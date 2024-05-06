Diverse Voices, Sustainable Choices: Natalie Dean-Weymark On Why Sustainability Is A Non-Negotiable
With sustainability a growing concern in all facets of life, there is an increasing need for diverse attitudes and minds within the media industry, driving the cause for positive change.
As a B-Corp-certified PR and digital marketing agency, Compass Studio understands this need. The agency supports ethical, environmentally friendly, impact-led brands, utilising strategic storytelling to maximise impact.
This year, the 2024 B&T Women In Media Awards, presented by Are Media, is celebrating the universal effort required to champion the sustainability cause. The brand new Sustainability Champion award is open to women working in the media space who have used their positions and skills to make a difference in the preservation of this planet.
B&T sat down with co-founder and co-director of Compass Studios, Natalie Dean-Weymark, to unpack the importance of diversity in this area of the media and the role the industry has in supporting the cause.
Enter B&T’s Women in Media Awards Now!
B&T: What sparked your interest in sustainability?
Dean-Weymark: As professionals, we all get to the point of our careers in which where we are putting our efforts count. As marketers or media specialists, this usually translates to thinking about what brands or companies you are helping sell more products.
We are at a point in time where collective education and action are desperately needed, so I couldn’t not stack my skills behind supporting and amplifying the companies and brands that are trying to create meaningful change.
B&T: How does increasing diversity in the media industry help further the sustainability cause?
Dean-Weymark: We need many minds on this. The more diversity we have, the more perspectives, lived experiences and skill sets we can bring to the challenge. The challenges that we are trying to solve as a global society are highly complex and multilayers, so we need communications professionals of all kinds to help render this information in meaningful ways. We need storytelling that resonates with as many different audiences as possible – and to achieve this, we need lots of brilliant minds on the job.
B&T: How can influence public perception and action on sustainability issues?
Dean-Weymark: The media industry exists in eternity to shape public perception and action – whether it be to add another product to your cart or switch your bank – the stories we tell as an industry shape public consensus and inspire action. If this weren’t true, we’d all be unemployed.
So considering this, imagine the potential result if more creatives directed their focus towards the challenge of how we solve those issues more urgent to humanity right now.
B&T: Can you share examples of successful sustainability initiatives or campaigns that you have worked on?
Dean-Weymark: Compass worked with Ben & Jerry’s and Surfrider Australia to arrange, drive attendance and generate media coverage for an unofficial world record-breaking paddle-out protest in Torquay, Victoria.
On 23 March, on the shores of Cozy Corner Beach, community members – along with professional surfers, indigenous leaders, MPs, and environmental advocates – were invited to come together in opposition to the world’s largest proposed seismic blasting permit, which would search for gas along the coastlines of Victoria and Tasmania.
The campaign was part of Compass’s work on Surfrider Australia’s Save the Southern Sea campaign, in which Surfrider continues to pressure the Victorian Government. This has helped reduce the proposed blast radius from 7.7 million hectares of the ocean floor to 4.5 million.
Compass generated media coverage nationwide, with the key intention of increasing awareness of and empowering locals to attend the paddle out and show solidarity against the devastating seismic blasting plans. One hundred twenty pieces of coverage were secured for the announcement, and 1,200 people attended the paddle out – unofficially breaking the world record.
B&T: How can media professionals collaborate with other sectors to amplify the message of sustainability?
Dean-Weymark: The message of sustainability presents two challenges in the media cycle. It is a highly complex topic that many find fatiguing. To ensure media create content that engages their audience, they should leverage the storytelling expertise of communication experts to simplify complex information, making it accessible and not overwhelming.
Additionally, given the pace of the sustainability landscape, working with other sectors (education institutions, government, non-profits) and leaning on their expertise will help strengthen the credibility of sustainability messaging, ensuring they are educating their audience with the latest information. The key caveat to this is that media professionals need not just to amplify the messages of these incredible people/organisations but also ensure the messages are accessible to anyone who clicks on the article link.
B&T: Are there any specific trends or innovations within the media industry that you see as particularly promising for advancing sustainability?
Dean-Weymark: We are seeing things like B Corp certification double in Australia in the past two years as more companies see it as their responsibility to meet global ESG benchmarks. We are also seeing more companies set their focus on not only carbon offsetting but also carbon reduction plans. I’ve also heard the passionate rumblings of many of our industry’s most tenacious minds, from mandatory carbon labelling on packaging to fossil fuel advertising bans to mass exodus of staff for companies still working with climate polluters.
This all just shows that a consistent and growing groundswell is happening, so professionals should be considering their involvement and participation as future-proofing their careers.
B&T: How can media organisations ensure that their internal practices align with their external messaging on sustainability?
