Grill’d And Adyen Serve Up A Winning Combo

Adyen, the global payments platform of choice for many of the world’s leading companies, today announced its expanded partnership with burger brand Grill’d.

Adyen will be enhancing the brand’s customer experience by optimising its payments strategy, developing a frictionless omni-channel experience for customers, and supporting seamless international payment integration as it expands its footprint.

Four years since Grill’d first engaged Adyen to consolidate its payment methods, Adyen now processes all online transactions for Grill’d, across its table ordering (QR Codes), in-app, website, and most recently donations with Adyen Giving; helping Grill’d expand its much loved ‘Local Matters’ community initiative from in-store to online.

The brands’ partnership blossomed at the peak of the pandemic when Grill’d knew it had to pivot and digitally transform to meet the changing environment. With Adyen, Grill’d now has a unified platform with enhanced customisation capabilities to cater to all payment methods. Grill’d can also access a wealth of valuable customer data and insights, allowing it to make informed decisions and improve its overall business strategy.

“We’ve seen authentication rates consistently above 94 per cent month-on-month, the smooth transition to at-table-ordering via QR code and ongoing use of that service, as well as data and insights across all transacting channels,” said Anna Pearce, head of digital and Loyalty at Grill’d.

“Ultimately, we want to make payments as seamless as possible for our Grill’d guests and Relish members to pay securely, and to have an option for everybody which Adyen has unlocked for us. From online delivery, pick-up to ordering-at-table within our 160 Restaurants, Adyen is a one-stop-shop for all payment methods, which means we can offer our guests preferred payment methods, no matter how they’re ordering with us.”

Adyen has been instrumental in helping Grill’d address security and fraud-prevention measures. Through Adyen’s RevenueProtect technology, Grill’d is able to implement more robust security protocols, ensuring that transactions are safe and secure, protecting both their customers and the business.

“It’s crucial for merchants to protect their customer data and ensure secure transactions – being able to do this successfully helps businesses like Grill’d to manage customer experience and drive repeat customers. We’re thrilled to support Grill’d to achieve the goals they’ve set across their business and for our technology to help provide their customers with a seamless, secure payment experience,” said Hayley Fisher, Adyen country manager, Australia and New Zealand.

Grill’d and Adyen are both committed to creating a positive and lasting impact within the communities they serve. As part of this, Grill’d recently deployed Adyen Giving to expand its famed in-store Local Matters initiative across all payment channels. Adyen Giving was implemented in an unmatched time of six weeks including integrations and is now the solution behind Grill’d Local Matters’ donation at checkout online and in-store via QSR codes on its tables.

With an eye on global growth, Grill’d is now leveraging Adyen’s international footprint, local market payment methods and unified platform to expand to new markets.

“With Adyen’s support, we have a partner who offers cutting-edge technologies that can help us in achieving our international ambitions. We are thrilled to have Adyen by our side as we continue to grow and innovate,” continued Pearce at Grill’d.

“We’re inspired by Grill’d and everything they do to recognise the role of payments and omnichannel commerce in creating exceptional customer experiences. We look forward to continuing our partnership, working closely with the Grill’d team as they drive technological innovation for QSRs across Australia and as the company expands globally,” said Hayley Fisher.

