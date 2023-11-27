Congratulations To Our Quiz Winner: Sparro & Jack Nimble’s Jake Spaccavento

Congratulations to Jake Spaccavento, brand and communications manager at Sparro & Jack Nimble, for winning last week’s trivia competition.

This is not the first time Spaccavento has achieved a perfect result in our weekly trivia, and team B&T is delighted to announce him as the winner.

Drinks are on Spaccavento with a $100 BWS voucher coming his way very soon!

“Half an hour per day just reading industry news is finally paying off big,” said Spaccavento in a post on LinkedIn.

Keep an eye on the B&T website and Newsletter for our weekly Friday trivia to be in with a chance to win a $100 BWS or Jimmy Brings voucher. In the meantime, test your knowledge with last week’s quiz.