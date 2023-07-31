Clems Launches 2024 Consulting Graduate Program

Clemenger Group has announced that its Consulting Graduate Program is returning for another year, with applications now open.

Lead image: Raj Tapper, Clemenger Group chief people officer.

Clemenger Group consultancies Porter Novelli, GRACosway, Hall & Partners, Quantum Market Research and LEVO will offer seven roles to graduates across Sydney and Melbourne next year.

The Program offers graduates of any discipline the chance to build their skills in communications, public affairs, market research and strategic design and technology, in a single calendar year.

Rotating across multiple operating companies, graduates will gain first-hand experience working with a range of clients and industries, while learning from leaders across various sectors – an experience unlike any other.

“The Clemenger Consulting Graduate Program is one of many essential components of how we successfully invest in people, both personally and professionally. At a time where opportunities for young people are scarce, we remain focused on giving them a unique platform to kick start a prosperous and fulfilling career,” said Clemenger Group chief people officer Raj Tapper.

“As a Group, we have also invested in initiatives that support young people in alignment with our commitment to driving diversity, equity and inclusion. Last year we launched Clemenger Group’s first-ever creative consulting internship program, CUBED in partnership with RMIT University.

“More recently, LEVO announced its inaugural LEVO Indigenous Technology Scholarship with the University of Technology Sydney (UTS), offering Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students the opportunity to pursue a career in technology. Another huge success has been CHEP Network’s involvement in the Work Integrated Learning program at UNSW to strengthen students’ readiness skills for the workplace, which has resulted in full time employment for an intern in the agency’s Data team.”

Current graduate Ms Neena Karunakar added, “It is rare to find a graduate program that gives you solid hands-on exposure to multiple clients and industries from day one. The Clemenger Consulting Graduate Program has so far delivered several interesting challenges for me to grow personally and professionally while receiving constant support and guidance from the industry’s most successful leaders.

“For any recent or upcoming graduates searching for a unique way to gain invaluable experience and propel their career in communications, public affairs, market research and strategic design and technology forward, I would encourage them to apply.”

Applications for the Clemenger Graduate Program are now open for positions in Sydney and Melbourne. Applications close at 11:59pm AEST on Friday 1 September 2023