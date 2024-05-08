Mariah Carey Lends Her Inimitable Voice to ‘Portrait of a Portrait’, Audible’s Latest ‘Words + Music’ Installment
Audible announced that Mariah Carey’s ‘Words+Music‘ installment, ‘Portrait of a Portrait’, will debut on Thursday, May 23, exclusively from Audible.
In the 40th volume of Audible’s franchise, the best-selling, award-winning visionary will immerse listeners in an enchanting Butterfly Lounge session that is not only an unparalleled auditory experience, but a masterclass in the art of musical storytelling.
Lead image: cover art for Mariah Carey’s ‘Portrait of a Portrait’.
Providing an intimate window into Carey’s creative process, ‘Portrait of a Portrait’ is a journey into the genesis of her compositions and the narratives embedded within the songs. At the project’s core is an introspective exploration of “Portrait,” a soul-stirring track from Carey’s acclaimed album, ‘Caution’, underscoring the deep connection she maintains with each piece of her work. The Audible original also features an exclusive, never-before-heard house remix of the original “Portrait,” highlighting the diverse soundscape of the superstar’s musical legacy.
“Portrait of a Portrait is an in-depth journey into my inner life as a songwriter, and I’m excited to welcome listeners into the Butterfly Lounge for a unique, unfiltered exploration of my creative process and the meaning behind some of the songs closest to my heart,” said Mariah Carey.
Among the iconic musicians who have contributed to Audible’s extensive ‘Words + Music’ slate are John Legend, Beck, Pete Townshend, Snoop Dogg, Eddie Vedder, Yo-Yo Ma (“feels like an intimate recital from a chatty and approachable virtuoso” – The New York Times), James Taylor (“unique storytelling and musical experience” – USA Today), Common, Sharon Van Etten (“more personal than anything she’s put out yet” – Vogue), Laura Jane Grace (“intimate and beautiful” – People), Rhiannon Giddens (“combines her depth of music lore with a gift for storytelling” – Variety), Tariq Trotter (“in-depth look” – The Grio), Smokey Robinson (“allows you to be surprised again by his genius” – Los Angeles Times), Rufus Wainwright (“just like in his music, he opens himself up wide to the world” – Forbes), Alanis Morissette (“raw commentary” – Bustle), St. Vincent (“…thoughtful, perspicacious, and deeply funny…” – The Advocate), Jonathan Bliss (“raw and insightful” – NPR), Alice Cooper, Elvis Costello, Tom Morello, Billie Joe Armstrong, Carlos Santana, T Bone Burnett, Gary Clark Jr., Sheryl Crow, Steve Earle, Liz Phair, Sleater-Kinney’s Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein, Sting, Chuck D, Brandy, George Clinton, and more.
Please login with linkedin to comment
Latest News
After Google Search Spike, Reddit Shares Jump 14% In First Quarterly Results Since IPO
Reddit shares are on the up after the website released its first quarterly results since its IPO in March. Reddit’s revenue beat expectations coming in at $243 million vs the $212.8 million expected by LSEG. The site’s ad revenue increase put it firmly ahead of its competitors: Reddit reported $222.7 million in ad revenue for […]
Gippsland Dairy Celebrates The Deliciousness Of Patience With ‘Slow Good’ Platform Via Special
Gippsland Dairy Yogurt is launching a new brand platform this week celebrating the unique, time-consuming process by which it is crafted. “In a category and industry focused on quick production and lowest cost, Gippsland Dairy has been able to retain its award-winning texture and taste by keeping true to its unique production method. We’re thrilled […]
Let Them Eat Cake: Cashed-Up Professionals Are Back In CBDs And Airports And They Want Their Audis
Offices and airports have become key hubs for social connectivity and brand engagement for today’s affluent business professionals, exclusive new research from oOh!media has found. In the post pandemic era, the study ‘A Professional Perspective’ by strategic consumer insights consultancy Nature, revealed 83 per cent of business professionals say while hybrid work is the new […]
AiMCO Announces New Member Webinar To Deep-dive Into The Intricacies Of Influencer Agreements
The Australian influencer marketing council (AiMCO) announced its new ‘Influencer Agreements 101’ webinar – a deep-dive into influencer agreements between brands and influencers, or their agencies. Lead image: Tegan Boorman, guiding council chair, AIMCO. The webinar, to be held on May 14, will explore the intricacies of legal and contractual agreements between brands, agencies and […]
TikTok’s Head Of People AUNZ Laura Chuck Leaves After Nearly 4 Years
TikTok’s head of people for Australia and New Zealand Laura Chuck has left after nearly four years in the role. In an emotional LinkedIn post, Chuck said “It’s with mixed emotions that I bid farewell to my incredible journey at TikTok, where I’ve spent nearly four incredible years”. Chuck joined TikTok in June 2020 and was […]
News Corp Australia Gets Ready For D_Coded 2024
News Corp Australia will be unveiling transformative solutions to navigating today’s rapidly changing digital landscape at the company’s annual D_Coded event next week. Over two days in Sydney and Melbourne, a series of live presentations and product announcements will outline how brands can gain a strategic advantage, build stronger customer relationships and achieve long-term growth. […]
Ideally Continues high growth trajectory, appoints senior marketing lead
Ideally has appointed international brand marketer Maura Halpin to the newly created role of marketing lead, effective immediately. The appointment comes at a pivotal time in the brand’s ambitious growth strategy following its launch in August 2023. Since launch Ideally has announced a $2.15m seed investment has grown to nearly 20 staff across Australia and […]
Feel-Good Gin! The Oasis Committee And Spirit of Little Things Collab On Charity Gin
The Oasis Committee in partnership with Spirit of Little Things has created the perfect bottle of gin for every media office bar cart with all proceeds from the signature gin to go towards Oasis Project and Western Australia’s disadvantaged youth. The Oasis Committee is focused on leveraging the power of the WA advertising and communications […]
TV Ratings (06/05/2024): Emotional Lego Masters Goodbye Does The Numbers For Nine
And we thought Lego could only make you cry when you accidentally stood on a piece.
