Hopeful Monsters Bolsters Client And Creative Teams

Hopeful Monsters has bolstered its senior client team with the appointment of Thinking Loud’s Georgia Madigan as Senior Brand Leader heading up the Converse global account and two new hires in its creative team.

Patrick Timm joins as copywriter and Leah Spandone as a designer. As the agency continues to expand and place emphasis on its Culture is Serious Business positioning, it says bringing on people with diverse and interesting backgrounds is key.

L-R: Georgia Madigan, Leah Spandone, Patrick Timm

“It’s been a big few months for Hopeful Monsters since we launched with heaps of interesting briefs coming through the door from brands keen to find different ways to grow their businesses.”

“Georgia’s background in the entertainment and music space is of huge value, particularly to the work we do with Converse here in ANZ and globally, and with other brands looking to find a meaningful place in the lives of their audiences.”

Timm joins the agency after stints with LADBible, GROUND, the NRL and DDB alongside six months as a postman for Australia Post. “The fact that Patrick spent time as a postie is gold,” added Kate Barclay, founder, CEO, Hopeful Monsters. “It’s like having a role as a researcher, understanding the daily dynamics of people’s lives.”

The Hopeful Monsters portfolio of clients includes Converse, Adobe, Red Bull, PARK, TheFork – a Tripadvisor company, Goodman Fielder, RSPCA NSW, Pizza Hut and Atlantis Dubai.