Burger Wars Continue As Hungry Jack’s Brings Back The Big Jack & Mega Jack

The moment Australia has been waiting for is here – The controversial Big Jack is back! With a much-anticipated return, Hungry Jack’s is gunning to set the nation’s taste buds alight as the iconic Big Jack and Mega Jack return to menus nationwide, for a limited time only.

The burger wars reignite as The Big Jack returns with a new commercial proclaiming it’s still bigger and better, redefining burger greatness with its unmatched combination of even more succulent flame-grilled Aussie beef and special sauce that will leave you craving more.

Prepare for a flavour explosion. The Big Jack boasts two mouthwatering 100% Australian flame-grilled beef patties, nestled between brand-new soft glazed sesame-seed buns, packed with crispy lettuce, tangy pickles and onions, topped off with its coveted special sauce – each bite promising a tantalising flavours that prove the burgers are better at Hungry Jack’s.

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any bigger, the Mega Jack makes its return as well, promising an even greater experience for those with the appetite to match.

“Our loyal customers have spoken, and we’ve listened, responding to overwhelming customer demand, we’re thrilled to announce the return of the Big Jack and Mega Jack burgers, even more excited to bring it back bigger and better than ever, packed with flame-grilled Aussie flavour and boundless deliciousness for our burger-loving community,” Hungry Jack’s chief marketing officer, Scott Baird.

“For those who love flame-grilled Aussie burgers, whether you are a loyal fan or newcomer to Hungry Jack’s, we invite you to be the judge as to whether the burgers truly are better at Hungry Jack’s, and we are confident we won’t disappoint”.

The Big Jack and Mega Jack return to Hungry Jack’s stores nationwide from 7th May for a limited time, available in-store, via drive-thru, online for delivery on the Hungry Jack’s App or through delivery partners.