Lisa Wilkinson AM To Join Cannes In Cairns As Keynote Speaker
Multi-Award Winning Journalist and TV Host Lisa Wilkinson AM to speak at Cannes in Cains, sponsored by Pinterest.
Mamamia Names Natalie Harvey As New CEO
Mamamia has today announces the appointment of Natalie Harvey as Chief Executive Officer.
‘The Media Has A Way To Go On Diversity’ – Diversity Council Leader Lisa Annese On Industry Diversity And Why Sunita Gloster Is An Important Addition To Their Board
Few are more qualified than a Gruen regular to knock adland and the media into shape on diversity.
Mike Shows Up At A Wake And Still Hasn’t Seen That Show, In Latest Instalment Of ‘I Saw It On Binge’, Via Thinkerbell
Why is it we pay for 19 SVOD accounts namely due to FOMO but then rarely bother to watch the shows anyway?
Flexiroam Partners With Specialist Agencies To Launch “Ready For Anything” Global Campaign
Do you return from overseas with Bali belly, a possible STI & a huge phone bill? FlexiRoam may help with the last one.
Samsung Unveils Power Of AI To ‘Upscale Every Moment’ With Neo QLED 8K
Got mates who brag about their 83-inch, 10K resolution, OLED screen TV? You're just as bored & baffled as all of us.
Media-Wize Wins AUSCERT PR Account
Media-Wize calls itself "a media training and technology and cyber security PR agency". Think nerds with better hair.
Snapchat Taps Gelato Messina In New Brand Campaign
B&T needs little tempting to scoff more Gelato Messina. Apart from having to go up a size.
Travel Insurer Trippi Draws Ire From The Brazilian Embassy Over Cheeky Brazilian Ad
There's a very fine line between "playful" and "utterly offensive". These ads are almost a dictionary definition of it.
Racing NSW Hits Tabcorp With Legal Action Over $6 Million Revenue Loss
Here's some horse racing news that thankfully doesn't require a silly hat or passing out in a nearby rose bush.
AI Tools Such As ChatGPT Leading To ‘Content Overwhelm’ Among Marketers
Study says tech leading to an avalanche of content for marketers. Not to mention having to read the instruction manuals.
Stake Appoints 72andSunny As It’s Creative Partner
72andSunny nabs Stake's creative. And by that we mean the investment platform, not the nemesis of all vampires.
61% Of Aussies Want Corporate Australia To Stay Away From Social & Political Issues Leo Burnett Study Finds
Do you love a study that appears to fly in the face of every study before it? Be mesmerised by these results from Leos.
Brendon Cook, OAM, Inducted into the OMA Hall of Fame
Other than Australia's typically pleasant weather, no one's done more for outdoor than the former oOH! boss.
New Campaign Highlighting Renewable Gas As A Crucial Component Of Energy Transition
It's hard not to make a renewable gas ad sound like a tedious Year 9 science lesson. So well done to the agency here.
Love Media Welcomes Alana Dowling As New Client Director
Seasoned media pro Alana Dowling joins the Love Media team. Clearly replacing someone who didn't love it
B&T 30 Under 30 – Where Are They Now? Until Recently, Prison!
A prestigious 30 Under 30 gong can get you headhunted, promoted or, in this instance, a two-year stint in the slammer.
“We Will Never Tell A Journalist What To Write” – Nine’s Aimie Rigas On How Data Is Shaping News
Data becoming the journalist's tool for more engaged content. Still not beating dodgy MAFS contestants or a Kardashian.
Beware The Bad Guy. Billie Eilish Fans Brace Themselves For Scammers
Thought getting Tay Tay tickets was an unimaginable nightmare? Read on as Billie Eilish promoters say hold my beer.
Twilio Names Chris Koehler As CMO
Chris Koehler named as Twilio's CMO. Which may prove a prickly tongue twister after a lengthy open bar tab.
ARN Announces Ad Sales Partnership With The Athletic
Can we slow the rotation of the sun? Because that's the only way we'll fit all these new podcasts into one day.
Burger Wars Continue As Hungry Jack’s Brings Back The Big Jack & Mega Jack
Hungry Jack's' Big Mac ripoff set to return after recent legal win. Still no one racing to clone the Filet-O-Fish.
Diverse Voices, Sustainable Choices: Natalie Dean-Weymark On Why Sustainability Is A Non-Negotiable
Here, Compass Studios' Natalie Dean-Weymark talks diversity in media. It's the human equivalent of the Family Assorted.
New Partnership Between The Sweetshop And The Gardening.Club
Thought you'd be getting tips on aphids & fungus gnats from this Gardening. Club news? Prove yourself totally wrong here.
‘A Very Rare Breed Of Creative’ – Clemenger BBDO hires Chief Creative Officer
B&T's chatting with Clems boss Dani Bassil on Adrián Flores CCO appointment. We never got to Italian or Thai herbs.
Concrete Playground Debuts Innovative Urban Exploration Platform With Lexus As Launch Partner
Concrete Playground announced the launch of its redesigned website in partnership with Lexus. This partnership introduces a new era of urban discovery, enabling a deeper, more intuitive engagement with cities through a state-of-the-art digital platform. Revolutionised Digital Experience Concrete Playground’s website has undergone a significant transformation, designed to enhance the way users interact with their […]
Mindshare And The Brand Agency Take Top April’s New Business Rankings
Which agencies soared like an eagle for the month of April? As in stellar performance, not Eddie the hapless ski jumper.