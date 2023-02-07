We are true sadomasochists here at B&T and, in that vein, every day, we take yesterday’s most-read article and run it through ChatGPT to see if it can do a better job.

This time, we asked the faceless program to have a crack at writing about the BBC’s grovelling apology after incorrectly using a photo of actress Viola Davis in a story about Beyoncé.

We initially asked ChatGPT to “Write an article about the BBC’s apology for using a photo of Viola Davis alongside a headline about Beyoncé from the Grammy Awards.”

However, we didn’t really think that first effort was up to scratch as it didn’t include the headline. We asked for a new draft avec headline and this wasn’t great, either.

We finally asked it for an article with a headline in the style of B&T. Here’s what it produced. We think our jobs are safe — for the moment:

BBC Apologizes for Mishap in Reporting on Beyoncé’s Grammy Win: Incident Brings Attention to Representation and Accuracy in Media”

The BBC has issued a formal apology after facing criticism for using a photo of Viola Davis instead of Beyoncé in a headline about the Grammy Awards. The headline, which read “Beyoncé makes history with 28 Grammy Awards,” was accompanied by a photo of Davis, not Beyoncé, sparking outrage on social media.

In response to the backlash, the BBC acknowledged the mistake and expressed regret for the harm caused. “We apologize for the error and any upset it may have caused. We will be reviewing our processes to ensure this does not happen again,” the organization stated.

The incident has reignited the conversation about the need for increased diversity and representation in media, as well as the importance of accuracy in reporting, especially when it comes to stories about historically marginalized communities. It also serves as a reminder of the media’s responsibility to accurately and respectfully portray individuals, especially those who have made significant contributions to their respective fields.

Beyoncé, a globally recognized artist and cultural icon, is a prime example of such an individual. The Grammy Awards, where she made history with 28 wins, is a significant event in the music industry and it is crucial that media organizations accurately report on it.

In conclusion, the BBC’s apology brings attention to the ongoing need for representation and accuracy in media. The incident serves as a reminder of the responsibility that media organizations have to accurately and respectfully portray individuals, especially those who have made significant contributions to their respective fields.