with Amy Poehler plus a special look at Inside Out 2 on Monday 27 May, free weeknight current affairs deep dive After The Fact and Queeries, where LGBTIQ+ creatives present a night of stories, performance, and queer excellence.

Champions of Change: Mackenzie Arnold and Tony Gustavsson will be staged at Sydney Town Hall on Monday, 10 June at 5.00pm. Tickets to the event range from $89 to $99 and are available from 9.00am AEST Thursday 9 May at vividsydney.com.

Vivid Sydney will be held from Friday 24 May to Saturday 15 June.