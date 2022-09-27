IGNITE Digital Agency Promotes Andrew Poole To General Manager

Digital agency IGNITE has announced the promotion of Andrew Poole (pictured) from client services director to the newly created general manager role in Melbourne.

The new role will see Poole elevated to a more holistic role at the company, working closely with founder Anthony Wymond and the leadership team, nurturing client partnerships, further optimising the operational aspects of the business and directing people and culture initiatives.

Poole joined IGNITE at the beginning of 2021 from global outdoor advertising corporation JCDecaux, bringing almost 15 years of experience across both the digital and outdoor advertising industries in Australia and China.

On his appointment, Poole said: “From the moment I first stepped into the agency I knew I’d arrived somewhere special. I’m incredibly honoured to be leading such a brilliant team of experts who embrace doing things differently. It’s really exciting to be at the forefront of our next evolution where we look to expand our global team of experts, lead the charge on bringing Webflow CMS websites to the Australian market and continue to deliver digital marketing strategies and campaigns with impact. This shared vision has created an enormous buzz amongst the team and I can’t wait to see it come to life.”

IGNITE has seen significant growth recently, with client wins including the Drug & Alcohol Foundation, Equis, RØDE Microphones and ShareRing (blockchain/crypto), and the team has expanded globally.

Founder and creative director Anthony Wymond said the promotion was a well-deserved recognition for the contribution Poole brings to the agency each day.

“Andrew has played a pivotal role in the recent success of the agency, leading new business and nurturing our existing client partnerships. Alongside this, he’s proactively improved the systems and processes of the company, demonstrating a relentless desire to find ways to do things better! He’s also one of the nicest and most genuine guys going around, and in his time with us he’s proven that he’s a natural leader. This new role was a perfect fit for him and the wider team, and I’m super excited to have his support to help IGNITE achieve our lofty goals for the near future.” said Wymond.