Digital Agency Sparro Flies Off With Three New Client Wins

Independent digital marketing agency, Sparro, has announced a slew of new client wins ahead of this year’s Peak Retail period, including Andie, Archie Rose and Made by Fressko — all brands that are looking for a big summer of retail.

With the weather heating up in Sydney, Sparro is eager to get Australia summer-ready with its latest new clients. The indie agency has landed several new business wins after a series of highly competitive pitches across paid media, data services and SEO.

Pooja Parikh, VP of planning and operations at Andie, spoke to how Sparro is helping the US-based brand grow in the Australian market. “Andie is incredibly excited to be partnering with Sparro as we look to strengthen our understanding around how to best reach our customers. We’re motivated and encouraged by the expertise they bring to the table in the digital media landscape.”

Morris Bryant (lead image), co-founder at Sparro, spoke of the agency’s recent run of successes in a competitive market. “It’s tough out there for both clients and agencies. We’re starting to see more agency shake-ups as brands react to economic conditions and — until the economy settles — we expect it to continue.”

“We’re lucky enough to have mostly been on the positive side of change and have won a number of the type of brands we love working with: challengers and scalers,” said Bryant. “We’re really grateful for the hard work of our team, who are all digging in and delivering incredible work for our clients when it matters most. And in new business pitches, the capabilities and people we have are paying off with an 80 per cent pitch win rate.”

These new business wins are the latest in a long run for Sparro for 2023. A few other recent new clients for Sparro include Petbarn, Sydney Airport, The Dairy, Esther & Co, and OrbitRemit.

Bryant spoke of what he expects to see in the next few months of sales. “We’re expecting a lot from Peak Retail this year. Retailers are hoping to make up to 30% of their H2 revenue this Black Friday/Cyber Monday — and after a tough year, many are going to have to.”

“We’re working with our clients to make sure they’re ready to meet demand and remain memorable in their creative, media mix and audience targeting. Every brand is fighting hard for share of wallet, so it’s going to take something unique to capture attention and turn ‘shoppers’ into customers,” said Bryant.