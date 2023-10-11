iD Collective Expands With Melbourne Home and New Creative Directors
iD Collective has expanded with a brand-new Melbourne home and has welcomed two new creative directors.
Full-service communications agency iD Collective has continued to expand as an agency moving into an exciting brand-new light-filled office in Prahran, Melbourne whilst bolstering their expansive digital team with two key creative directors.
iD Collective’s new Prahran office heralds a new era for the communications agency which continues to expand. The light-filled warehouse features an open-air layout bursting with lush greenery, brand-new offices and notably an in-house studio. The in-house studio sees the iD Melbourne office aligning with iD’s Sydney office, with both of them now offering a premium, unique service to new and existing clients.
Joining the ever-expanding iD digital team are two experienced professionals both regarded as award-winning industry leaders – Ed Bechervaise as creative strategy director and Andrew Grinter as creative director. Natalie Liebmann has also returned from maternity leave to lead the Sydney arm of iD as general manager in the north.
Ed is welcomed as an expert in creative strategy, creative brand building, brand platform creation and creative media consultation. Ed is an accomplished award-winning art direction based Creative Strategist, specialising in brand strategy and evolution. Ed has held senior roles in Australian creative agencies and globally serving as creative group head at TwoFish Amsterdam working across global brand campaigns. Ed has spearheaded creative successes for Pan-European and global brands like Timberland, Lacoste, Footlocker, Tommy Hilfiger, and Nationale Nederlanden, whilst winning pitches for Oakley, Zurich insurance, Bavaria beer and ING.
Andrew joins with nearly 15 years of experience in the advertising industry, a passion for the art world and all things nerd culture. He brings a strong commitment to the craft and a drive to provoke the world with audacious ideas. Andrew’s work has been recognised both locally and globally. Creating #1 mobile apps, producing a world-famous job stunt, and learning from the most creative people on the planet at the Cannes Lions Festival & SXSW. Previously Andrew has held senior creative roles across agencies big and small, including JWT, Ogilvy, DT (AKQA) and The Royals.
Natalie returns with 12 years industry experience, after joining the iD Collective team seven years ago. Leading the Sydney team in her role as general manager of iD Sydney, she has worked across various strategic PR, marketing, events, activations, and influencer campaigns for some of Australia’s biggest brands including, Kmart, Adidas, Mondelez, LA Gear, Lacoste, Michael Hill, Peters Ice Cream and Goodman Fielder to name a few. Having re-joined the agency this month, she will continue to work closely with executive director Amanda Booth, to further evolve and amplify the business, its team and iD clients.
Booth has shared her excitement of the new Melbourne office. “We are thrilled to move into our new office in Prahran, it feels like a new era for iD and we can’t wait to make it a creative hub for our agency.” Booth also shared her confidence of the new creative appointments, commenting “We continue to invest in our people and are so excited to welcome such respected, creative minds with international experience to our team. We look forward to harnessing their expertise to keep evolving and amplifying creative strategies and results for our clients” she said.
