Green Friday Calls On Brands To Join Buy Better Week
Green Friday – the movement on a mission to turn the internet green – is set to launch its Buy Better week for the third year running, with a singular mission: to pave the way to a greener future by empowering consumers with sustainable choices.
Under the helm of new CEO, retail veteran Melissa Drennan, the innovative platform is facilitating the growth of environmentally responsible brands, bringing together a community of like-minded consumers and brands who jointly want to do better.
Hundreds of brands are set to join the Green Friday Buy Better 2023 week, which is an online shopping event which will turn the internet green from the 27th October to 3rd November 2023. Since its soft launch in 2021, Green Friday has attracted 260+ brands into the Buy Better movement.
Much more than just a week-long event, Green Friday’s aim is to disrupt retail consumerism on behalf of the planet, encouraging Australians to buy better, with consideration and mindfulness. The platform helps retail brands with a sustainability focus and showcase their commitment to a better future for our planet, highlighting their sustainable products and services and communicating their efforts to make a positive impact, while also providing brands with a means to fulfil their ESG objectives. Some brands who previously participated in Green Friday have seen sales increases of 75 per cent, conversions at checkout increase by 35 per cent and average order value grow by 5 per cent.
Drennan, says, “We’re so excited to launch Green Friday’s Buy Better week for a third year because it’s much more than a week-long shopping event – it’s an ongoing movement. According to a Couriers Please independent report, 85 per cent of consumers want retailers and brands to be more transparent about the sustainability of their products. At Green Friday, we know that educating consumers on a brand’s sustainability commitment extends way beyond a singular event – it’s ongoing. We’re passionate about spotlighting and supporting brands that are operating within the sustainability, re-commerce and circular economy space, so they can engage conscious consumers for the long term.”
She continues, “The retail industry has found itself in a tricky spot with a very true issue around greenwashing, and sadly also an increase in greenhushing, where brands trying to make a change are worried about sharing their progress. It shouldn’t be this way. At Green Friday, our vision is to help change this narrative by enabling brands who are doing good for the planet to share their sustainability journey and ESG commitments with a targeted audience. Some brands might think that they have to have all of their sustainability goals mapped out, and that can be intimidating. We want them to know that it’s progress over perfection. A small change made by a large group has a bigger positive impact than a big change only made by a few. That’s why we’re calling on retailers to get involved this year, and be part of the movement.”
Critical for many brands is building long-lasting relationships with their audience. With Green Friday’s platform, consumers are directed to the brand’s website to check out, therefore allowing the brand to maintain control over the customer experience and engage further with the audience. Some brands have seen an increase in Instagram reach of 25 per cent since joining Green Friday. Moreover, 72 per cent of consumers who visit Green Friday navigate to the onsite brand pages to discover and educate themselves, providing ample opportunities for brands to share their story.
Pottery for the Planet’s marketing manager, Andre Ali said “We discovered that Green Friday has the potential to educate and inspire shoppers to choose environmentally friendly and reusable options when shopping. Green Friday has managed to pull together a variety of brands that promote sustainability, and these environmental brands together create a massive impact on consumer behaviour.”
Green Friday is not only connecting brands to eco-conscious consumers but through their brand portal, to sustainability-focused solution providers across the full e-commerce ecosystem, including but not limited to Mateship, Cassava Bags Australia, Klean and Humii.
This event will see Green Friday extend into Rental, Financial Service, Travel and Utility sectors, further expanding the support it provides for both brands and consumers in making more conscious choices.
Please login with linkedin to commentbuy better green friday
Latest News
Instagram And Screen Australia Announce Winners Of 2023 First Nations Creator Program
Fifteen of the country’s emerging First Nations social media talent have this week been selected by Instagram and Screen Australia’s First Nations Department in the third edition of its successful First Nations Creator Program. Opening for applications earlier this year, the First Nations Creator Program is an initiative in partnership between Screen Australia’s First Nations Department […]
The Moments That Matter: Are Advertisers Underutilising The News?
