Friday Work Drinks Are On B&T For One Lucky Trivia Winner!

Trivia night announcement poster. Vintage styled light bulb box letters shining on dark background. Questions team game for intelligent people. Vector illustration, glowing electric sign in retro style.
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards



It’s been a long one, but we are here to liven up the end of your week with the chance to have B&T sponsor your Friday afternoon drinks!!

Test your knowledge of the week that was, and you could be in with a chance to win a $100 BWS or Jimmy Brings voucher.




Please login with linkedin to comment

drinks friday quiz trivia

Latest News

Momentum & AIRBAG Partner To Fight Koala Extinction
  • Advertising

Momentum & AIRBAG Partner To Fight Koala Extinction

Momentum partners with AIRBAG to help prevent koala extinction in a new campaign featuring Mark Coles Smith  A new integrated campaign from Momentum Worldwide Australia and AIRBAG draws attention to the startling plight of koalas, one of Australia’s most iconic native animals and symbol of the country.  Featuring award-winning indigenous actor Mark Coles Smith, the campaign […]

Digital Technologies Equal 4% Of Overall Greenhouse Gas Emissions
  • Advertising

Digital Technologies Equal 4% Of Overall Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Teads and Scope 3 found that one million impressions equated to one ton of CO2 emissions – or the equivalent of a one-way flight between Paris and New York. After the 2019 bushfires, Rémi Lafon, Teads ANZ managing director, found himself struggling with the realisation that the things we had been warned about for so […]

Aussie Travel Disruptor Introduces World First Innovation That Combats Fake Reviews
  • Media

Aussie Travel Disruptor Introduces World First Innovation That Combats Fake Reviews

Fake reviews are costing the travel industry and travellers $152 billion annually. In direct contrast to the revelation that 4.4 per cent of TripAdvisor’s total reviews in 2023, amounting to a staggering 1.3 million reviews from 131 countries, were fake, two Australian entrepreneurs have introduced a world-first travel platform that focuses on authentic recommendations by the […]

WWE Legend Unleashes On Amazon Prime
  • Advertising

WWE Legend Unleashes On Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime is getting Canadians back in the gift-giving spirit this holiday season, enlisting WWE Hall of Famer Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart and TV personality Lilly Singh in its new ‘Giftmania’ campaign via brand experience agency Akcelo. The campaign, which launched throughout Canada on November 1, cleverly gamifies Amazon Prime’s Gift List feature, encouraging Prime […]

The TikTok Awards Nominations Are Here!
  • Media

The TikTok Awards Nominations Are Here!

The TikTok Awards, presented by CeraVe is on Wednesday, 6 December at Sydney’s iconic Hordern Pavilion, bringing together the most-loved creators, the biggest viral trends, and the most talked-about moments from 2023. The TikTok Awards will also be streamed LIVE on @tiktok_australia from 7pm AEDT, and available to stream on BINGE from Sunday 10 December […]

Grade and Storyblok Digitally Empower Compass’s Fight Against Elder Abuse
  • Marketing

Grade and Storyblok Digitally Empower Compass’s Fight Against Elder Abuse

Grade and Storyblok partnership enables Compass to effectively deliver valuable content and impactful digital campaigns, leading to a 7.5x increase in new users along with an over 8x increase in sessions. Grade, a digital product and venture studio, is proud to announce the successful transformation of Compass, the Australian national elder abuse knowledge hub, which […]

AFL Takes Back Control Of Game Day Advertising In Partnership With TGI Sport
  • Advertising

AFL Takes Back Control Of Game Day Advertising In Partnership With TGI Sport

The AFL has today entered a 10-year strategic partnership with global sports and entertainment leader TGI Sport. The AFL and TGI will deliver fans a brand new at-match experience via new and innovative LED signage, digital screen and fan engagement offerings at both the MCG and Marvel Stadium. The strategic partnership allows the AFL to […]

Type + Pixel’s Baskin-Robins and Spider-Man Collab Achieves Widespread Recognition
  • Marketing

Type + Pixel’s Baskin-Robins and Spider-Man Collab Achieves Widespread Recognition

Baskin-Robbins Australia has been recognised for its outstanding achievements in marketing and digital innovation with a series of prestigious awards. The latest accolade comes from the QSR Media Awards 2023, where the brand secured the Best Digital Initiative award for its “Enter The Flavour-Verse” digital experience, a collaboration with Sony Pictures to launch Across the Spider-Verse Part I. This marks […]