Twilio Names Chris Koehler As CMO
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Twilio, the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalised experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced that Chris Koehler has been appointed CMO.

Koehler brings more than 25 years of expertise in customer engagement and marketing technology, and a proven track record of driving growth and innovation at industry-leading companies.

As CMO, Koehler will report to CEO Khozema Shipchandler, and oversee Twilio’s global marketing strategy, focusing on expanding brand awareness in Twilio’s key markets and amplifying product innovation. He will play a pivotal role in growing market share across Twilio Communications and Segment, and driving messaging and positioning for Twilio’s customer engagement platform, which combines communications, data, and AI to unlock greater value for customers.

“What particularly impresses me about Chris is his no nonsense style and hands on approach,” said Khozema Shipchandler, CEO at Twilio. “Chris’ strong background in product will help strengthen how we market and position our increasingly sophisticated suite of customer solutions in this next chapter of the company.”

Prior to joining Twilio, Koehler served as CMO at Box, where he helped lead the company to surpass $1 billion in annual revenue in fiscal 2024. Chris has spent more than 25 years leading marketing, customer success, solution consulting, demand generation, and enablement teams at Adobe Systems, E*TRADE Financial, SunTrust Bank, and Claritas. He holds a B.S. in Marketing from George Mason University, an MBA from Georgia State University.

“I’ve long admired Twilio as an innovative, developer-first company, and the opportunity to help build the next generation of customer engagement is exciting,” said Koehler. “Having interacted with Twilio products as a Segment customer, I believe Twilio has a massive opportunity to combine its leading data capabilities with its world-class Communications platform to deliver the kind of one-to-one experiences that brands have been trying to achieve for years, but few have realised.”

 

 

 




