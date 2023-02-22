Daily ChatGPT: MAFS Messes Up

Our Daily ChatGPT column takes the best-performing article of the previous day and asks ChatGPT to have a crack at rewriting it.

This time, we tasked the bot with rewriting our story about Married At First Sight bride Tayla being spotted walking down the aisle with a guest wearing an earpiece.

We asked ChatGPT to “Write an article with a headline about a contestant on Married at First Sight Australia being spotted with a guest wearing an earpiece while on the show.”

While it managed to get the overall gist of the problem, it couldn’t work out who the contestant in question was.

Here’s what it produced:

Married at First Sight Australia Contestant Sparks Controversy with Mystery Guest Wearing Earpiece

Married at First Sight Australia is known for its dramatic moments, with participants being thrown into arranged marriages with strangers in the hopes of finding true love. But the latest twist on the show involves a contestant who was spotted with a mystery guest wearing an earpiece, sparking controversy and speculation among fans and critics.

The incident occurred during a recent episode of the show, when one of the contestants was seen meeting up with a person who was not their assigned partner. What’s more, the mystery guest was wearing an earpiece, leading many to wonder who they were and why they needed to be in communication with someone off-camera.

Rumors quickly spread on social media, with some fans speculating that the guest was a production assistant or coach, there to give the contestant advice or direction during the meeting. Others suggested that the earpiece could be used to feed lines to the guest, prompting them to say or do certain things during the encounter.

Producers of the show have remained tight-lipped about the incident, with no official comment or explanation offered. This has only fueled speculation and concern among fans and critics, who are now questioning the transparency and ethics of reality TV production.

Many are calling for a full investigation into the incident and the wider practices of the show, which has been accused of using manipulative tactics in the past. Some have even suggested that the mystery guest could be a plant by the production team, designed to stir up drama and create a more compelling storyline for the show.

The controversy has once again shone a light on the darker side of reality TV, with critics arguing that these shows prioritize entertainment over the well-being and privacy of their participants. Many are calling for greater regulation and oversight of reality TV production, and for more transparency about the ways in which these shows are produced.

For now, it remains to be seen what impact this latest scandal will have on Married at First Sight Australia and the wider world of reality TV. But one thing is clear: the controversy surrounding the show is unlikely to die down anytime soon, and fans and critics alike will be watching closely to see how things develop.