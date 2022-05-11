Today marks the launch of From Nowhere with TBWA\NZ, a fully remote global agency team working from different countries and continents on New Zealand clients. Founded by multi-award-winning creatives Ashley Wilding and Daniel Davison, From Nowhere is currently based nowhere, in London.

Previously creative directors at CHE Proximity Sydney, Wilding, and Davison helped them grow from a handful of people to a few hundred in their five-year stint. During their decade Down Under, the duo were named Australasia’s creatives of the year twice by Award and led their creative teams and clients to some of the most awarded and effective work in the world.

Wilding, Creative Partner says, “New Zealand Adland is an exciting place to be, even if you’re not there in person. It’s fast. Bold. Brave. But it’s small. From Nowhere with TBWA\NZ is offering scale and fresh perspectives from around the world to clients who have the power to push creative boundaries at pace.”

He adds the mission is to build a hit squad of the best international creatives, designers, planners, and production partners who can collaborate on big projects from wherever they feel most creative.

Davison, creative partner comments, “The office environment works for many people. But for some, it doesn’t. We want our team to work freelance or full time on their own terms under whatever roofs they please.”

“Work from home, from a campsite, from a bowling alley. Who cares? As long as it works for you and you’re happy to jump on the odd call at weird New Zealand hours, it works for us.”

Catherine Harris, chief executive officer TBWA\NZ Group comments, “We love our local crew being near us – and the collaboration, coaching, learning, and fun that comes from all being together. But we’re also thrilled to be working with Ash and Dan on this exciting new venture. Expanding our talent offering globally for clients locally is already giving us an advantage and helping us make even more amazing work. We have no doubt that accessing people across the globe who are experiencing the world in different ways is going to result in disruption magic.”

Shane Bradnick, chief creative officer, TBWA\NZ Group says, “We came up with the idea of From Nowhere with Ash and Dan almost a year ago while we were working together remotely from Australia. They’re ambitious, smart, talented, and extremely hard-working, so the opportunity to work with them long term, building a team of like-minded people across the globe is really powerful.”

“From Nowhere recruits will be extraordinarily talented, but also have the right energy and ambition to make this model work. We’ve spent a year working on how this can best be delivered and we love being able to have global talent work and inspire our local teams and clients.”

From Nowhere with TBWA\NZ is already working with TBWA\NZ’s clients on a number of projects such as the 2022 Aupiki campaign for mobile network, 2degrees and VIS – The Road Safety Collection for Southern Cross Pet Insurance, where having people on the ground in Europe streamlined production with Italian based fashion celebrity designer, Matthew Adams Dolan.

Ben Wheeler, newly appointed general manager of Lewis Road Creamery worked with From Nowhere while at 2degrees and says, “This new model worked brilliantly to deliver incredible work and fresh thinking and production approaches. I’d recommend working with this crew anywhere, or nowhere.”

From Nowhere with TBWA\NZ is now recruiting globally across all departments. If you’re a client or creative person and want to work From Nowhere contact fromnowhere@tbwa.com