iD Collective Wins PR & Comms For Pub Group W. Short Hospitality
Full-service communications agency, iD Collective, continues to expand its extensive client portfolio, with the appointment of W. Short Hospitality.

W. Short Hospitality is one of Sydney’s leading hospitality groups with more than 30 years’ experience operating bars, hotels & pubs throughout NSW.

iD Collective will be working with the team across PR and media famils to drive awareness of its nine iconic and diverse pubs across NSW.

W. Short Hospitality venues include:

• The Australian Heritage Hotel

• The Glenmore Hotel

• Misfits Redfern

• Sawtell Hotel

• The Redfern Public Bar

• Seabreeze Beach Hotel

• The Royal Leichhardt

• The Tudor Hotel

• Toormina Hotel

• Moonee Beach Hotel

On the appointment of W. Short Hospitality, iD’s general manager Sydney, Natalie Liebmann said: “We’re extremely excited to be working with W. Short Hospitality and its lineup of much-loved venues. With our extensive experience across the hospitality industry, we look forward to supporting its iconic venues via our strategic PR lens while also encouraging patrons to get behind their local, discover new locals and all they have to offer.”

Applying its expertise in the field, iD Collective is excited to bring amazing results to the businesses that they work with, striving to bring great results and ROI for clients. The agency is thrilled to be working with W. Short Hospitality to evolve and amplify its venues.

