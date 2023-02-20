Jem Salcedo Relocates From Sydney To Head Up Azerion’s Melbourne Operations

Azerion has announced that Jem Salcedo will head up its Melbourne operations and will relocate from New South Wales shortly.

Salcedo had previously been Azerion’s head of sales ANZ but her new role will see her be responsible for providing Melbourne brands with Azerion’s creative and performance advertising solutions.

Salcedo originally joined Inskin Media, which was acquired by Azerion in June 2021. After joining forces, the companies were able to combine creative and ad tech targeting across publishers, with campaigns across four pillars: performance, high-impact display, gaming, audio, and video.

“We have developed strong partnerships in the Melbourne market over the years, and these partnerships continue to thrive following our integration into Azerion JAPAC,” said Georgia Woodburne, Azerion JAPAC managing director.

“With the growing demand for post-cookie custom creative performance advertising solutions, it’s time for us to have a physical presence in Melbourne and launch our office there, and Jem is the right person to do this.”

Salcedo has previously worked at Val Morgan cinema group and News Corp before joining Inskin Media three years ago.

“Azerion is well-positioned to meet the increasing focus on performance and strong creative in the digital advertising market,” said Salcedo.

“We have a strong heritage in high-impact advertising and our full-funnel performance advertising offerings give brands the ability to achieve their campaign objectives. The Melbourne market presents ample opportunities, and I am eager to make an impact for Azerion.”