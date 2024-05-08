Mariah Carey Lends Her Inimitable Voice to ‘Portrait of a Portrait’, Audible’s Latest ‘Words + Music’ Installment

Mariah Carey Lends Her Inimitable Voice to ‘Portrait of a Portrait’, Audible’s Latest ‘Words + Music’ Installment
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Audible announced that Mariah Carey’s ‘Words+Music installment, ‘Portrait of a Portrait’, will debut on Thursday, May 23, exclusively from Audible.

In the 40th volume of Audible’s franchise, the best-selling, award-winning visionary will immerse listeners in an enchanting Butterfly Lounge session that is not only an unparalleled auditory experience, but a masterclass in the art of musical storytelling.

Lead image: cover art for Mariah Carey’s ‘Portrait of a Portrait’.

Providing an intimate window into Carey’s creative process, ‘Portrait of a Portrait’ is a journey into the genesis of her compositions and the narratives embedded within the songs. At the project’s core is an introspective exploration of “Portrait,” a soul-stirring track from Carey’s acclaimed album, ‘Caution’, underscoring the deep connection she maintains with each piece of her work. The Audible original also features an exclusive, never-before-heard house remix of the original “Portrait,” highlighting the diverse soundscape of the superstar’s musical legacy.

“Portrait of a Portrait is an in-depth journey into my inner life as a songwriter, and I’m excited to welcome listeners into the Butterfly Lounge for a unique, unfiltered exploration of my creative process and the meaning behind some of the songs closest to my heart,” said Mariah Carey.

Among the iconic musicians who have contributed to Audible’s extensive ‘Words + Music’ slate are John Legend, Beck, Pete Townshend, Snoop Dogg, Eddie Vedder, Yo-Yo Ma (“feels like an intimate recital from a chatty and approachable virtuoso” – The New York Times), James Taylor (unique storytelling and musical experience” – USA Today), Common, Sharon Van Etten (“more personal than anything she’s put out yet” – Vogue), Laura Jane Grace (“intimate and beautiful” – People), Rhiannon Giddens (“combines her depth of music lore with a gift for storytelling” – Variety), Tariq Trotter (“in-depth look” – The Grio), Smokey Robinson (“allows you to be surprised again by his genius” – Los Angeles Times), Rufus Wainwright (“just like in his music, he opens himself up wide to the world” – Forbes), Alanis Morissette (“raw commentary” – Bustle), St. Vincent (“…thoughtful, perspicacious, and deeply funny…” – The Advocate), Jonathan Bliss (“raw and insightful” – NPR), Alice Cooper, Elvis Costello, Tom Morello, Billie Joe Armstrong, Carlos Santana, T Bone Burnett, Gary Clark Jr., Sheryl Crow, Steve Earle, Liz Phair, Sleater-Kinney’s Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein, Sting, Chuck D, Brandy, George Clinton, and more.