Dean-Weymark: Independent certification and auditing are always good starts. After all, we are marketers, so communicating externally isn’t the issue. Where it counts is what you do on the inside—who you say no to, how you ensure your people are educated and committed to the issues that you have publicly pledged to, and that you do stuff that you do not because your organisation is obliged to… but because you want to.
B&T: Looking ahead, what do you envision as the future of sustainability in the media industry?
Dean-Weymark: We only need to look to Europe to see more formalised and stricter regulations regarding media and advertising, which a lot of creatives both anticipate and welcome arriving in Australia in the years ahead.
As public awareness and regulatory pressures rise, the focus for brands and companies is quickly pivoting from mere compliance to genuine integration of sustainability into core business strategies, and this is no different for the media industry. We’ll see a noticeable shift in operations towards more sustainable practices across all facets of production and distribution and a move towards authenticity and transparency when it comes to how brands and companies are communicating their sustainability efforts.
In addition, digital innovation is set to play a pivotal role in this transformation. Technology is constantly evolving and will allow media unprecedented opportunities to reduce their environmental footprints. The industry is on the brink of a digital revolution, from resource efficiencies to AI-driven optimisations, and this shift will not only support global sustainability goals but also align with the consumer demand for more personalised and interactive media experiences.
Enter B&T’s Women in Media Awards Now!
Please login with linkedin to commentAre Media B&T women in media awards B&T Women in Media Awards 2024 compass studio Natalie Dean-Weymark
Latest News
“We Will Never Tell A Journalist What To Write” – Nine’s Aimie Rigas On How Data Is Shaping News
Aimie Rigas is a new breed of newsperson. She and her colleagues in the news publishing industry are using data science to shake up how news is developed and presented. Their aim – to drive greater engagement with written news content and the ads contained within. Vanessa Lyons, CEO of ThinkNewsBrands caught up with Rigas, […]
Beware The Bad Guy. Billie Eilish Fans Brace Themselves For Scammers
Ticket sales to the Australian tour of American singer Billie Eilish have only just started, but criminals are already rubbing their hands with glee. Some fans are complaining about ticket prices that are higher than to Taylor Swift’s shows. Experts say this will increase demand for cheaper tickets in the resale market and the risk […]
Twilio Names Chris Koehler As CMO
Twilio, the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalised experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced that Chris Koehler has been appointed CMO. Koehler brings more than 25 years of expertise in customer engagement and marketing technology, and a proven track record of driving growth and innovation at industry-leading companies. As CMO, Koehler will report […]
ARN Announces Ad Sales Partnership With The Athletic
ARN’S iHeart has announced an ad sales partnership in Australia with The Athletic, one of the world’s largest digital sports publishers. The alliance aims to radically expand the Australian sports podcast landscape, offering significant access and opportunities for advertisers to engage a previously untapped audience at scale. The Athletic is renowned for its compelling storytelling […]
Burger Wars Continue As Hungry Jack’s Brings Back The Big Jack & Mega Jack
The moment Australia has been waiting for is here – The controversial Big Jack is back! With a much-anticipated return, Hungry Jack’s is gunning to set the nation’s taste buds alight as the iconic Big Jack and Mega Jack return to menus nationwide, for a limited time only. The burger wars reignite as The Big […]
New Partnership Between The Sweetshop And The Gardening.Club
The Sweetshop is set to unveil a partnership that marks a new chapter as they join forces with futurist Tomas Roope and renowned AI artist Jacqui Kenny. The partnership is named ‘The Gardening.Club’, drawing upon the fact that Tomas has used the “gardening” metaphor for years to explain how A.I. is radically changing the creative […]
‘A Very Rare Breed Of Creative’ – Clemenger BBDO hires Chief Creative Officer
B&T's chatting with Clems boss Dani Bassil on Adrián Flores CCO appointment. We never got to Italian or Thai herbs.
Concrete Playground Debuts Innovative Urban Exploration Platform With Lexus As Launch Partner
Concrete Playground announced the launch of its redesigned website in partnership with Lexus. This partnership introduces a new era of urban discovery, enabling a deeper, more intuitive engagement with cities through a state-of-the-art digital platform. Revolutionised Digital Experience Concrete Playground’s website has undergone a significant transformation, designed to enhance the way users interact with their […]
Mindshare And The Brand Agency Take Top April’s New Business Rankings
Which agencies soared like an eagle for the month of April? As in stellar performance, not Eddie the hapless ski jumper.
Suntory BOSS Coffee Fuels Ambition With New Campaign From It’s Friday
Does your workplace have a strict, policed illegal drug policy? Then Suntory BOSS Coffee will have to do.
