GaryVee Tells Cannes To Free Creatives, Focus On Today

Gary Vaynerchuk (AKA GaryVee) internet personality, entrepreneur and the CEO of Vayner Media, has told the audience of the Cannes Lions 70th Festival of Creativity that looking backwards to linear TV and forwards to generative AI is blinding us the needs and tools of today. B&T’s Rosie Oakshott was on hand to hear what he had to say.

The highlight and most powerful moment of his keynote on Cannes Lions Day 2 was when he asked all creatives in the room to stand. Almost 50 per cent of the audience stood in the Debussy Theatre while he told the remainder of the audience to ‘please free these wonderful people’.

Vaynerchuk highlighted the fact that very few of the creatives standing would have seen their work live in the world in its intended form. Instead, the end result is often ‘half pregnant and features 40 people’s DNA’. He pointed out that by giving too much input on ideas, we ultimately suppress our creative talent.

He also talked about how the industry needs more ‘common sense orientated marketing’. He said that he has heard far too much talk about AI this week and not enough about actual attention. By doing this ‘we are disrespecting social’ and the value of its reach today.

He said that more often than not, an outdated three minute TV ad is created first, despite a decline in the reach of network TV. We then ask for “matching luggage” to be made for social and other channels.

He wrapped up the keynote by repeating the fact that we are too focused on yesterday (linear TV ads) and tomorrow (AI). We must focus on the now and what is reaching and engaging our audiences today (social).