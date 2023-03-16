FIFA Finally Cans Visit Saudi Women’s World Cup Sponsorship
FIFA has finally admitted defeat over its mooted Visit Saudi sponsorship of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this year.
The proposed deal has been rocked with consternation for several months with players and football officials alike speaking out about it.
However, when FIFA president Gianni Infantino revealed that the deal was off the cards at a FIFA congress in Kigali, Rwanda, he did not fall on his sword and went on the attack.
“I can clarify that there were discussions with Visit Saudi. At the end this discussion didn’t lead into a contract. How do you say it? It was a storm in a water glass. A storm in a teacup,” he told press and delegates.
He also said that he did not see anything wrong with the sponsorship in principle.
“Fifa is an organisation of 211 countries,” he said. “For us they are all the same. There wouldn’t be anything bad in making sponsorships from Saudi Arabia, China, United States of America, Brazil or India as far as we are concerned.”
The long-time Swiss FIFA official also pointed out that little had been said of the $1.5 billion worth of trade between Australia and Saudi Arabia.
“This doesn’t seem to be a problem,” he said. “But between a global organisation like Fifa and Visit Saudi this would have been an issue. There is a double standard here, which I really don’t understand.
“There is no issue and no contract. There are discussions and, of course, we want to see how we can involve Saudi sponsors in women’s football generally, how we can involve Saudi sponsors in men football, or we can involve Qatari sponsors in women’s football and men’s football, and all other sponsors from all over the world.”
Matildas players had stayed silent on the proposed deal but USA stars Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe had previously said the proposed deal was “bizarre,” “totally inappropriate,” and “outrageous.” Dutch forward Vivianne Miedema said FIFA should be “deeply ashamed.”
The news of the cancelled deal has been received well. Football Australia’s chief executive, James Johnson, who said: “Equality, diversity and inclusion are really deep commitments for Football Australia and we’ll continue to work hard with Fifa to ensure the Women’s World Cup is shaped in this light.”
For what it’s worth, Infantino also announced a US$150m (AU$225 million) prize fund for this year’s Women’s World Cup — up 300 per cent from 2019. He was also re-elected for a second term as FIFA president at the congress in Rwanda.
Please login with linkedin to commentFIFA Ginanni Infantino
Latest News
Tickets For The Women Leading Tech Awards Are Nearly Gone!
Get your Women Leading Tech tickets TODAY or risk being stuck on the B&T table with the petty squabbling & drunkenness.
Stacks on Stacks on Stacks Martech Whitepaper Launched
A new Martech whitepaper, Stacks on Stacks on Stacks, has launched, giving the opinions of 15 Australian martech leaders. The Lumery partnered with the Customer Experience and Insight (CXI) Research Group at Swinburne University of Technology to produce the whitepaper. The research aimed to explore the key challenges and provide a level-set for where the […]
South Park Creators Enlist ChatGPT To Pen Latest Episode
There are few media organs that can pass off a South Park skit for legitimate journalism, yet B&T remains one of them.
“Stop Praying To The Internet Gods” Outdoor Campaign Reportedly Banned
There are two ways of looking at a banned ad - you don't get the eyeballs, but you do get plenty of coverage on B&T.
Brisbane Broncos Appoints Indy Agency Archibald Williams, Launches New Brand Campaign
The Japanese aside, you get the feeling that no one is going to come harder for the Dolphins this year like the Broncs.
Find, Snap And Share Sights To Combat Glaucoma Blindness Via HBK
Glaucoma Blindness is certainly no laughing matter. Although you no longer have to suffer MAFS & you get a cute dog.
Comrade? More Like Comslayed! Paris Hilton Joins Striking Journos In London
Is this a sign of Paris' eventual run for the White House? B&T certainly hopes so as we desperately need the content.
MindGeek, Owner Of THAT P@rn Site You Never Visit, Acquired By Private Equity Firm
B&T warns this does contain adult themes. But not some lonely housewife trying to get a discount on her plumber's bill.
Cadbury Unveils Limited-Edition Roses Pack Design By Aboriginal Artist Kenita-Lee
Tell someone you're slightly indifferent to them & really only in it for the sex with a gift of limited-edition Roses.
Thursday TV Ratings: AFL’s Return Scores Seven A Win
AFL's back, making it officially footy season! Although perhaps don't pack away the double-pluggers & trunks just yet.
Women Leading Tech: Quantium’s Lauren Hammacher Speaks Candidly About Coding & Mentoring
Yes, B&T's talking to Quantium’s Lauren Hammacher about coding. Yes, that will mean some extra effort on your part.
Meta Launches Academy To Train Aussie Creators In Augmented Reality
Always wanted to get into AR, but secretly feared everyone would think you're an utter wanker? Read this, but quietly.
