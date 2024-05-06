ARN Announces Ad Sales Partnership With The Athletic

ARN’S iHeart has announced an ad sales partnership in Australia with The Athletic, one of the world’s largest digital sports publishers.

The alliance aims to radically expand the Australian sports podcast landscape, offering significant access and opportunities for advertisers to engage a previously untapped audience at scale.

The Athletic is renowned for its compelling storytelling and insightful analysis, offering listeners a unique perspective on the world of sports. From breaking news to exclusive interviews, The Athletics’ teams of journalists deliver content that resonates with sports fans through flagship podcasts including The Athletic FC Podcast, The Totally Football Show with James Richardson and No Dunks.

The deal reinforces ARN’s commitment to represent the best local and global podcasts that deliver a premium experience for listeners and brands. The Athletic content compliments the premium sports podcasts on iHeart including Dyl & Friends, F1: Beyond The Grid, The Final Word, The Footy with Broden Kelly, The Pool Room with Tony Armstrong, Two Good Sports and more.

Corey Layton, head of digital audio said: “The passion Australian sports fans hold for The Athletics premium podcast slate is immense. Our teams are looking forward to opening up this far reaching opportunity to brands across Australia.”