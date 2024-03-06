iD Collective Grows With The Hairy Pill

Full-service communications agency, iD Collective, is continuing its expansion adding leading hair loss treatment company, The Hairy Pill to its client list.

Furthering the agency’s growth across digital and creative the new partnership continues to build iD Collective’s reputation as one of Australia’s leading integrated marketing agencies with an exciting new TVC campaign.

The Hairy Pill has engaged iD’s digital and creative strategy teams to create and deliver a brand campaign focussing on engagement and conversion, appealing to both male and female audiences focussed on the health and wellness industries requiring hair loss treatments.

The latest campaign with The Hairy Pill, ‘Grow On’ – an Australia-wide TVC & social campaign that introduces four iconic characters living their best life with their best hair.

Presenting: Mike’s Curls, Brad’s Bowl Cut, Rebecca’s Bangs & Marie’s Messy Bun. From creative concept development to production for TVC, social and digital video, the iD team have loved bringing this campaign into Aussie homes, encouraging everyone to ‘Grow On’ with The Hairy Pill.

The Hairy Pill joins the iD family, after making a bold entrance to the Australian market and cementing itself as a leading hair-loss treatment provider. The Hairy Pill boasts a one-pill solution for Aussies facing hair loss, pioneering their business exclusively through the digital space. The Hairy Pill is an accessible, patented pill that is made available via online prescriptions, ensuring a smooth experience for all users.

“We are thrilled to welcome The Hairy Pill into the iD family with an exciting, engaging campaign such as ‘Grow On’,” said Alex Pavone, head of digital & creative. “Working with The Hairy Pill has been extremely rewarding, developing their original brief of social assets into a much larger-scale campaign with our creative strategy teams to ensure brand relevancy, brand consideration and conversion”.

Credit:

Dir. Julian Lucas

Art Dept. Bianca Milani

Production: OneHouse

Photography: Ryan Creevey

iD Collective