Just 1.5 per cent of media spend currently goes on total news, however with 96 per cent of Aussies consuming the news on a monthly basis, is this too little? Fresh research from ThinkNewsBrands looks at how advertisers can better leverage today’s media consumption patterns for maximum impact. The research, made in partnership with market […]
Boomtown: Regional Australians Happier & More Positive Than City Dwellers
Regional Australia is feeling happier generally and more positive about life than city dwellers, despite the cost of living crisis, and are ready to spend on big-ticket items such as travel, presenting prime opportunities for brands to reach regional Australians. The new Mood Monitor research report, commissioned by Boomtown, tracks the similarities and differences between […]
CHEP Network Poaches Wunderman Thompson’s Robert Stone For People & Culture Role
CHEP Network has announced Robert Stone as the agency’s director, people and culture. In his new role, Stone will be leading the agency’s people and culture initiatives, in addition to joining the businesses executive leadership team. Stone joins from Wunderman Thompson where he held the role of chief people officer across Australia and New Zealand. […]
It’s A Quick 10 Questions With Former GroupM Supremo John ‘Steady’ Steedman
Now happily retired, here Aussie adland legend John ‘Steady’ Steedman takes B&T’s fast 10 questions to ruminate on his biggest learnings during his lengthy career and how he sees the current lay of the land… 1) Steady how is your retirement and do you miss the craziness of the media/advertising world? Enjoying the next part […]
“We Believe We’re Unbeatable” – Seven Declares 2023 TV Ratings Victory
It may only be the beginning of October, but Seven has already claimed victory for the rating year with CEO James Warburton describing the network as “unbeatable”. The network claims a 42.3 per cent commercial share nationally in all people, 40.8 per cent in the capital cities and 45.2 per cent in regional Australia. It […]
Adam Ioakim Appointed Yotpo’s APAC General Manager
eCommerce retention marketing platform Yotpo has appointed Adam Ioakim as general manager for APAC. Adam has spent the past 15 years scaling global organisations in APAC and brings a wealth of experience leading marketing technology platforms, most recently at Klaviyo, a global technology company providing marketing automation solutions, where he held the role of vice […]
Hatched Appointed As Booktopia Agency Of Record
Indie agency Hatched has been appointed by Booktopia as its communications strategy partner following a competitive pitch. Lead image: Hatched team. It is the first time that Booktopia has appointed a media agency of record and Hatched will work with the retailer to develop a targeted strategy that connects Booktopia with pop culture while flying the […]
News Corp Launches Wellness Travel Content Pillar Escape With Body+Soul
News Corp Australia’s leading health media brand Body+Soul will this weekend launch a new multi-platform wellness travel content pillar Escape with Body+Soul.
Controversial Columnist Joe Aston Quits The AFR
Controversial columnist Joe Aston has announced his decision to depart The Australian Financial Review after an extraordinary 12 years in which he turned the masthead’s Rear Window into one of the nation’s most riveting daily column, and among its most compelling journalism. Editor-in-chief of The Australian Financial Review, Michael Stutchbury said, “Joe is leaving at […]
Colgate Is Combating Smile Shame In Australia By Altering Logo
This World Smile Day, Colgate is celebrating all smiles by adapting its iconic logo to represent the many different and beautiful smiles that surround us daily. The inaugural study, conducted by research company Pureprofile in August – September 2023, surveyed more than 4,000 individuals aged 16 to 55 years old across eight Asia-Pacific markets namely […]
Greenpeace Launches Campaign Attacking Woodside’s War On Whales, Via whiteGREY
Feeling full of beans ahead of the weekend? Bring things down a notch with this depressing (but important) campaign.
Prime100 Debuts “Slow Cooked” Pet Food Range Campaign, Via Guerrilla
Dogs are used to sell us anything from toilet paper to Taco Bell, but where they really excel is dog food commericals.
Matty J & Ash Wicks Set To Host Biggest Ever Australian Podcast Awards
The Australian Podcast Awards (APAs) powered by iHeart, has announced its all-star finalist lineup for 2023 ahead of its award ceremony taking place on Tuesday 21st November, at Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour. Reality TV and social media personalities, Matty J & Ash Wicks, are set to host this year’s award ceremony – the duo also […]
Opinion: Why The Yes23 Campaign Is A Lesson In Creative & Media Planning Failure
This columnist asks has adland failed the YES campaign? After all, it completely f@cked up the Clive Palmer campaign.
Thursday TV Ratings: The Block Helps Nine To A Narrow Win
Much of TV ad spend's aimed at FMCG consumers. So these numbers are ironic if you were doing the groceries last night.
