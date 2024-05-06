Burger Wars Continue As Hungry Jack’s Brings Back The Big Jack & Mega Jack

Burger Wars Continue As Hungry Jack’s Brings Back The Big Jack & Mega Jack
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



The moment Australia has been waiting for is here – The controversial Big Jack is back! With a much-anticipated return, Hungry Jack’s is gunning to set the nation’s taste buds alight as the iconic Big Jack and Mega Jack return to menus nationwide, for a limited time only.

The burger wars reignite as The Big Jack returns with a new commercial proclaiming it’s still bigger and better, redefining burger greatness with its unmatched combination of even more succulent flame-grilled Aussie beef and special sauce that will leave you craving more.

Prepare for a flavour explosion. The Big Jack boasts two mouthwatering 100% Australian flame-grilled beef patties, nestled between brand-new soft glazed sesame-seed buns, packed with crispy lettuce, tangy pickles and onions, topped off with its coveted special sauce – each bite promising a tantalising flavours that prove the burgers are better at Hungry Jack’s.

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any bigger, the Mega Jack makes its return as well, promising an even greater experience for those with the appetite to match.

“Our loyal customers have spoken, and we’ve listened, responding to overwhelming customer demand, we’re thrilled to announce the return of the Big Jack and Mega Jack burgers, even more excited to bring it back bigger and better than ever, packed with flame-grilled Aussie flavour and boundless deliciousness for our burger-loving community,” Hungry Jack’s chief marketing officer, Scott Baird.

“For those who love flame-grilled Aussie burgers, whether you are a loyal fan or newcomer to Hungry Jack’s, we invite you to be the judge as to whether the burgers truly are better at Hungry Jack’s, and we are confident we won’t disappoint”.

The Big Jack and Mega Jack return to Hungry Jack’s stores nationwide from 7th May for a limited time, available in-store, via drive-thru, online for delivery on the Hungry Jack’s App or through delivery partners.




Please login with linkedin to comment

hungry jacks

Latest News

“We Will Never Tell A Journalist What To Write” – Nine’s Aimie Rigas On How Data Is Shaping News
  • Partner Content

“We Will Never Tell A Journalist What To Write” – Nine’s Aimie Rigas On How Data Is Shaping News

Aimie Rigas is a new breed of newsperson. She and her colleagues in the news publishing industry are using data science to shake up how news is developed and presented. Their aim – to drive greater engagement with written news content and the ads contained within. Vanessa Lyons, CEO of ThinkNewsBrands caught up with Rigas, […]

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Beware The Bad Guy. Billie Eilish Fans Brace Themselves For Scammers
  • Media

Beware The Bad Guy. Billie Eilish Fans Brace Themselves For Scammers

Ticket sales to the Australian tour of American singer Billie Eilish have only just started, but criminals are already rubbing their hands with glee. Some fans are complaining about ticket prices that are higher than to Taylor Swift’s shows. Experts say this will increase demand for cheaper tickets in the resale market and the risk […]

Twilio Names Chris Koehler As CMO
  • Marketing

Twilio Names Chris Koehler As CMO

Twilio, the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalised experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced that Chris Koehler has been appointed CMO. Koehler brings more than 25 years of expertise in customer engagement and marketing technology, and a proven track record of driving growth and innovation at industry-leading companies. As CMO, Koehler will report […]

ARN Announces Ad Sales Partnership With The Athletic
  • Media

ARN Announces Ad Sales Partnership With The Athletic

ARN’S iHeart has announced an ad sales partnership in Australia with The Athletic, one of the world’s largest digital sports publishers. The alliance aims to radically expand the Australian sports podcast landscape, offering significant access and opportunities for advertisers to engage a previously untapped audience at scale. The Athletic is renowned for its compelling storytelling […]

Diverse Voices, Sustainable Choices: Natalie Dean-Weymark On Why Sustainability Is A Non-Negotiable
  • B&T Exclusive

Diverse Voices, Sustainable Choices: Natalie Dean-Weymark On Why Sustainability Is A Non-Negotiable

With sustainability a growing concern in all facets of life, there is an increasing need for diverse attitudes and minds within the media industry, driving the cause for positive change. As a B-Corp-certified PR and digital marketing agency, Compass Studio understands this need. The agency supports ethical, environmentally friendly, impact-led brands, utilising strategic storytelling to […]

New Partnership Between The Sweetshop And The Gardening.Club
  • Advertising

New Partnership Between The Sweetshop And The Gardening.Club

The Sweetshop is set to unveil a partnership that marks a new chapter as they join forces with futurist Tomas Roope and renowned AI artist Jacqui Kenny. The partnership is named ‘The Gardening.Club’, drawing upon the fact that Tomas has used the “gardening” metaphor for years to explain how A.I. is radically changing the creative […]

Concrete Playground Debuts Innovative Urban Exploration Platform With Lexus As Launch Partner
  • Advertising

Concrete Playground Debuts Innovative Urban Exploration Platform With Lexus As Launch Partner

Concrete Playground announced the launch of its redesigned website in partnership with Lexus. This partnership introduces a new era of urban discovery, enabling a deeper, more intuitive engagement with cities through a state-of-the-art digital platform. Revolutionised Digital Experience Concrete Playground’s website has undergone a significant transformation, designed to enhance the way users interact with their […]