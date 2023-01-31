DDB Sydney Nabs Leo’s Adrian Jung As Head Of Delivery

DDB Group Sydney has boosted its senior leadership team with the appointment of Adrian Jung (lead image) in the newly-created role of head of delivery.

Jung previously spent more than a decade at Leo Burnett, rising through the ranks to become national Head of Production. He transformed the agency’s delivery function to become truly integrated, and contributed to famous work including Suncorp’s One House to Save Many, which won a slew of awards including a Grand Prix for Innovation at Cannes.

In his new role at DDB Group, Jung will be responsible for everything the Group makes, ensuring the integration of creative, media, tech, brand, digital, social, and automation.

DDB Group Sydney CEO Sheryl Marjoram said: “I could not be more delighted that Adrian has joined us at DDB Group Sydney. As the business problems we need to solve become bigger and different, what we make and how we make it is continually shapeshifting too. Our delivery offering must keep up. I want our clients and people to feel confident that when they work with DDB Group Sydney, we can support them in making the best and most diverse work possible.”

Adrian Jung said: “The pace of change means that how we connect to deliver creative solutions is more important as ever. I couldn’t be more excited to be doing that alongside the world-class team across DDB Group.

“The diversity, scale and depth of skills all under one roof is quite rare. So the way we connect, integrate, and deploy our talent will ensure we make our work, our client solutions, and our people better.”

Jung has also held roles at M&C Saatchi and Clemenger BBDO across his 20-year career, working on brands such as Virgin Australia, Samsung, Diageo, Tourism Australia, Woolworths, Suncorp, Westfield, and Mitsubishi.

His appointment follows that of DDB Sydney’s new Head of Brand Performance, Michael Sinclair.