Win Exclusive Prizes With Friday Trivia Time!
B&T's Friday trivia returns and this time with the lure of prizes! As yet undisclosed prizes, it needs to be stated.
Björk & Rosalía Team Up For Odd Campaign Against Industrial Fish Farming
B&T fully supports this work from Björk & Rosalía, all while bragging about nailing those dots above their names.
Dentsu Releases Its Annual Media Trends Report, The Pace Of Progress
Need something intelligent & insightful to say in the pub this afternoon? Plagiarise willingly from this erudite report.
B&T Awards The Work: Best Direct Response Campaign Rings Up The Shortlist
Once again, B&T showcasing the work from B&T Award nominees. It's like the awards just without a wine waiter.
Aussies To Spend More In Q4, But Spending Will Be Conscious
Despite the well-publicised economic headwinds, The Trade Desk has good news for brands and marketers: research shows nearly a third (32 per cent) of Aussies are set to spend more in the Q4 sales period. However, while consumers are ready to spend, they will be adopting a ‘conscious consumerism’ mindset, The Trade Desk said. This […]
News Corp Sold Its Shares In Betr Just Four Months After $70m Investment
It's been revealed News sold its Betr shares after four months. Not before Rupert had a win at Flemington in race seven.
Edwina McCann & Rose Herceg’s Take On Gen Z’s Damaging Desire For Designer Dupes
Admittedly, B&T did pen this fake fashion piece while wearing head-to-toe Versace we bought in Kuta.
Doritos Launches Super Limited-Edition Coriander Flavour
There's two types of people - those who indicate when merging & those who don't. Oh, & those who f@cking hate coriander.
WILDLINGS Produces Radio Ads In First Nations Languages To Support Yes Vote
Latest YES campaign proves you don't need John Farnham or anyone sporting a mullet for that matter.
Burnt Turkeys Star In Witty Work For KFC As It Touts Itself As The Thanksgiving Alternative
Does your Christmas turkey have the aroma of screeching tyres and texture of a Sherrin football? You'll empathise here.
The Matildas Helps Optus Recover $1 Billion in Brand Value
Study finds Matildas helped Optus recover a $1B in brand value. Locking Gladys Berejiklian in a cupboard also helped.
LSKD Launches Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign With New Doco “We Rise”
If it comes marked "breast cancer awareness", it always has B&T's absolute undivided attention. Hence this.
Wavemaker Adelaide Celebrates B&T Awards Shortlisting With Rundle Mall Billboard
Here's some fun stuff from Wavemaker's Adelaide team. Plus, mandatory ticket plug for upcoming B&T Awards.
B&T Alumni Staffer Teresa Russell Launches First Novel
Proof B&T staff can turn their hand to many things, comes this news. Alas, unloading a dishwasher still not one of them.
Atomic 212° & Chello Launch New Work For My Muscle Chef
The B&T fridge has had a My Muscle Chef in there for three years. Read into that what you will about our fitness goals.
Aussies Predicted To Fork Out $490M On Halloween
Whether you love or loathe Halloween, it has to said it's a very rare moment of neighbourly collaboration.
How Data Is Transforming Australia’s OOH Advertising Industry
This expert piece looks at data's impact on outdoor. B&T doubts it's as big an impact as being stuck in a traffic jam.
Out Of Home Industry Reports Record Growth In Q3
The Out of Home (OOH) industry has today announced an increase of 14.6 per cent net media revenue for Q3 2023, reporting $283.3 million, up from $247.2 million for the same quarter in 2022. Digital OOH (DOOH) revenue accounts for 68.5 per cent of total net media revenue year-to-date, an increase over the recorded 57.9 […]
Huge Announces ‘10 Huge Moves for 2024’ in New Annual Issue
Huge today announces the publication of Huge Moves Volume 2, defining the most important moves in business for C-Suite readers, before they become the new normal. In its annual print issue, Huge reveals the ‘10 Huge Moves for 2024,’ a collection of original long-form magazine articles featuring exclusive, hi-profile interviews, original photography, and custom data analysis […]
Decision Close For Who Gives A Crap’s Media Account
No matter the outcome of who wins Who Gives A Crap's media account, B&T's certain the shit will hit the fan.