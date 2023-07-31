Innocean Announces Raft Of Senior Hires

Innocean Australia has announced a raft of new staff as the agency reports a 27 per cent increase in fees this year, which has also resulted the agency growing its staff by 30 per cent over the last year.

Among the 11 new hires are Hannah Melanson (lead image) who joins Innocean as Digital Creative Director, Dave Varney as Creative Director, and Adam Hosfal as Managing Partner.

Dave Varney

Melanson joins Innocean from Digitas Australia where she spent eight years and was most recently Associate Creative Director. She also co-founded Harland Wine Company and was Content & Community Manager at We Are Social.

Varney has 20 years’ experience as a creative and has worked with Performics Mercerbell as Creative Director, and was with Leo Burnett for more than five years, most recently as Creative Group Head. He has created campaigns for brands including Tourism Victoria, Maxibon and Canon.

Adam Hosfal

Hosfal was most recently Group Account Director at Cummins & Partners before moving to Innocean. He has also worked in the UK at McCann, Saatchi & Saatchi, and Publicis Sapient, plus Leo Burnett Melbourne in account and business director positions.

Innocean’s revenue and staff growth follows organic growth from existing clients and also significant new business project growth in areas such as CX, digital, social, PR and consultancy services. In less than three years, CEO Jasmin Bedir has successfully transformed the agency to build these new capabilities, and position Innocean as an award-winning boutique agency with a truly integrated offering.

As a result of this growth, Innocean will move to new premises in Darlinghurst from August 1, creating its new Innocean Wellcom Australia group offices.

“The last two years have been momentous for Innocean, with key hires that brought integrated CX, data and creative capabilities to the team, which we are expanding again with these new hires. The agency’s work has changed from traditional campaigns to delivering end-to-end communications designed to optimise customer lifetime value: from brand building to post-purchase loyalty,” Bedir said.

“Not only have our new capabilities and award recognition meant we’ve made our clients more satisfied with 100% client retention; we’ve achieved significant growth in digital for existing clients and have attracted more new business wins than ever before with White Ribbon, The Australian Marine Conservation Society, Communicare, and Minderoo among others.”

Commenting on the new hires, Innocean Head of Digital, Matt Morgan, said: “As we continue to move towards true end-to-end client servicing, it’s vital that we start bringing in talent that has proven experience in thinking differently and disrupting the ‘how things are done’ mindset. Hannah’s ability to think conceptually and creatively across all touchpoints is essential as we look at helping businesses deliver customer-centric brand experience, from pre-roll to packaging.

“Adam’s experience in successfully leading both big above-the-line and fully integrated campaigns with through the line CX experience is again testament to our commitment to do more than just great advertising.”

All appointments are effective immediately.