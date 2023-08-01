How To Create A High-Performance Culture
Kobi Simmat (lead image) is a self-taught expert in business management, advisory services, and the founder of Best Practice Biz. He achieved a $20 million valuation and then a successful sale of his business and now helps others unlock the full potential of their businesses. He’s also author of How to Build a Business Others Want to Buy. In this guest post, Simmat offers tips to installing a high performance culture at your agency…
Building a high performance starts with hiring the right people. I’ve been a business improvement coach for over twenty years, built a team of seventy staff and achieved a $20 million valuation and then a successful sale of my business, so I have seen what works and what doesn’t. If you want to unlock the potential of your people and build a high-performance culture, I have some tips to help you succeed, and it all starts with who you hire.
Hiring is always a hit and miss affair but over the years I’ve got better at it, mainly because I ask three outstanding questions. These questions help me achieve three things: they filter out who is most suitable for the task at hand, who will get the job done best and who is most likely to contribute to the culture I have created.
The questions revolve around three topics: 1) Do you get it? 2) Do you want it? and 3) Do you have capacity? These questions have proven remarkably efficient in helping me hire A-grade players, spot B-grade players who can be coached to become A-grade players, and actively avoid C-grade players.
You can’t build a high-performance culture with people who can’t honestly answer ‘yes’ to these three questions. If they do, however, you’re on the road to building the team you need to take your business to the next level.
The average cost of a mis-hire is 200 per cent of an annual salary, so it pays to get hiring right. I don’t leave it to chance.
Why are these three questions so powerful?
I ask these questions because I’ve been burnt in the past by people who say one thing at an interview, and do another. They tell me how good they are, how much they want the job, how hard they’ll work. They get the role but their hype doesn’t live up to their reality; they’re not half as good as they say and they can’t do the job at hand. That’s a costly own goal. I need to prevent that from happening.
Hiring well starts with asking these three key questions at the early stage of the interview process. Each question leads to more questions and each will uncover the truth about how appropriate this candidate will be for the job at hand.
Follow this script and you’ll be on your way to not only hiring the best people, but they’ll be people who remain loyal and contribute to your culture as well.
- Do you get it?
- Do you understand the job on offer?
- Do you understand the KPI metric you are being asked to reach?
- Does that metric or number motivate you?
- Have you read the job description in detail?
- Do you have the skills and experience to deliver on the job at hand?
Assuming they say ‘yes’ to those questions, I then ask:
- Do you want it?
- Now you know exactly what the role entails, do you honestly, genuinely, with no reservations want this job?
- Is there another job that you had your eye on (that you didn’t get elsewhere) which makes this role the booby prize?
- Are you interested in this role because you’ve got your eye on the prize of a bigger job a few rungs above this one?
- Do you see yourself staying in this same role for at least three years?
Assuming they know what the job entails, (they ‘get it’), and they wholeheartedly desire the job at hand (they ‘want it’), my final and perhaps most important question is…
- Do you have the capacity to take it on?
- Do you have the time, mental preparedness, skills, experience, desire and space to fully commit to this role?
- Do you have the emotional resilience to take on feedback, embrace change, express empathy and self-regulate your emotions?
- Is there anything going on in your life that will prevent you from completing this job to the standards I have just outlined in the earlier questions?
- Is there anything that could prevent you from completing these tasks in the allocated time?
Why do I ask these three questions?
We hire for will and train for skill so we take a lot of time in our hiring process to ensure we get the right people, in the right job, for the right reason.
Hiring is easy. Firing is hard. It’s costly, draining on everyone and leaves a bad taste in the mouth for all concerned. It’s also impossible to build a high-performance culture with people who don’t get it, don’t want it and don’t have capacity so it’s best not to employ them in the first place. It’s much harder to get someone out of an organisation than it is to get them in, so we spend a lot of time ensuring we get the right people in so that we don’t have to worry about moving them out.
