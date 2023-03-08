DDB Group Melbourne Names Ella Ward First Head Of DDB Experience

DDB Group Melbourne has appointed Ella Ward as head of DDB Experience, a leadership role newly created to shape, elevate, and lead the DDB experience for talent and clients.

The position also spans people and culture – including attracting, nurturing, and retaining staff, and training and development – and the opportunity to establish DDB as a beacon for creativity in Melbourne’s cultural community, beyond advertising.

Over more than two decades, Ward has worked across Melbourne and London in roles such as head of client service at Saatchi & Saatchi, head of account service at Leo Burnett, and group account director at George Patterson Y&R.

DDB Group Melbourne Managing Director Mike Napolitano said: “We pay so much attention to how we make people feel with our work – because brands that harness the power of emotion are brands that grow. We should pay just as much attention to how people feel when they work with us.

“Ella is the best person to take on the new Head of DDB Experience role, dedicated to doing just that. She cares deeply about people, creativity, and detail, and she’ll help us make DDB Group Melbourne the best place to be, for our people, clients, industry partners, media, and Melbourne’s creativity community.”

Ward said: “It’s pretty special to help create a role that lets me funnel everything I’ve learned into the bit I love most about this industry: the people. The team at DDB Group are intent on making this the best place to work and create. It’s a pleasure to join them.”

She is also a mentor for The Aunties, and the author of 27 Letters to My Daughter (HarperCollins Australia), a memoir about how to live and how to mother when you’re diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. Her second book is on the way.