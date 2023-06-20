GaryVee Tells Cannes To Free Creatives, Focus On Today
Gary Vaynerchuk (AKA GaryVee) internet personality, entrepreneur and the CEO of Vayner Media, has told the audience of the Cannes Lions 70th Festival of Creativity that looking backwards to linear TV and forwards to generative AI is blinding us the needs and tools of today. B&T’s Rosie Oakshott was on hand to hear what he had to say.
The highlight and most powerful moment of his keynote on Cannes Lions Day 2 was when he asked all creatives in the room to stand. Almost 50 per cent of the audience stood in the Debussy Theatre while he told the remainder of the audience to ‘please free these wonderful people’.
Vaynerchuk highlighted the fact that very few of the creatives standing would have seen their work live in the world in its intended form. Instead, the end result is often ‘half pregnant and features 40 people’s DNA’. He pointed out that by giving too much input on ideas, we ultimately suppress our creative talent.
He also talked about how the industry needs more ‘common sense orientated marketing’. He said that he has heard far too much talk about AI this week and not enough about actual attention. By doing this ‘we are disrespecting social’ and the value of its reach today.
He said that more often than not, an outdated three minute TV ad is created first, despite a decline in the reach of network TV. We then ask for “matching luggage” to be made for social and other channels.
He wrapped up the keynote by repeating the fact that we are too focused on yesterday (linear TV ads) and tomorrow (AI). We must focus on the now and what is reaching and engaging our audiences today (social).
Please login with linkedin to commentCannes Lions 2023 GaryVee Vayner Media
Latest News
The LEGO®️ Group Partners With Football Australia To Shape The Legacy Left By The FIFA Women’s World Cup
B&T's chatting to Football Australia's head of commercial & events, Tom Rischbieth. We even tried it on for tickets.
Louis Theroux At Cannes: I Play The Awkward Card Shamelessly And Relentlessly
B&T is live and loud at Cannes Lions and yesterday we attended Louise Theroux’s “The Power of An Authentic Voice” session, presented by the BBC. Chloe Noel De Kerbrech reports. Katty Kay, the BBC’s US Special Correspondent interviewed Theroux in what was a very eye opening 30 minutes. When asked about his early career and […]
Kevin Hart Shows Cannes Why He’s Still The Most Charming Man Alive
Kevin Hart showers Suzanne Vranica, Advertising editor for the Wall Street Journal, with compliments on her questioning skills and charms the crowd with his sharp wit and preacher-like qualities. He cut a dashing figure in a pink designer suit too. Nancy Hromin is on the ground in Cannes reporting and being distracted by Hart’s body […]
Hays: 88% Of Aussie Organisations Experiencing A Skills Shortage; Digital & Marketers Remain In Hot Demand
Almost nine in 10 (88 per cent) of organisations in Australia are now experiencing a skills shortage, according to the latest Hays Salary Guide. Recruitment and workforce solutions specialists Hays found 78 per cent of employers believe the skills shortage will impact the effective operation or growth plans of their organisation. Hays identified digital and marketing […]
Concrete Playground & Motio Announce Content Partnership
Concrete Playground and Motio have announced a content partnership which will see Concrete Playground stream high quality editorial content across Motio’s café network in CBD’s and high socio-economic urban areas across Australia. Concrete Playground will produce specific, place-based content for Motio which can be consumed easily on displays in cafés and also give viewers the […]
Amex Marketer Sarah Wickham Joins The Growth D_Stillery At Cannes In Cairns
Have you been loving The Growth D_stillery’s video series thus far? All beamed from B&T’s very own recent conference par excellence, Cannes In Cairns? So far the video series has hosted such industry luminaires as B&T’s own Dave Hovenden, the wonderful Jane Caro, MONA’s director of marketing and communications, David Brammall, and even Seven CMO Mel Hopkins. Continuing with […]
Assembled Media Appoints Alex James As Head Of Social
Data-led media agency Assembled Media has appointed Alex James as Head of Social to help brands build deeper connected relationships with their customers. James, who was previously Head of Paid Social at Alpha Digital, will lead the agency’s social media product and the team and oversee the delivery of best-in-market social media strategies for the […]
AFL’s Ben Cousins Lands Morning Sports TV Job
Who doesn't love an AFL bad boy turned good story? And that's despite our ongoing hatred of Wayne Carey.
Monday TV Ratings: Turbulent Day At The Ashes Helps Nine Come Up Stumps
Nine going from the Ashes straight into tomorrow night's Origin. B&T bracing for the self-aggrandising press releases.
Ray Hadley & Sofie Formica Announced As The First 2023 ACRAS Hosts
The 2023 Australian Commercial Radio and Audio (ACRA) Awards will be a celebration of 100 Year of Radio in Australia, with Nine Radio’s Ray Hadley and Sofie Formica announced today as co-hosts of one four award segments on the night. Nominations for the Awards have been extended, and are now closing on 7 July 2023. […]
ARN Buys 14.8 Per Cent Stake In Rival Southern Cross Media Group
There's some argy-bargy in the radio sector this morning. No one still bothering with Shannon Noll's music, however.
Pesky Michael Bublé Defaces Cans Of Bubly In Campaign From PepsiCo Via Eleven
When deadlines aren't met, B&T staffers are quickly punished with Michael Bublé on repeat.
GMSV Introduces Revolutionary Off-Road Vehicle, Silverado Zr2, Via MBCS
General Motors Specialty Vehicles (GMSV) has re-configured its popular Silverado range launching the first-ever Chevrolet Silverado ZR2; the exciting new addition to the GMSV portfolio is front and centre of a new campaign created by MBCS. Cementing GMSV’s “Live Big. Truck it” brand positioning for Silverado, the campaign highlights off-road capabilities and design features set […]
ARN Continues Exclusive Radio Partnership For The 63rd TV Week Logie Awards
Do you only watch the Logies for the red carpet frocks? You'll possibly struggle with this radio broadcast news.