Please login with linkedin to commentKobi Simmat
Latest News
Yahoo Academy Class Of 2023 Winners Announced
An idea to use dad jokes to galvanise industry support for MOOD Tea won the much-anticipated pitch off, to bring the record breaking 2023 instalment of industry talent building program Yahoo Academy to a close. The day-long program held at Luna Park in Sydney saw 40 of the top emerging industry talent from Australia and […]
Creative Agency Trout Creative Thinking Names Sarah Naumoski As Group Brand Partner
Trout Creative Thinking has announced that Sarah Naumoski has joined the agency as Group Brand Partner.
Aussie Retail Media Platform Zitcha Enters North American Market
Independent retail media platform Zitcha has made its first entry into the fast growing North American market after being selected to launch a full digital retail media network for a leading hardware and agricultural specialist chain. Australian founded and owned, Zitcha has been engaged by Peavey Mart to manage its digital retail media ecosystem, including […]
Research & Insights Agency TRA Unveils Brand Refresh
Research and insights agency TRA has announced a brand refresh, centred around the proposition ‘The Art of Knowing People.’ The new look and feel, created by renowned brand and design agency, Seachange, reflects the evolution of TRA and includes a refreshed colour palette, font, logo, tagline and a suite of new photographs and videos by esteemed photographer, Toaki Okano.
McWilliam’s Wines Plugs Its Premium Fortifieds In Latest Work
McWilliam’s Wines is bringing its familiar name back to the train stations in an integrated campaign to promote its newly refreshed premium fortified collection.
Kerry Stokes And Seven West Media Ordered By Court To Share Thousand Of Emails With Ben-Roberts Smith’s Legal Team
Think the whole Ben-Roberts Smith case is murkier than a bikie gang's tax return? Realise it with this latest.
Media Quality’s Impact On Campaign Performance
This pro looks at media quality on a campaign's performance. Could also be titled "Who to blame when it goes tits up".
Advertising Week Debate Finds That Advertising Didn’t Cause The Climate Crisis, Actually
B&T reporting live from Ad Week at Luna Park. And reminiscing about that time we threw-up on the Rotor as a 10-year-old.
“She’s So Unhinged, But She Might Be Right!” ABC Journo Caught Slagging Off Sky News’ Sharri Markson
Of all the wars that go on in our industry, the ongoing & very public stoush between the ABC & News Corp is our fave.
Pepsi MAX Honours 50 Years of Hip Hop With Notorious B.I.G Collab
This year, the world will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop – the music genre and cultural movement that changed the world. To celebrate this milestone and pay tribute to Hip Hop’s everlasting cultural impact, Pepsi MAX is announcing a partnership and international campaign that honours and amplifies the legacy of one of the […]
Liquid Death Plumbs New Depths In Stomach Churning Back Sweat Taste Test
This ad arguably sets a new benchmark in B&T's editorial - an ad so vile even we couldn't watch it till the end.
“Beautiful & Simple!” WWF Hijacks Twitter’s Evolving Logo To Shine A light On Animal Extinction
Twitter logo hijacked to promote species extinction. That follows Elon's hijacking that led to an advertiser extinction.
Monday TV Ratings: Matilda’s Win Over Canada Is Seven’s Most-Watched Show Of 2023
Pommie colleague giving you an earbashing over the cricket today? Distract them quickly via your newfound Matildas love.
Re Design Establishes AI Principles For Staff & Clients
M&C Saatchi's Re unveils set of AI principles. Stops short of calling Judgement Day the best of the Terminator films.
Rolls-Royce Unveils Ad For Its New Electric ‘Spectre’ That Comes With A $800K Price Tag & Two-Year Wait List
Is your agency merely a front for a money laundering business? You could enjoy some serious laundering in this Roller.
Heineken CEO Weighs In On Bud Light’s Woes: “You Need To Stand For Your Values & Principles”
Heineken chief weighs in on Bud Light's ongoing woes. Would probably win any "my beer tastes better" taste tests too.
