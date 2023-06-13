Independent Media Agency Yango Wins Parramatta Eels And Frasers Property

Independent media agency Yango has recently added Parramatta Eels and Frasers Property Industrial to its client portfolio.

Yango’s remit for the iconic Sydney-based NRL team encompasses media strategy, planning and buying, working with the Parramatta Eels marketing team to maximise game day ticket sales and hospitality, as well as club membership.

Parramatta Eels, head of marketing & digital, Kate Chapman, said: “We’ve been very happy with the work Yango is doing for us, we have tight turnarounds and their agile set up is proving a good fit.”

Frasers Property Industrial is a multinational, industrial property development group, with a market leading commitment to sustainability. Marketing manager, Blayne Summergreene, said: “We’ve been able to drive quality traffic to our site and shore up our SEO fundamentals in preparation for future growth. The team has been great to work with so far.”

Commenting on the new business wins, Yango managing partner, Luke Povee, said: “Yango brought deep digital expertise and the application of data and measurement as key components to the table for both clients.

“There was clear alignment with the clients’ teams and our people focused approach. Business is all about human relationships at the end of the day, so it’s important to us that the people doing the pitching are the same people who work with the client on a daily basis; it’s one of the benefits of working with an indie agency and proud IMAA member.”