Fck The Cupcakes And Innocean Ask Men To ‘Show Up’ For IWD

Innocean, on behalf of Fck the Cupcakes (FTC), is launching the gender equality organisation’s latest campaign aimed at getting more men to ‘show up’ for March 8 – International Women’s Day.

According to a World Economic Forum study, women are two times as likely to work on a DE&I initiative as men, but it rarely gets acknowledged in performance reviews and is mostly taken for granted. The vast majority of men still aren’t actively involved in equality initiatives. International Women’s Day is seen as a “women’s event”, that men are largely detached from.

“In the absence of official data, we estimate that male attendance is no higher than 5-10 percent for actual events,

and after an AI analysis of IWD posts or mentions of IWD on LinkedIn, only 17 percent come from men.

On top of it all it’s largely on women to organise the day,” says FTC founder and Innocean CEO, Jasmin Bedir. Wez Hawes, executive creative director at Innocean, adds: “Anecdotally, what we hear most often is that men aren’t showing up because they don’t think International Women’s Day is meant for them. Some think they wouldn’t be welcome, others are too scared to get involved, but the majority of men we talk to have never even considered attending an event and will happily steal a cupcake, before sloping off back to their desks. The truth is, we need men to be engaged; otherwise we will never move the needle on gender equality.”

The ‘Show up for Equality’ platform launched last week with a social teaser dubbed “Invi-Tate-ion”, utilising an editing technique, taking the words of Andrew Tate and turning them into an invitation for men to show up, disarming him and his negative words and turning it into an inclusive message.

“The responses we received over the past week after posting the video on selected social media channels was incredible. Overnight our inboxes and feeds were filled with messages from both women and men telling us how much they loved it,” Bedir says.

But there is more to the campaign. With one week to go until IWD, the next stage is an out-of-home, digital and social campaign called “Unsolicited Invites” that asks Australians to actively invite men to attend IWD events.

Hawes says: “We needed a way to directly tell men – in no uncertain terms – that they are invited to any event being put on by their organisation this IWD. The not-so-subtle dick-pic inspired ‘Unsolicited Invites’ and InviTate-ion are just some of the many ways we’re telling men that they are welcome and that this day is for them too.”

In addition, the campaign hub ShowupforIWD.com.au contains all the information to get Australia’s ‘good guys’ inspired into action. There is even a brutally honest FAQ section and other helpful links for those that are still a bit anxious about attending.

Credits:

Client: Fck The Cupcakes

Creative Agency: Innocean Australia

CEO: Jasmin Bedir

ECD: Wesley Hawes

CD: Effie Kacopieros

Copywriter: Georgie Parchert

Art Director: Lachlan Rotherham

Business Director: Carly Pelham

Account Manager: Alex Hopkins

Head of Digital: Matt Morgan

Head of Content: Martin Hong

CSO: Gual Barwell

Strategist: Eliza Millett

Head of Production: Esmé Fisher

Producer: Brittany Mirabitur

Head of Design: Michael Macgregor

Designer: Damien Tavella

Editor: Dave Anlezark