QIC’s Launches Autumn/Winter ‘23 campaign: Hello Again
QIC Real Estate has launched its Autumn/Winter ‘23 campaign, Hello Again, encouraging shoppers to evoke inspiration from the lasting fashion and lifestyle trends of the 50s, 70s, and 90s eras – with a modern twist. Hello Again acknowledges that people associate nostalgia with positive feelings and experiences and during times of upheaval, want to relive those […]
Parents’ Group Throws Scorn Upon TikTok & Meta, Asks To Meet Bosses
American pressure group Parents Together Action has penned an open letter to Mark Zuckerberg and Shou Zi Chew demanding a meeting with the pair over the harm the platforms have caused to children. “We are writing on behalf of 3.5 million ParentsTogether members across the United States, many of whom struggle with the risks and […]
Cannes Lions Awards AB InBev with 2023 Creative Marketer of the Year
Let's be honest, B&T would spend every working second celebrating the work of brewing companies if feasibly allowed.
Telstra Internet More Reliable Than Family Says Latest Work From The Monkeys
Telstra says its internet is more reliable than family. As a Telstra customer, B&T can assure you that's not the case.
LiSTNR Launches Podcast to Help Kids Sleep
Apparently putting booze in apple juice no longer appropriate way to get the kids to sleep, as LiSTNR unveils podcast.
Manifest Agency Calls Out Creative Agencies Profiting From Fossil Fuels
International brand communications group, Manifest is ‘calling time’ on creative agencies profiting from fossil fuels and other ‘ethically compromised’ industries as it unveils its freshly minted B-Corp status and a ‘planetary dividend’ for brands seeking to switch from agencies with compromising client rosters. The independent group has also unveiled a new brand identity, website and […]
Twitch CEO Emmett Shear Resigns After 16 Years At Helm
Twitch CEO Emmett Shear quits after a 16-year stint. One could arguably say that Twitch finally gave him the itch.
Aussie TV Legend Brian Walsh passes Away
Sad news today at the passing of TV great, Brian Walsh. B&T offers our sincere condolences to Brian's family & friends.
Financial Times Ranks Topham Guerin As 4th Fasting Growing Agency In APAC
Topham Guerin, an independent digital creative agency, has been named 4th fastest growing agency in APAC (64th in overall rankings) by the Financial Times. The ranking was based on the company's impressive growth of 818.5% between 2018 and 2021. This achievement cements Topham Guerin's position as a leading player in the advertising industry.
Brisbane Powerhouse And American Express Join Forces To Support Culture And Community
Brisbane Powerhouse is proud to welcome American Express Australia as its new 2023 Principal Partner. This includes presenting partner of Night Feast (in Autumn and Spring) and major partner of MELT Festival, Queensland’s premier celebration of LGBTQIA+ arts and culture. The partnership will deliver elevated experiences for all visitors to Brisbane Powerhouse, as well as […]
Hisense Australia Extends Major NRL Sponsorship For Three Years
B&T couldn't think of a better partnership than Hisense & the NRL. And that's not a shameless splash for free tickets.
Network 10 Slams Morgan Stanley For “Misleading And Irresponsible” Report On Ad Market
10 are said to be livid over a recent ad market report. Has declared "we have a Rove & we're not afraid to use him!"
Dove Slams The Academy For Awarding An Oscar To A Fat-Suit
Dove now fuming over Brendon Fraser's portrayal in The Whale. Seemingly unaware of the context of the word "acting".
Ryan Reynolds-Backed Mint Mobile Acquired By T-Mobile, “Reckless” Comms Strategy To Continue
Ryan Reynolds - women want to shag him, men want to be him. Although we're quite certain some men want to shag him too.
Wednesday TV Ratings: MAFS Wins As Contestants Morph Into One
Remember when Charlie Bucket wins the golden ticket and races home to regale Grandpa Joe? That's B&T staff and MAFS.
Apple Releases Calming “Quiet The Noise” Spot Spruiking Airpods Noise Cancelling
Moaning bosses, bitchy partners, Peter Overton, Eurovision, even! Couldn't we all do with some more noise cancellation?
Rethink Ink: Stan’s Triumphant “Yellowstone” Takeover
It's the latest in B&T's Rethink Ink series. It's top news for ink, exciting news for printers, terrible news for trees.
TikTok Leadership Considering Divesting From Chinese Parent Company
If it weren't for Chinese operatives spying on us via our TikTok account, B&T would be leading a very dull life indeed.
News Corp Releases First Look At “Get A Read On | Today” Brand Platform Via Today The Brave
News Corp says we're more than just NRL, imminent Chinese invasion & rogue western Sydney bikie gangs in new campaign.
Karl Stefanovic: “I’m A Big Believer In Resilience. I’ve Been Pummelled By Sunrise For 20 years”
Karl has cathartic moment hosting Destination Australia conference! May also score some quiet time in Sneesby's office.
“Mother’s Day Cards For Misogynists!” Thankfully, These Brutal Greetings Hide An Important Message
See Mother's Day as a free roast at your parents' followed by an arvo of footy on the couch? Be less of a prick here.
Nine’s SMH Demands On-Air Apology From ABC Following Criticism Of Its China Reporting
Two of our most venerable media organisations are quarrelling. But, alas, no Packer-Gyngell old fashioned fisticuffs.
Radio Ratings: KIIS1065 Knocks 2GB From Top Spot In Historic Victory
The radio ratings are an insight into the nation's very psyche - those who love Taylor Swift & those who hate migrants.
Candice Warner Joins Fox Sports’ Show ‘The Back Page’
David planning entire winter on couch as cost of living pressures sees wife Candice sent back to the salt mines.