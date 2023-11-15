Indie Agency Elastic Unveils New Work For Daikin

Independent creative company Elastic has launched its new work for Australia’s number one air conditioning company, Daikin. ‘Perfecting the Air’ demonstrates Daikin’s capability to transform any home into a haven, curating the perfect climate to keep homes cool and comfortable throughout the year.

Having worked with Daikin for over seven years, Elastic was tasked with using their extensive knowledge of the company to deliver a significant evolution through a memorable campaign that cements the brand as ‘Air Specialists’. Inspired by Daikin’s promise of ‘Perfecting the Air’, the campaign utilises a combination of unreal engine environments, practical effects including set designs and live action, and CG enhancements achieve the sense of bringing the freshness of the outside in.

The spot begins with the protagonist sitting in a neutral and seemingly unassuming environment – that is until the Daikin system is turned on, and the room is transformed. In moments, the perfect climate envelopes the room in luscious plant life with rolling green hills and snow-capped mountains, allowing the homeowner to relax in their perfectly aligned comfort.

Catherine Terracini, executive producer, Elastic, commented, “Every brief is unique and demands a bespoke approach. For this campaign, the combination of virtual production, live action, practical sets, and CG enhancements was the perfect solution to deliver this creative in a seamless and integrated way.”

Raj Singh, general manager product and marketing, Daikin said, “As an Air Specialist, we wanted a fresh take on how air-conditioning has been traditionally portrayed in the market. Hence our brief to Elastic was to capture the Experience of being in the “Perfect Climate” and they’ve certainly nailed it with this TVC.”

The campaign rolls out across TV, BVOD, out of home, social, radio, digital and display.