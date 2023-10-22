Gotcha4Life Partners With STRONG Pilates For Mental Health Month

Leading Australian fitness brand, STRONG Pilates has partnered with mental fitness charity, Gotcha4Life, to launch an initiative called “FEEL STRONG” that will inspire the Australian community to prioritise their mental fitness as well as their physical health in line with Mental Health Month (October).

Together with its ambassadors, NRL’s Nicho Hynes and Shaun Johnson and AFL’s Nat Fyfe and Travis Boak, “FEEL STRONG” will promote positive habit building through a series of low-impact, cardio-infused sessions in-studio, weekly mini-challenges, stretching exercises and tips on mindfulness.

From 23 October, the campaign will launch with an interactive digital and social campaign over 30 days, with the athletes sharing their own results and benchmarks through exclusive content via the STRONG app and consistent social messages of support.

STRONG Pilates will encourage its 40+ studios nationwide and members to use their set goals as motivation to fundraise for Gotcha4Life in support of mental fitness for the wider community, driven through Gotcha4Life’s dedicated portal. The studio that fundraises the most will secure a Gotcha4Life workshop on mental fitness for their local community.

“Community is core to the success of STRONG and we are committed to providing ongoing education to our members which supports their holistic wellbeing. A positive and healthy mindset can make all the difference in achieving life’s goals, so we are proud to be partnering with Gotcha4Life to spread the message of mental fitness” STRONG Pilates co-founder, Michael Ramsey said.

“Gotcha4Life’s partnership with the team at STRONG is a powerful opportunity to highlight the positive impact that building strong bodies, minds and friendships can have on people’s mental fitness. Our collaboration also hopes to raise awareness and vital funds so that we can continue to support our youth to build the emotional muscles they need to tackle life’s ups and downs” said Belinda Elworthy, Gotcha4Life’s chief executive officer.

“Building good mental health habits has been a formative part of my personal and professional journey. Being mindful of implementing mental fitness in our daily lives is what makes the biggest difference in the long-term. Let’s implement FEEL STRONG and not only support ourselves, but also fundraise to support the community through Gotcha4Life” said Cronulla Sharks player and mental health advocate, Nicho Hynes.