Fck The Cupcakes And Innocean Ask Men To ‘Show Up’ For IWD

Fck The Cupcakes And Innocean Ask Men To ‘Show Up’ For IWD
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



Innocean, on behalf of Fck the Cupcakes (FTC), is launching the gender equality organisation’s latest campaign aimed at getting more men to ‘show up’ for March 8 – International Women’s Day.

According to a World Economic Forum study, women are two times as likely to work on a DE&I initiative as men, but it rarely gets acknowledged in performance reviews and is mostly taken for granted. The vast majority of men still aren’t actively involved in equality initiatives. International Women’s Day is seen as a “women’s event”, that men are largely detached from.

“In the absence of official data, we estimate that male attendance is no higher than 5-10 percent for actual events,
and after an AI analysis of IWD posts or mentions of IWD on LinkedIn, only 17 percent come from men.

On top of it all it’s largely on women to organise the day,” says FTC founder and Innocean CEO, Jasmin Bedir. Wez Hawes, executive creative director at Innocean, adds: “Anecdotally, what we hear most often is that men aren’t showing up because they don’t think International Women’s Day is meant for them. Some think they wouldn’t be welcome, others are too scared to get involved, but the majority of men we talk to have never even considered attending an event and will happily steal a cupcake, before sloping off back to their desks. The truth is, we need men to be engaged; otherwise we will never move the needle on gender equality.”

The ‘Show up for Equality’ platform launched last week with a social teaser dubbed “Invi-Tate-ion”, utilising an editing technique, taking the words of Andrew Tate and turning them into an invitation for men to show up, disarming him and his negative words and turning it into an inclusive message.

“The responses we received over the past week after posting the video on selected social media channels was incredible. Overnight our inboxes and feeds were filled with messages from both women and men telling us how much they loved it,” Bedir says.

But there is more to the campaign. With one week to go until IWD, the next stage is an out-of-home, digital and social campaign called “Unsolicited Invites” that asks Australians to actively invite men to attend IWD events.

Hawes says: “We needed a way to directly tell men – in no uncertain terms – that they are invited to any event being put on by their organisation this IWD. The not-so-subtle dick-pic inspired ‘Unsolicited Invites’ and InviTate-ion are just some of the many ways we’re telling men that they are welcome and that this day is for them too.”

In addition, the campaign hub ShowupforIWD.com.au contains all the information to get Australia’s ‘good guys’ inspired into action. There is even a brutally honest FAQ section and other helpful links for those that are still a bit anxious about attending.

Credits:
Client: Fck The Cupcakes
Creative Agency: Innocean Australia
CEO: Jasmin Bedir
ECD: Wesley Hawes
CD: Effie Kacopieros
Copywriter: Georgie Parchert
Art Director: Lachlan Rotherham
Business Director: Carly Pelham
Account Manager: Alex Hopkins
Head of Digital: Matt Morgan
Head of Content: Martin Hong
CSO: Gual Barwell
Strategist: Eliza Millett
Head of Production: Esmé Fisher
Producer: Brittany Mirabitur
Head of Design: Michael Macgregor
Designer: Damien Tavella
Editor: Dave Anlezark

Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

Nine Unveils 2023 NRL Sponsors
  • Media

Nine Unveils 2023 NRL Sponsors

You've got your B&T Awards, AdNews awards, but everyone knows winning the office footy tipping is the true accolade.

Explore A Personally Curated South Africa -Exceptional ALIEN
  • Advertising
  • Marketing

Explore A Personally Curated South Africa -Exceptional ALIEN

Exceptional ALIEN launches first multimedia partnership with South African Tourism – featuring the exceptional creators Mick Fanning, Kevin Richardson, Ndaba Mandela, Mick Fanning, Uncle Waffles and more. Ten exceptional creators share their personal “Travel Playbooks” for their favourite South African destinations.  Exceptional ALIEN has collaborated with South African Tourism to offer access to the destination’s […]

Indy Agency Hero Names Natalie Redford As MD Of Brisbane Office
  • Media

Indy Agency Hero Names Natalie Redford As MD Of Brisbane Office

Independent agency, HERO, has appointed industry heavyweight, Natalie Redford as Managing Director of its Brisbane office. Redford joins the team from her London-based role as Marketing Director for the UK Beverage Portfolio at PepsiCo where she most recently led the organization-wide transformation of PepsiCo’s Media and Content division. She brings experience working with highly regarded […]

McDonald’s Launches Delivery Through MyMacca’s App 
  • Campaigns

McDonald’s Launches Delivery Through MyMacca’s App 

McDonald’s Australia has launched McDelivery through the MyMacca’s app in the next phase of its digital and delivery expansion.   Customers across Australia can now place delivery orders, earn and redeem MyMacca’s Reward points, and access exclusive deals and discounts all in one place.    Whilst Mcdonalds has previously offered delivery through Uber Eats, Menulog […]

