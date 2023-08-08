HUGGIES Enlists None Other Than Droga5 For Its Latest Brand Campaign

Kimberly-Clark’s HUGGIES has launched a fully integrated brand campaign to promote its once-in-a-decade nappy innovation, launching in Australia this month.

Legendary agency Droga5 is HUGGIES’ global creative agency and it oversaw the local execution.

The campaign heroes a homegrown Australian first, HUGGIES Newborn and Infant nappies with a zinc-enriched layer that’s clinically proven to protect babies’ delicate skin from irritation.

Creative taps into parents’ obsession around baby skin health, with new research revealing baby skin irritation is a top concern for the majority (62 per cent) of parents, ranking higher on the concern list than sleeping and feeding. With baby skin up to 30 per cent thinner than adult skin, the new Huggies Newborn range is designed to help protect baby’s delicate skin from day one.

The campaign will be launched across paid, earned, owned and social channels from this week.

Philippa Gagg, head of marketing at Huggies, said: “Our dedication to producing innovative and world-first products that are best for baby and parents is one of the reasons why we’re Australia’s leading nappy brand. We understand that Australian parents have a healthy and natural obsession with their baby’s skin and will go to great lengths to ensure that a baby’s skin is happy and healthy.

“As a baby’s number one immunity defence, nappies play a crucial role in skin health. Our new clinically enriched zinc layer is revolutionising the category. It’s a game changer for Aussie parents addressing one of their top concerns. Our intention with this integrated campaign is to bring this new Australian innovation to life as proof that Huggies continues to have the best interest of parents and babies at its very core.”