Resolution Digital Wins MyPlates Media Account
The best thing about personalised number plates is it makes spotting wankers on the road far easier. And drug kingpins.
Debunking The “Three Year Lie”: A New Approach To Retail Digital Strategy
This columnist says it's wrong to claim digital always has a three-year pay off. Has no opinion on the seven-year itch.
TV Ratings (06/05/2024): The Farmer Is Back And He Wants A Wife
It was a good night for lovers of farming and love.
The Growth Distillery Unveils The New Rules Of Influence
The New Rules Of Influence has arrived. And there appears to be no "difficult second album" syndrome here.
Whittaker’s Launch New Brand Platform, ‘Hello Chocolate Lovers’ Via Bastion Shine
New Zealand chocolate brand continues its insidious march into the Aussie market. Much like New Zealanders themselves.
Tyro Shows They Are ‘Into Business Big Time’ With New Brand Campaign Via Howatson+Company
Think finance isn't funny? Think again with this fun work. Yes, it still applies to funeral homes & Clive Palmer ads.
IAB Study Finds 66% Of Advertisers Have Five Or Less Years Experience With Affiliate & Partnership Marketing
Study finds advertisers & agencies not overly experienced with affiliate marketing. The opposite to networking drinks.
Optus Names NBN boss Stephen Rue As New CEO
In what would've been a delicious irony, alas this Optus news didn't get leaked in a major security beach.
Indy Enigma Delivers Signage For NSW’S First Purpose-built Surf Park
Is the fear of shark attack holding you back from a professional surfing career? This new surf park could be the ticket.
Houston Ramps Up Creative Capability, Appoints Two Senior Creatives
Houston - we don't have a problem! Well, not anymore with the appointment of these other-worldly recruits.
JCDecaux Secures All Major Bus Advertising Contracts Across Sydney
Do you like your ads to arrive 25 minutes later than scheduled? JCDecaux now boasts Transport for NSW's bus ad contract.
CommBank Launches The Brighter Side TV On 10 And 10 Play
Commbank teams with 10 for a new financial literacy program. Pensioners and the unemployed are advised not to watch.
IMAA Announces Next Female Leaders Of Tomorrow Programme
Here's a top initiative by the IMAA that B&T's proud to get behind. Unlike the 20 hotdogs in 20 minutes challenge.
Fast 10: Avid Collective’s Luke Spano On Building Deeper Relationships With Local Publishers & Advertisers
Avid Collective's Luke Spano takes on B&T's fast 10 questions. Well, 11 if you include "did you have a nice weekend?"
QMS Boosts NSW Billboard Network With Australian Turf Club Agreement
The QMS team seemingly now the ones to ask for a hot tip at Rosehill after partnering with the Australian Turf Club.
VMO Signs Deal With Stockland Shopping Centres
Often visit Stockland malls only to forget the very reason you came in the first place? Let VMO give you a gentle prod.
Day Management Appoints Paramount’s Tim Wall As Head Of Talent And Publicity
Paramount's Tim Wall exits the TV business after 12 years. Confesses the Rove years were the most taxing.
Poppet’s Postive Party Celebrates First Birthday At New HQ
Think first birthdays and fairy bread and dirty nappies spring to mind. Not to say it didn't happen at this one either.
Enjoy A Hahn Solo… And May The Fourth Be With You
If anything, this campaign does beg the question - at what age does Star Wars cut off as a cultural phenomenon?
DMARGE Founder Unveils Creator-Led Social Media Agency Feedstar
New creator-led social media agency Feedstar to be aimed directly at Gen Zs. Well, they'd hardly want print, would they?
TV Ratings (02/05/2024): A total of 1,753,000 Aussies Witness Port Adelaide’s Defeat
Seven's AFL numbers almost double that of the NRL last night. The NRL still easily winning for ruptured ACLs.
Hotglue Cashes In With La Trobe Financial Digital Media Account
Hotglue staffers learning their cashflows from their collaterals today after nabbing La Trobe Financial's digital media.
M&C Saatchi’s Sydney Creative Lead Exits
B&T's stopping short of calling it a revolving door at M&C at the present, but there's definitely heat on the hinges.
Taylor Swift’s Music Re-Enters TikTok As Universal Pens Landmark Deal
Yes, B&T may have spent 152 hours failing to get Taylor Swift tickets, but, as you'll read here, it's all behind us now.
HAVAS Red launches inaugural Influencer White Paper
Havas Red has debuted its first influencer white paper. Unless you print it out in colour, of course.
Two Sides Global Campaign Reports Increasing Greenwashing As Organisations Focus On Sustainability
New report confirms greenwashing's on the rise. Apparently Mars' 'work, rest & play' claims also under investigation.