Yahoo Advertising Launches Yahoo Backstage
Yahoo Advertising today announced it will launch Yahoo Backstage, a new offering that will provide Yahoo DSP advertisers with a direct path to curated, premium publisher inventory. In addition to Yahoo owned and operated properties, more than 100 publishers have signed on to Yahoo Backstage, including A+E Networks, Dotdash Meredith, Newsweek, Raptive and The Arena […]
Ed Sheeran Flogs His Own Hot Sauce Range Alongside A Surly, Oversized Teddy Bear
Arguably, no musician divides quite like Ed Sheeran. Thankfully, we can all hate him equally in this hot sauce ad.
ADIA Names Winners For Research Got Talent Award
The Australian Data and Insights Association (ADIA) and the global ESOMAR Foundation today announced the Australian winner for the Research Got Talent award. Now in its fourth year, the Research Got Talent (RGT) competition encourages young professionals to use market research and insights to support local charities and NGOs to overcome pressing social issues. The […]
Reddit On How Community Recommendations Drive Collective Influence
In this guest post, Reddit dives into their latest research report, “How Community Recommendations Drive Collective Influence,” offering insights into the power of Reddit recommendations in driving purchase decisions, instilling confidence, and fostering brand loyalty. Consumers are facing an over-saturated environment where they are bombarded with messaging and product placement, making the purchase decision-making process […]
CBA Recruits Former EssenceMediacom CEO Pat Crowley For GM Of Paid & Owned Media Role
EssenceMediacom's Pat Crowley says "arrivederci, North Sydney" and "hello, wherever the hell CBA is?" in career shift.
Thrive PR Wins Australian Food & Grocery Council Brief To Tackle Soft Plastics
The Australian Food & Grocery Council (AFGC) has appointed Thrive PR + Communications as its exclusive PR, content and digital agency to raise awareness and endorsement of a new industry-led plastics recycling program. The National Plastics Recycling Scheme (NPRS) is a first-of-its-kind initiative, aimed at taking hard-to-recycle soft plastic packaging out of waste streams at the […]
OPINION: They May Be Losing Money, But The Guardian’s Decision To Ban Gambling Ads Is A Wealthy Move
B&T's Sofia Geraghty likes what she sees in The Guardian's gambling ad ban. As B&T editor heads to local pub TAB.
MILO Encourages A New Generation To Mix It Up In A New Campaign Via Ogilvy Sydney
For a bit of a laugh, we like to give the B&T office dog Milo and watch that tongue go crazy for hours.
Publicis Takes Potshot At Its Marcel Critics With Cannes Campaign
Marcel is Publicis' AI staffing tool and NOT the only man who made the art of mime remotely interesting.
Publicis Launches Born Blak Initiative To Tackle Underrepresentation Of First Nation Voices In Aldand
Adland's top ideas may all be winning Cannes Lions at the moment. However, here's a top idea you don't need travel for.
IMAA Launches Cinema101, A Deep-Dive Channel Education Course
Independent Media Agencies of Australia, the national, not-for-profit industry association for the independent media agency industry, today launched Cinema101 – a deep-dive into Australia’s cinema landscape and the latest course module as part of its landmark IMAA Academy education program. The e-learning module, which officially kicks off next week, has been created in partnership with […]
Just The Ticket! Ticketek’s Victor Condogeorges Joins CHEP As Head Of Digital – CHEP Media
Ticketek's Victor Condogeorges, tired of friends always trying to jump the queue, has joined CHEP instead.
OMD’s Kim Hamilton: “My Ambition Is To Be A Good Leader – A Kind Leader That Gets Results”
Here's life tips, career tips & family tips from OMD’s Kim Hamilton. In fact, more tips than Johnson's cotton buds.
Host/Havas Nabs CHEP’s Justin Ruben For ECD Role
M People's classic 'Moving On Up' replaced with 'Ruben On Up' at the Host/Havas offices as Justin Ruben jags ECD role.
MFA Awards Finalists Announced
Enter the MFA Awards? Discover if you'll be dining on Doltone House's beef or chicken come September 21 with this news.
AB InBev, David Droga, Nick Law, Sir Martin: Cannes Explodes On Day One
B&T on the ground and reporting live from the Cannes epicentre. Can also confirm the French still not giving la fuck.
Bud Light Aside, There’s No Doubting AB InBev’s Dominance
Despite B&T's recent & sometimes negative Bud Light coverage, it has in no way diminished our love for all things beer.
New Zealand Destroys Australia On Day One At Cannes
B&T's Cannes contingent disguised in All Black jerseys & Uggs on the Croisette today as Kiwi agencies rule day one.
AANA Responds To “Unnecessary” Calls To Ban Junk Food Ads Aimed At Kids
AANA doing its bit for the schoolyard fatties, denouncing calls to ban kids junk food ads.
Seven’s CMO Mel Hopkins Joins the Growth D_Stillery At Cannes In Cairns
What's better than mining the magnificent marketing mind of Mel Hopkins? When it's in digestible video form like this.
Mitsubishi Electric Announces Dolphins NRL Partnership
While watching a Dolphins NRL game you spontaneously decide to buy a new air conditioner, you have this news to thank.
The Matildas Brand: Doing It Their Way
Think you're getting smashed with Cannes articles this week? The upcoming Women's World Cup declares, "Hold my beer".