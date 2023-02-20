Jem Salcedo Relocates From Sydney To Head Up Azerion’s Melbourne Operations

Jem Salcedo Relocates From Sydney To Head Up Azerion’s Melbourne Operations
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Azerion has announced that Jem Salcedo will head up its Melbourne operations and will relocate from New South Wales shortly.

Salcedo had previously been Azerion’s head of sales ANZ but her new role will see her be responsible for providing Melbourne brands with Azerion’s creative and performance advertising solutions.

Salcedo originally joined Inskin Media, which was acquired by Azerion in June 2021. After joining forces, the companies were able to combine creative and ad tech targeting across publishers, with campaigns across four pillars: performance, high-impact display, gaming, audio, and video.

“We have developed strong partnerships in the Melbourne market over the years, and these partnerships continue to thrive following our integration into Azerion JAPAC,” said Georgia Woodburne, Azerion JAPAC managing director.

“With the growing demand for post-cookie custom creative performance advertising solutions, it’s time for us to have a physical presence in Melbourne and launch our office there, and Jem is the right person to do this.”

Salcedo has previously worked at Val Morgan cinema group and News Corp before joining Inskin Media three years ago.

“Azerion is well-positioned to meet the increasing focus on performance and strong creative in the digital advertising market,” said Salcedo.

“We have a strong heritage in high-impact advertising and our full-funnel performance advertising offerings give brands the ability to achieve their campaign objectives. The Melbourne market presents ample opportunities, and I am eager to make an impact for Azerion.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

Azerion Jem Salcedo

Latest News

Homosexuality Is Not Homogeny
  • Opinion

Homosexuality Is Not Homogeny

Let WorldPRIDE begin! In this guest post, Ogilvy art director Alex Ward argues as brands attempt to clamber on-board the LGBTQ+ community and with all their clichés, the one-size-fits-all marketing hit is never going to cut it… Three gay men and a bi woman walk into a pitch. When I started my career in advertising, […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Warwick Capper’s Back For Beard & Blade
  • Advertising
  • Campaigns
  • Marketing

Warwick Capper’s Back For Beard & Blade

Beard & Blade, the Australian home of men’s grooming products welcomes Australian Rules Football legend Warwick Capper for their campaign. The campaign is designed to scale their 500,000+ customer base and engage audiences to raise brand awareness via multiple channels. The purposefully created campaign features the former AFL great musing over his own ludicrous hairstyle. […]

Viewers Call Out MAFS Edit Fail 
  • Media

Viewers Call Out MAFS Edit Fail 

MAFS viewers suggest much of the show is possibly staged. And this from a program where total strangers tie the knot.

“The Fantasy Lab” New Nova Football Podcast
  • Media

“The Fantasy Lab” New Nova Football Podcast

Champions are made not born. That’s why NOVA Entertainment has joined forces with two of the biggest fantasy football fanatics, to bring you the latest Nova original podcast “The Fantasy Lab” launching on Tuesday 21 February. Hosted by former NRL star Tim Moltzen and Fantasy guru Josh Halling, “The Fantasy Lab” is your bible for […]

Viewability A Challenge In Connected TV Environments
  • Opinion
  • Technology

Viewability A Challenge In Connected TV Environments

In this op-ed, Imran Masood (pictured), DoubleVerify’s ANZ country manager explains that while Connected TV (CTV) presents an exciting opportunity for advertisers, it isn’t without problems. CTV combines the audience targeting capabilities of digital with the large screen viewing experience of linear TV. According to Magnite research, 83 per cent of all Australian OTT users […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine