Daily ChatGPT: BBC’s Bungled Beyoncé Photo Caption

Daily ChatGPT: BBC’s Bungled Beyoncé Photo Caption
Chat GPT
By Chat GPT
SHARE
THIS



We are true sadomasochists here at B&T and, in that vein, every day, we take yesterday’s most-read article and run it through ChatGPT to see if it can do a better job.

This time, we asked the faceless program to have a crack at writing about the BBC’s grovelling apology after incorrectly using a photo of actress Viola Davis in a story about Beyoncé.

We initially asked ChatGPT to “Write an article about the BBC’s apology for using a photo of Viola Davis alongside a headline about Beyoncé from the Grammy Awards.”

However, we didn’t really think that first effort was up to scratch as it didn’t include the headline. We asked for a new draft avec headline and this wasn’t great, either.

We finally asked it for an article with a headline in the style of B&T. Here’s what it produced. We think our jobs are safe — for the moment:

BBC Apologizes for Mishap in Reporting on Beyoncé’s Grammy Win: Incident Brings Attention to Representation and Accuracy in Media”

The BBC has issued a formal apology after facing criticism for using a photo of Viola Davis instead of Beyoncé in a headline about the Grammy Awards. The headline, which read “Beyoncé makes history with 28 Grammy Awards,” was accompanied by a photo of Davis, not Beyoncé, sparking outrage on social media.

In response to the backlash, the BBC acknowledged the mistake and expressed regret for the harm caused. “We apologize for the error and any upset it may have caused. We will be reviewing our processes to ensure this does not happen again,” the organization stated.

The incident has reignited the conversation about the need for increased diversity and representation in media, as well as the importance of accuracy in reporting, especially when it comes to stories about historically marginalized communities. It also serves as a reminder of the media’s responsibility to accurately and respectfully portray individuals, especially those who have made significant contributions to their respective fields.

Beyoncé, a globally recognized artist and cultural icon, is a prime example of such an individual. The Grammy Awards, where she made history with 28 wins, is a significant event in the music industry and it is crucial that media organizations accurately report on it.

In conclusion, the BBC’s apology brings attention to the ongoing need for representation and accuracy in media. The incident serves as a reminder of the responsibility that media organizations have to accurately and respectfully portray individuals, especially those who have made significant contributions to their respective fields.

Please login with linkedin to comment

ChatGPT

Latest News

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
  • B&T TV

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch

In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
  • Advertising

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership

Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
  • Technology

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding

Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]