IMAA Launches Female Leaders Programme With Top CMOs As Mentors
IMAA launches 'Female Leaders of Tomorrow' programme. Thankfully it doesn't involve any mock fights with large sticks.
Australian Society Of Plastic Surgeons Knifes Patient Concerns In Digi Campaign, Via Claxon
Would you like bigger or smaller breasts, penis or nose? Well, don't go buying new Speedos without first watching this.
MAXCo.LAB Rides Off With The PR & Media Relations For The Australian Turf Club
It's Champagne piccolos, shucked oysters & ludicrous fascinators at MAXCo.LAB today after winning Australian Turf Club.
Former Havas Bosses’ New Agency Supermassive Sails Away With P&O Cruises Rebrand Work
Surely when rebranding any cruise company is to play up the unlimited drinks package, play down the norovirus outbreaks.
Havas Media Network Melbourne Wins French Connection Australia Relaunch Media Work
If B&T's not mistaken, French Connection goes under the FCUK label. Commonly known as FUCK to dyslexic shoppers.
Thinkerbell Becomes Sponsor Of The Ehrenberg-Bass Institute For Marketing Science
A quick perusal of B&T's bookshelf & you'll see a full range of Ehrenberg-Bass' books on show. Immediately all unread.
Seven Taps Komo For Sport & Live Event Engagement Platform
Seven now using the Komo customer engagement platform. That's not to suggest it had anything to do with Kochie leaving.
Screen Producers Australia Lambasts The FTA Broadcasters Over Kids Content Quota
Free to airs again chastened over kids content quotas. Kids declare we're too busy watching YouTube and TikTok to care.
Digital Media & Adtech Specialists Bench Announces New Hires & Promotions
Bench announces new hires and promotions. With beige trousers bookmarking denim in accompanying press imagery.
Clems Launches 2024 Consulting Graduate Program
Young, full of life, want to grasp the nettle? Hoping to be crushed by a career in adland? This grad program's for you.
Innocean Announces Raft Of Senior Hires
Here's a good news story from the team at Innocean. Well, bad news if it involves them nicking one of your clients.
DDB Launches Omnicom’s Precision Marketing Agency RAPP In Australia
RAPP may sound like a bad teen boys dance act from Australia's Got Talent, but it appears to be a new Omnicom agency.
TrafficGuard Appoints UM’s Joshua Lowcock As Non-Executive Chairman
Perth-based ad fraud firm TrafficGuard has appointed Joshua Lowcock (pictured) as its non-executive chairman. He currently serves as the global chief media officer of UM, overseeing all omnichannel media and marketing spend for clients, as well as partner ad product, advertising technology and marketing technology innovation. Lowcock has held similar marketing, media, and technology roles […]
75% Of Aussies Concerned About AI At Work As Usage Increases
Latest report confirms that whenever Aussies hear the word "AI" they seriously shit themselves.
Bohemia Appoints Kimberly Stafford As National Client Partner
Think everyone at Bohemia wears black skivvies & berets & reads Jack Kerouac? Bury those tired clichés with this news.
News Corp Pitches Voice Content To Advertisers As An “Educational Series”
Secretly think everyone is confused as you are about the Voice to Parliament? Confirm it with this news.
Sure, The Wallabies Are A Laughing Stock, But These Rugby Australia Ads Are A Terrific Laugh
With winning no longer an option, Rugby chiefs betting amusing ads the best way to win back the bored & disillusioned.
The $122 Billion Ad Fraud Mafia Marketers Are Ignoring
Admittedly ad fraud hasn't been in the news for a while. Watch as B&T revives it here with this opinion piece.
Sunday TV Ratings: Ashes No Match For Logies’ Frocks & Frivolity, As TV’s Big Night Hands Seven A Big Win
With the Logies on last night, has Karl once again turned up at Today looking like he'd slept in a bush?
GroupM Nabs Nik Doble From OMD To Be Mindshare’s Head Of Investment
GroupM continuing to poach from its rival for staff. B&T expects a counter attack anytime soon.