“101 Things To Do Before You Die” AIA NZ & Bastion Shine
  • Advertising

“101 Things To Do Before You Die” AIA NZ & Bastion Shine

AIA NZ has launched new brand campaign ‘Start Thriving’ through Bastion Shine, reframing Life and Health Insurance from protection to action, by encouraging people to make small changes to live life better. The positioning flips category thinking on its head to shift perceptions of health and life insurance that focus on when things go wrong, […]

Cheil Australia promotes Mark Anderson to Managing Director
  • Marketing

Cheil Australia promotes Mark Anderson to Managing Director

Cheil Australia has promoted Mark Anderson to managing director from his previous role as managing partner, as part of a wave of promotions at the agency, following another year of solid growth. Anderson joined the agency back in 2016 as business director, and during this time has overseen the agency’s transformation, reinventing itself from a […]

GMHBA Launches Thought-Provoking Campaign, Via Howatson+Company
  • Campaigns

GMHBA Launches Thought-Provoking Campaign, Via Howatson+Company

Howatson+Company has produced a new brand campaign for GMHBA that shines a light on the stories of everyday Australians and the reasons they need health insurance. The campaign was shot entirely on 35mm film by Matthew Thorne of Pool Collective and features real GMHBA customers. It will roll out across TV, online, OOH, and radio. […]

business services import export international by containers ship sailing on green sea and over the sun light background aerial view
  • Advertising

Is The Ad Industry Sailing In The Right Direction Or Is It Time To Jump Ship?

In this opinion piece, freelance creative Dustin Lane ponders whether the SS Adland is charting a smooth course or whether it is in danger of running aground on the rocks of new challenges. Lately, there’s been a lot of talk about change in the industry due to a number of factors — the advent of […]

“Throwing Convention Out The Window”: Cannes Lions Creative Academy Tutor Nikolaos Pirounakis On This Year’s Course
  • Advertising

“Throwing Convention Out The Window”: Cannes Lions Creative Academy Tutor Nikolaos Pirounakis On This Year’s Course

Nikolaos Pirounakis is the creative lead at Melbourne’s Bolster Group. However, in June, he will be leaving Victoria to head to the French Riviera to tutor the Cannes Lions Creative Academy. Last year, Pirounakis attended the Academy as a student and this year, he’s returning to lead the 30-strong class in a discussion about creativity […]

Research Firm Verve Launches Melbourne Office With Two New Hires
  • Marketing

Research Firm Verve Launches Melbourne Office With Two New Hires

Market research firm Verve has expanded from its Sydney base to a new office in Melbourne with two new hires. Christina Tonkes has joined as senior director to head Verve’s Melbourne hub. Prior to joining the Verve team, Tonkes spent more than two years at Hall & Partners in London as group strategy director before […]

Jayne Ferguson Joins Women In Media Board
  • Media

Jayne Ferguson Joins Women In Media Board

Former News Corp and Are Media exec Jayne Ferguson (pictured) has joined Women in Media’s board of directors. A national not-for-profit organisation, Women in Media was developed by and for women in media across Australia. Ferguson has more than 25 years of experience in the industry and has worked in leadership positions for some of […]

Young couple is sitting on a sofa in their apartment looking up and holding their hands to plug their ears as a neighbor upstairs is having a party and playing loud music or renovating the apartment
  • Advertising

Are You Listening? 71% Of Media Agencies To Increase Audio Streaming Investment

Digital audio streaming and podcast advertising are set for a strong 2023 with 71 per cent of media agencies planning to boost investment in streaming and 78 per cent planning to increase podcast advertising. The data comes from the IAB’s Australian Audio State of the Nation report. It also found that three-quarters of agencies now […]

CHEP Pinches Lee Leggett From Wunderman Thompson For CEO
  • Advertising

CHEP Pinches Lee Leggett From Wunderman Thompson For CEO

Lee Leggett has been appointed as the new CEO of CHEP Network, replacing outgoing Justin Hind. Leggett had formerly served as chief growth officer of WPP subsidiary Wunderman Thompson and will start her new job at Clemenger-owned CHEP in April. She had spent almost three years at Wunderman, joining initially as ANZ CEO before being […]

Chiang Mai, Thailand - February 2022 : Social media application on the smartphone screen
  • Technology

AI: The Social Media Manager’s new best friend?

Work in social media and feeling the weight of that new year workload? For many social media managers, the first quarter is always a revolving door of responsibilities: launching new campaigns, refining old ones, staying ahead of your competitors, and dealing with inevitable questions about brand revitalisation. With so much on your plate at once, […]

Bunnings Returns With Budget Reno Online Series
  • Campaigns

Bunnings Returns With Budget Reno Online Series

Bunnings is returning with season two of its popular online budget reno series, Make It Happen: The House Project, with the first two full episodes live this Thursday 2nd March. Season one of Make it Happen launched in 2022 has been viewed over 2.6 million times to date – season two will focus on D.I.Y. […]